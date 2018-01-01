JUST IN
Margo Finance Ltd.

BSE: 500206 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE680B01019
BSE 15:10 | 09 Mar 14.05 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

14.05

 HIGH

14.05

 LOW

14.05
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Margo Finance Ltd
OPEN 14.05
PREVIOUS CLOSE 14.05
VOLUME 1000
52-Week high 16.50
52-Week low 9.27
P/E 18.73
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 6
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 14.75
Sell Qty 1000.00
Margo Finance Ltd. (MARGOFINANCE) - Price Performance

COMPANY LATEST(Rs) 1-DAY (%) 1-WK (%) 1-MTH (%) 3-MTH (%) 6-MTH (%) 1-YR (%) 3-YR (%)
H D F C 1854.95 2.01 3.60 2.74 8.44 3.20 35.15 39.16
Bajaj Fin. 1667.00 0.92 1.72 1.45 -1.86 -12.00 52.35 303.00
Bajaj Finserv 5037.85 1.41 0.21 -3.81 -1.34 -11.47 31.83 240.37
Indiabulls Hous. 1212.75 1.04 -2.12 -7.78 1.77 -6.07 41.73 115.47
Aditya Birla Cap 153.00 -0.33 -4.73 -9.81 -17.81 -18.25 (-) (-)
L&T Fin.Holdings 162.40 1.50 0.87 -2.46 -2.29 -19.94 38.45 144.58
Shriram Trans. 1348.10 0.70 -1.04 1.59 -1.14 25.71 40.85 11.82
Bajaj Holdings 2720.15 0.38 0.54 1.44 -4.82 -2.82 31.21 98.19
IIFL Holdings 846.75 4.79 6.04 11.39 40.55 23.05 122.06 392.90
M & M Fin. Serv. 414.95 -1.23 -4.98 -6.48 -9.69 -7.44 50.78 63.17
Rural Elec.Corp. 126.25 -1.41 -10.05 -18.10 -14.14 -23.35 -17.10 -27.61
LIC Housing Fin. 493.00 1.98 -3.97 -5.40 -10.60 -25.32 -12.77 6.04
Edelweiss.Fin. 264.40 1.75 -3.08 2.10 -5.76 3.36 97.02 281.53
Power Fin.Corpn. 88.35 -5.15 -13.08 -20.76 -24.10 -30.46 -32.51 -38.89
Cholaman.Inv.&Fn 1444.85 2.90 -0.64 6.61 13.26 21.58 57.45 145.58
GRUH Finance 551.90 0.87 1.70 3.47 6.69 5.08 46.78 124.94
PNB Housing 1119.35 1.88 -6.79 -10.14 -16.39 -31.92 15.90 (-)
Sundaram Finance 1657.75 -0.36 -0.83 0.13 -1.26 5.36 21.31 19.06
Motil.Oswal.Fin. 1133.20 0.89 -2.45 -1.84 -15.18 -11.51 60.46 294.71
Dewan Hsg. Fin. 512.50 3.16 -3.44 -2.30 -12.05 -8.07 57.23 106.07
