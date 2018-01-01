JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Margo Finance Ltd

Margo Finance Ltd.

BSE: 500206 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE680B01019
BSE 15:10 | 09 Mar 14.05 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

14.05

 HIGH

14.05

 LOW

14.05
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Margo Finance Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 14.05
PREVIOUS CLOSE 14.05
VOLUME 1000
52-Week high 16.50
52-Week low 9.27
P/E 18.73
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 6
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 14.75
Sell Qty 1000.00
OPEN 14.05
CLOSE 14.05
VOLUME 1000
52-Week high 16.50
52-Week low 9.27
P/E 18.73
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 6
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 14.75
Sell Qty 1000.00

Margo Finance Ltd. (MARGOFINANCE) - Company History

Margo Finance Limited was incorporated in the year 1991. The company operates as a non-banking financial company in India. It provides financing and leasing services, as well as engages in investment activities. The company was formerly known as Indocount Finance Limited and changed its name to Margo Finance Limited in March 2010. Margo Finance Limited is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Margo Finance: