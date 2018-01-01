JUST IN
Margo Finance Ltd.

BSE: 500206 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE680B01019
BSE 15:10 | 09 Mar 14.05 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

14.05

 HIGH

14.05

 LOW

14.05
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Margo Finance Ltd
Margo Finance Ltd. (MARGOFINANCE) - Competition

Exchange:
COMPANY Last Price Market Cap.
(Rs. cr.)		 Sales Turnover Net Profit Total Assets
HDFC Bank 1,866.70 484,175.31 69,305.96 14,549.64 807,130.87
H D F C 1,854.95 310,574.26 33,112.79 7,442.64 323,918.96
St Bk of India 252.85 218,262.65 175,518.23 10,484.10 2,550,731.18
Kotak Mah. Bank 1,100.60 209,714.92 17,698.93 3,411.50 206,139.27
ICICI Bank 300.70 193,220.80 54,156.28 9,801.09 702,710.29
Axis Bank 519.20 133,218.93 44,542.16 3,679.28 575,172.19
IndusInd Bank 1,733.55 104,051.13 14,405.67 2,867.89 169,672.05
Bajaj Fin. 1,667.00 96,344.26 9,980.69 1,836.55 59,697.04
HDFC Stand. Life 430.55 86,606.86 N.A. N.A. N.A.
Bajaj Finserv 5,037.85 80,172.34 162.71 70.02 2,775.53
Yes Bank 311.45 71,716.03 16,424.64 3,330.10 203,534.58
SBI Life Insuran 674.15 67,415.00 30,549.00 954.65 99,225.25
ICICI Pru Life 385.70 55,366.85 37,869.14 1,682.23 121,906.31
Indiabulls Hous. 1,212.75 51,729.85 11,252.16 2,842.38 95,309.90
Aditya Birla Cap 153.00 33,673.92 35.01 4.24 5,103.87
L&T Fin.Holdings 162.40 31,385.91 314.86 248.66 6,297.63
Shriram Trans. 1,348.10 30,585.69 10,828.82 1,257.34 69,617.11
Bank of Baroda 132.25 30,472.38 42,199.93 1,383.14 672,589.85
Bajaj Holdings 2,720.15 30,272.55 883.29 538.18 7,364.55
IIFL Holdings 846.75 26,973.22 192.33 156.78 1,550.73
