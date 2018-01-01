You are here » Home » » Margo Finance Ltd
Margo Finance Ltd.
BSE: 500206
Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
ISIN Code: INE680B01019
|BSE 15:10 | 09 Mar
|14.05
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
14.05
|
HIGH
14.05
|
LOW
14.05
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Margo Finance Ltd
|OPEN
|14.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|14.05
|VOLUME
|1000
|52-Week high
|16.50
|52-Week low
|9.27
|P/E
|18.73
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|14.75
|Sell Qty
|1000.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|18.73
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
Margo Finance Ltd. (MARGOFINANCE) - Peer Group
|COMPANY
|PRICE
(In Rs)
|CHG
(%)
|MKT CAP
(Rs Cr)
|SALES
(Rs Cr)
|PROFIT
(Rs Cr)
|EPS
(Rs)
|P/E
(x)
|Gogia Capital
|22.60
|-4.84
|7.12
|0.80
|0.14
|2.48
|9.11
|Gemstone Invest.
|0.95
|-2.06
|7.11
|0.19
|0.09
|0.02
|47.50
|Tokyo Finance
|9.88
|-5.00
|6.89
|0.48
|0.11
|0.49
|20.16
|Adharshila Cap.
|12.50
|25.00
|6.88
|0.05
|-0.02
|0.00
|-
|Odyssey Corpn.
|1.73
|4.85
|6.82
|6.29
|0.65
|0.00
|-
|Gowra Leasing
|22.50
|0.00
|6.75
|0.22
|0.05
|1.74
|12.93
|Skyline Ventures
|21.50
|1.90
|6.66
|0.06
|0.02
|0.05
|430.00
|Banas Finance
|5.82
|-1.85
|6.62
|1.29
|-1.26
|0.87
|6.69
|BOSTON LEA.&FIN.
|9.44
|-2.68
|6.51
|0.03
|0.02
|0.26
|36.31
|Trimurthi
|8.00
|0.00
|6.48
|7.06
|-0.07
|0.32
|25.00
|Bharat Bhushan
|19.00
|7.34
|6.42
|2.11
|0.49
|1.78
|10.67
|Margo Finance
|14.05
|0.00
|6.42
|0.06
|0.00
|0.75
|18.73
|Dynamic Archist.
|12.50
|25.00
|6.26
|0.23
|0.36
|0.88
|14.20
|Polytex India
|4.61
|0.00
|6.22
|0.23
|0.13
|0.35
|13.17
|Octal Credit Cap
|12.40
|0.00
|6.20
|0.46
|0.08
|0.05
|248.00
|IKAB Securities
|17.85
|-4.80
|6.10
|43.38
|-0.21
|3.36
|5.31
|Galada Finance
|20.00
|-1.23
|6.00
|0.34
|0.01
|0.74
|27.03
|Dharani Finance
|12.00
|-3.77
|5.99
|0.16
|0.12
|4.71
|2.55
|Finaventure Cap.
|5.65
|4.82
|5.97
|98.74
|13.34
|0.00
|-
|Mindvision Cap.
|11.25
|-1.32
|5.96
|0.24
|0.00
|0.00
|-
