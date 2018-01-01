You are here » Home » » Margo Finance Ltd
Margo Finance Ltd.
|BSE: 500206
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE680B01019
Filter:
Margo Finance Ltd. (MARGOFINANCE) - Balance Sheet
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Sources of Funds
|Share Capital
|4.57
|4.57
|4.57
|Reserves
|1.03
|0.72
|0.69
|Total Shareholders Funds
|5.60
|5.29
|5.26
|Secured Loans
|0.00
|0.03
|0.02
|Unsecured Loans
|0.01
|0.01
|0.00
|Total Debt
|0.01
|0.04
|0.02
|Total Liabilities
|5.61
|5.33
|5.28
|Application of Funds
|Gross Block
|0.17
|0.17
|0.16
|Capital Work in Progress
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Investments
|4.01
|3.09
|2.87
|Current Assets, Loans & Advances
|Inventories
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Sundry Debtors
|0.04
|0.02
|0.01
|Cash and Bank
|1.32
|0.55
|1.87
|Loans and Advances
|0.23
|1.63
|0.51
|Total Current Assets
|1.59
|2.20
|2.39
|Current Liabilities and Provisions
|Current Liabilities
|0.01
|0.01
|0.02
|Provisions
|0.01
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Current Assets
|1.57
|2.19
|2.37
|Miscellaneous Expenses not written off
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Deferred Tax Assets
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Tax Liability
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Deferred Tax
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other Assets
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Assets
|5.61
|5.32
|5.28
