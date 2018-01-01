JUST IN
Margo Finance Ltd.

BSE: 500206 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE680B01019
BSE 15:10 | 09 Mar 14.05 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

14.05

 HIGH

14.05

 LOW

14.05
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Margo Finance Ltd
Margo Finance Ltd. (MARGOFINANCE) - Net Profit

Net Profit

COMPANY LATEST(Rs) CHG CHG(%) Net Profit (Rs crore)
Quick Links for Margo Finance: