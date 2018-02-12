You are here » Home
Margo Finance Ltd.
|BSE: 500206
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE680B01019
|
BSE
15:10 | 09 Mar
|
14.05
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
14.05
|
HIGH
14.05
|
LOW
14.05
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Margo Finance Ltd
|OPEN
|14.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|14.05
|VOLUME
|1000
|52-Week high
|16.50
|52-Week low
|9.27
|P/E
|18.73
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|14.75
|Sell Qty
|1000.00
|OPEN
|14.05
|CLOSE
|14.05
|VOLUME
|1000
|52-Week high
|16.50
|52-Week low
|9.27
|P/E
|18.73
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|14.75
|Sell Qty
|1000.00
Margo Finance Ltd. (MARGOFINANCE) - Price History
|DATE
|OPEN
|HIGH
|LOW
|CLOSE
|SHARES
|TRADES
|09-03-2018
|14.05
|14.05
|14.05
|14.05
|1000
|1
|08-03-2018
|14.05
|14.05
|14.05
|14.05
|286
|3
|07-03-2018
|14.25
|14.25
|14.25
|14.25
|45
|1
|06-03-2018
|14.05
|14.05
|14.05
|14.05
|605
|2
|05-03-2018
|14.05
|14.05
|14.05
|14.05
|24
|1
|01-03-2018
|14.25
|14.30
|14.25
|14.30
|600
|3
|28-02-2018
|16.50
|16.50
|15.00
|15.00
|450
|4
|16-02-2018
|15.70
|16.25
|15.70
|15.75
|1111
|7
|15-02-2018
|15.50
|15.50
|15.50
|15.50
|1449
|8
|12-02-2018
|14.70
|14.70
|14.70
|14.70
|153
|3
|09-02-2018
|14.00
|14.00
|14.00
|14.00
|200
|1
|08-02-2018
|14.30
|14.30
|13.95
|13.95
|295
|5
|07-02-2018
|14.90
|14.90
|14.50
|14.50
|306
|4
|06-02-2018
|15.00
|15.00
|14.90
|14.90
|706
|9
|02-02-2018
|16.45
|16.45
|15.00
|15.00
|745
|4
|01-02-2018
|15.75
|15.75
|15.75
|15.75
|300
|3
|31-01-2018
|16.50
|16.50
|15.75
|15.75
|50
|2
|30-01-2018
|15.75
|15.75
|15.75
|15.75
|3601
|11
|25-01-2018
|15.00
|15.00
|15.00
|15.00
|1976
|16
|24-01-2018
|15.85
|16.01
|14.49
|14.49
|3736
|28
Quick Links for Margo Finance:
