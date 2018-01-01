You are here » Home » » Margo Finance Ltd
Margo Finance Ltd.
|BSE: 500206
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE680B01019
|BSE 15:10 | 09 Mar
|14.05
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
14.05
|
HIGH
14.05
|
LOW
14.05
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Margo Finance Ltd
|OPEN
|14.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|14.05
|VOLUME
|1000
|52-Week high
|16.50
|52-Week low
|9.27
|P/E
|18.73
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|14.75
|Sell Qty
|1000.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|18.73
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
Filter:
Margo Finance Ltd. (MARGOFINANCE) - Profit And Loss
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Income
|Interest earned
|0.48
|0.36
|0.28
|Other Income
|0.14
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Income
|0.62
|0.36
|0.28
|Interest Expended
|0.00
|0.01
|0.00
|Employee Cost
|0.15
|0.15
|0.11
|Selling and Administration Expenses
|0.14
|0.14
|0.15
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.02
|Operating expenses
|0.30
|0.30
|0.28
|Provisions & contigencies
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|Total Expenditure
|0.30
|0.30
|0.26
|Net Profit for the year
|0.31
|0.03
|-0.01
|Prior year adjustments
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|Profit brought forward
|-0.01
|-0.03
|-0.02
|Total
|0.30
|0.00
|-0.04
|Transfer to Statutory Reserves
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Proposed Dividend / Transfer to Government
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Balance c/f to Balance Sheet
|0.24
|-0.01
|-0.03
|Equity Dividend
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Corporate Dividend Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Equity Dividend (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Earning Per Share (Rs.)
|0.68
|0.07
|0.00
|Book Value
|12.26
|11.58
|11.51
