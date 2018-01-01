You are here » Home » » Margo Finance Ltd
Margo Finance Ltd.
|BSE: 500206
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE680B01019
|BSE 15:10 | 09 Mar
|14.05
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
14.05
|
HIGH
14.05
|
LOW
14.05
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Margo Finance Ltd
|OPEN
|14.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|14.05
|VOLUME
|1000
|52-Week high
|16.50
|52-Week low
|9.27
|P/E
|18.73
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|14.75
|Sell Qty
|1000.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|18.73
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
Filter:
Margo Finance Ltd. (MARGOFINANCE) - Nine Monthly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec '17
|Dec '16
|Dec '15
|Dec '14
|Dec '13
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|0.38
|0.35
|0.29
|0.18
|0.18
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.08
|Total Income
|0.38
|0.36
|0.29
|0.18
|0.25
|Total Expenditure
|0.23
|0.23
|0.24
|0.18
|0.82
|Operating Profit
|0.15
|0.13
|0.05
|0.00
|-0.56
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|0.00
|0.00
|Gross Profit
|0.15
|0.13
|0.04
|-0.01
|-0.56
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|PBT
|0.14
|0.12
|0.03
|-0.02
|-0.57
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|0.03
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|0.14
|0.12
|0.03
|-0.03
|-0.60
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|0.14
|0.12
|0.03
|-0.03
|-0.63
|Equity Share Capital
|4.57
|4.57
|4.57
|4.57
|4.57
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|0.31
|0.26
|0.06
|-0.06
|-1.32
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0.21
|0.21
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.60
|47.01
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0.24
|0.24
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|53.40
|52.99
|Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
Quick Links for Margo Finance:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices