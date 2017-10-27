JUST IN
Margo Finance Ltd.

BSE: 500206 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE680B01019
BSE 15:10 | 09 Mar 14.05 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

14.05

 HIGH

14.05

 LOW

14.05
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Margo Finance Ltd
Margo Finance Ltd. (MARGOFINANCE) - Corporate Action

Search Purpose:
From: To:
ANNOUNCEMENT DATE PURPOSE REMARKS
09-02-2018 Board Meeting Pursuant to Regulation 29 & 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India...
06-11-2017 Board Meeting Quarterly ResultsPursuant to Regulations 29 & 33 of the Securities and E...
04-08-2017 Board Meeting Pursuant to Regulation 29 & 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India...
11-05-2017 Board Meeting Notice of Board Meeting to be held on 11th May, 2017.
07-02-2017 Board Meeting Margo Finance Ltd has informed BSE that a Meeting of the Board of Direct...
11-11-2016 Board Meeting Margo Finance Ltd has informed BSE that a Meeting of the Board of Direct...
11-08-2016 Board Meeting Margo Finance Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Direct...
02-05-2016 Board Meeting Margo Finance Ltd has informed BSE that the Meeting of the Board of Dire...
08-02-2016 Board Meeting Margo Finance Ltd has informed BSE that a Meeting of the Board of Direct...
20-10-2015 Board Meeting Quarterly ResultsMargo Finance Ltd has informed BSE that the Meeting of ...
31-07-2015 Board Meeting Margo Finance Ltd has informed BSE that the Meeting of the Board of Dire...
13-05-2015 Board Meeting Margo Finance Ltd has informed BSE that the Meeting of the Board of Dire...
11-02-2015 Board Meeting Margo Finance Ltd has informed BSE that the Meeting of the Board of Dire...
13-11-2014 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
14-05-2014 Board Meeting Audited Results
10-02-2014 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
30-10-2013 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
12-08-2013 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
24-05-2013 Board Meeting Audited Results
12-02-2013 Board Meeting Quarterly Results

