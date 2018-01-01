JUST IN
Margo Finance Ltd.

BSE: 500206 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE680B01019
BSE 15:10 | 09 Mar 14.05 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

14.05

 HIGH

14.05

 LOW

14.05
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Margo Finance Ltd
Margo Finance Ltd. (MARGOFINANCE) - Yearly Result

Particulars ( cr) Mar '17 Mar '16 Mar '15 Mar '14 Mar '13
Net Sales/Income From Operations 0.47 0.26 0.28 0.22 0.27
Other Income 0.15 0.10 0.00 0.09 0.04
Total Income 0.62 0.36 0.28 0.31 0.30
Total Expenditure 0.30 0.31 0.25 0.85 0.53
Operating Profit 0.32 0.05 0.03 -0.54 -0.23
Interest 0.00 0.01 0.00 0.00 0.00
Gross Profit 0.32 0.04 0.03 -0.54 -0.23
Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.02 0.02 0.01
PBT 0.31 0.03 0.00 -0.55 -0.24
Tax 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.04 0.03
Net Profit/(Loss) 0.31 0.03 -0.01 -0.59 -0.27
Minority Interest After NP - - - - -
Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - - -
Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.03 0.00
Profit After Exceptional Items 0.31 0.03 -0.01 -0.62 -0.27
Equity Share Capital 4.57 4.57 4.57 4.57 4.57
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 1.03 0.72 0.69 0.70 1.29
EPS
Basic EPS 0.68 0.07 -0.01 -1.29 -0.60
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0.21 0.21 0.21
Share Holding (%) 0.00 0.00 46.59 47.01 47.01
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0.24 0.24 0.24
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 100.00 100.00 100.00
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 53.41 52.99 52.99
Note : PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
