Margo Finance Ltd.

BSE: 500206 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE680B01019
BSE 15:10 | 09 Mar 14.05 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

14.05

 HIGH

14.05

 LOW

14.05
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Margo Finance Ltd
Margo Finance Ltd. (MARGOFINANCE) - Balance Sheet

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Sources of Funds
Share Capital 4.57 4.57 4.57
Reserves 1.03 0.72 0.69
Total Shareholders Funds 5.60 5.29 5.26
Secured Loans 0.00 0.03 0.02
Unsecured Loans 0.01 0.01 0.00
Total Debt 0.01 0.04 0.02
Total Liabilities 5.61 5.33 5.28
Application of Funds
Gross Block 0.17 0.17 0.16
Capital Work in Progress 0.00 0.00 0.00
Investments 4.01 3.09 2.87
Current Assets, Loans & Advances
Inventories 0.00 0.00 0.00
Sundry Debtors 0.04 0.02 0.01
Cash and Bank 1.32 0.55 1.87
Loans and Advances 0.23 1.63 0.51
Total Current Assets 1.59 2.20 2.39
Current Liabilities and Provisions
Current Liabilities 0.01 0.01 0.02
Provisions 0.01 0.00 0.00
Net Current Assets 1.57 2.19 2.37
Miscellaneous Expenses not written off 0.00 0.00 0.00
Deferred Tax Assets N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Tax Liability N/A N/A N/A
Net Deferred Tax N/A N/A N/A
Other Assets 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Assets 5.61 5.32 5.28
