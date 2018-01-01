JUST IN
Margo Finance Ltd.

BSE: 500206 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE680B01019
BSE 15:10 | 09 Mar 14.05 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

14.05

 HIGH

14.05

 LOW

14.05
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Margo Finance Ltd
Margo Finance Ltd. (MARGOFINANCE) - Peer Group

COMPANY PRICE
(In Rs)		 CHG
(%)		 MKT CAP
(Rs Cr)		 SALES
(Rs Cr)		 PROFIT
(Rs Cr)		 EPS
(Rs)		 P/E
(x)
Gogia Capital 22.60 -4.84 7.12 0.80 0.14 2.48 9.11
Gemstone Invest. 0.95 -2.06 7.11 0.19 0.09 0.02 47.50
Tokyo Finance 9.88 -5.00 6.89 0.48 0.11 0.49 20.16
Adharshila Cap. 12.50 25.00 6.88 0.05 -0.02 0.00 -
Odyssey Corpn. 1.73 4.85 6.82 6.29 0.65 0.00 -
Gowra Leasing 22.50 0.00 6.75 0.22 0.05 1.74 12.93
Skyline Ventures 21.50 1.90 6.66 0.06 0.02 0.05 430.00
Banas Finance 5.82 -1.85 6.62 1.29 -1.26 0.87 6.69
BOSTON LEA.&FIN. 9.44 -2.68 6.51 0.03 0.02 0.26 36.31
Trimurthi 8.00 0.00 6.48 7.06 -0.07 0.32 25.00
Bharat Bhushan 19.00 7.34 6.42 2.11 0.49 1.78 10.67
Margo Finance 14.05 0.00 6.42 0.06 0.00 0.75 18.73
Dynamic Archist. 12.50 25.00 6.26 0.23 0.36 0.88 14.20
Polytex India 4.61 0.00 6.22 0.23 0.13 0.35 13.17
Octal Credit Cap 12.40 0.00 6.20 0.46 0.08 0.05 248.00
IKAB Securities 17.85 -4.80 6.10 43.38 -0.21 3.36 5.31
Galada Finance 20.00 -1.23 6.00 0.34 0.01 0.74 27.03
Dharani Finance 12.00 -3.77 5.99 0.16 0.12 4.71 2.55
Finaventure Cap. 5.65 4.82 5.97 98.74 13.34 0.00 -
Mindvision Cap. 11.25 -1.32 5.96 0.24 0.00 0.00 -

