Margo Finance Ltd.
|BSE: 500206
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE680B01019
|BSE 15:10 | 09 Mar
|14.05
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
14.05
|
HIGH
14.05
|
LOW
14.05
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Margo Finance Ltd
|OPEN
|14.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|14.05
|VOLUME
|1000
|52-Week high
|16.50
|52-Week low
|9.27
|P/E
|18.73
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|14.75
|Sell Qty
|1000.00
Margo Finance Ltd. (MARGOFINANCE) - Announcements
-
Margo Finance Ltd Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
10/02/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Margo Finance Ltd Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended 31St December 2017
09/02/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Margo Finance Ltd Board Meeting-Outcome of Board Meeting
09/02/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Margo Finance Ltd Closure of Trading Window
30/01/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Margo Finance Ltd Notice Of The Board Meeting To Be Held On Friday 09Th February 2018.
30/01/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Margo Finance Ltd Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31St December2017 Pursuant To Regulation 13(3
12/01/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Margo Finance Ltd Resignation of Director
15/11/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Margo Finance Ltd Resignation of Director
06/11/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Margo Finance Ltd Outcome of Board Meeting
06/11/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Margo Finance Ltd This Is With Reference To The Requirement Of Regulation 33 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosu
06/11/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Margo Finance Ltd Closure of Trading Window
27/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Margo Finance Ltd Notice Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 6Th November2017
27/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Margo Finance Ltd Certificate Under Regulation 40(9) Of Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations An
16/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Margo Finance Ltd Compliance Certificate Under Regulation 7(3) Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Require
10/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Margo Finance Ltd Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 30Th September2017 Pursuant To Regulation 13(
10/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Margo Finance Ltd Disclosure Of Voting Results Pursuant To Regulation 44 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosu
22/08/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Margo Finance Ltd Sub.: Submission Of Annual Report For The Financial Year 2016-17.
22/08/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Margo Finance Ltd Outcome of AGM
22/08/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Margo Finance Ltd Outcome of Board Meeting
04/08/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Margo Finance Ltd <BR> Unaudited Standalone Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2017<BR>
04/08/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
