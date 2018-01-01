JUST IN
Margo Finance Ltd.

BSE: 500206 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE680B01019
BSE 15:10 | 09 Mar 14.05 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

14.05

 HIGH

14.05

 LOW

14.05
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Margo Finance Ltd
Margo Finance Ltd. (MARGOFINANCE) - Profit And Loss

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Income
Interest earned 0.48 0.36 0.28
Other Income 0.14 0.00 0.00
Total Income 0.62 0.36 0.28
 
Interest Expended 0.00 0.01 0.00
Employee Cost 0.15 0.15 0.11
Selling and Administration Expenses 0.14 0.14 0.15
Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.02
Operating expenses 0.30 0.30 0.28
Provisions & contigencies 0.00 0.00 0.01
Total Expenditure 0.30 0.30 0.26
 
Net Profit for the year 0.31 0.03 -0.01
Prior year adjustments 0.00 0.00 -0.01
Profit brought forward -0.01 -0.03 -0.02
Total 0.30 0.00 -0.04
 
Transfer to Statutory Reserves 0.00 0.00 0.00
Proposed Dividend / Transfer to Government 0.00 0.00 0.00
Balance c/f to Balance Sheet 0.24 -0.01 -0.03
Equity Dividend 0.00 0.00 0.00
Corporate Dividend Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00
Equity Dividend (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00
Earning Per Share (Rs.) 0.68 0.07 0.00
Book Value 12.26 11.58 11.51
