Margo Finance Limited was incorporated in the year 1991. The company operates as a non-banking financial company in India. It provides financing and leasing services, as well as engages in investment activities. The company was formerly known as Indocount Finance Limited and changed its name to Margo Finance Limited in March 2010. Margo Finance Limited is headquartered in Mumbai, India.
Margo Finance Ltd.
|BSE: 500206
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE680B01019
|BSE 15:10 | 09 Mar
|14.05
0
(0.00%)
OPEN
14.05
HIGH
14.05
LOW
14.05
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Margo Finance Ltd
|OPEN
|14.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|14.05
|VOLUME
|1000
|52-Week high
|16.50
|52-Week low
|9.27
|P/E
|18.73
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|14.75
|Sell Qty
|1000.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|18.73
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
Margo Finance Ltd. (MARGOFINANCE) - Company History
