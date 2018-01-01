You are here » Home
Margo Finance Ltd.
|BSE: 500206
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE680B01019
|
BSE
15:10 | 09 Mar
|
14.05
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
14.05
|
HIGH
14.05
|
LOW
14.05
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Margo Finance Ltd
|OPEN
|14.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|14.05
|VOLUME
|1000
|52-Week high
|16.50
|52-Week low
|9.27
|P/E
|18.73
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|14.75
|Sell Qty
|1000.00
|OPEN
|14.05
|CLOSE
|14.05
|VOLUME
|1000
|52-Week high
|16.50
|52-Week low
|9.27
|P/E
|18.73
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|14.75
|Sell Qty
|1000.00
Filter:
Margo Finance Ltd. (MARGOFINANCE) - Financial Overview
|Figures in () Crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Total Interest income
|0.48
|0.36
|0.28
|Net interest income
|0.48
|0.35
|0.28
|Non-interest income
|0.14
|0.00
|0.00
|Operating income
|0.62
|0.35
|0.28
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.02
|Profit Before Tax
|0.31
|0.03
|0.00
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|Profit After Tax
|0.31
|0.03
|-0.01
|
|Share Capital
|4.57
|4.57
|4.57
|Reserves
|1.03
|0.72
|0.69
|Net Worth
|5.60
|5.29
|5.26
|Deposits
|0.01
|0.01
|0.00
|Borrowings
|0.00
|0.03
|0.02
|Investments
|4.01
|3.09
|2.87
|Advances
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Debtors
|0.04
|0.02
|0.01
