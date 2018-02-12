JUST IN
Margo Finance Ltd.

BSE: 500206 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE680B01019
BSE 15:10 | 09 Mar 14.05 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

14.05

 HIGH

14.05

 LOW

14.05
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Margo Finance Ltd
OPEN 14.05
PREVIOUS CLOSE 14.05
VOLUME 1000
52-Week high 16.50
52-Week low 9.27
P/E 18.73
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 6
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 14.75
Sell Qty 1000.00
Margo Finance Ltd. (MARGOFINANCE) - Price History

DATE OPEN HIGH LOW CLOSE SHARES TRADES
09-03-2018 14.05 14.05 14.05 14.05 1000 1
08-03-2018 14.05 14.05 14.05 14.05 286 3
07-03-2018 14.25 14.25 14.25 14.25 45 1
06-03-2018 14.05 14.05 14.05 14.05 605 2
05-03-2018 14.05 14.05 14.05 14.05 24 1
01-03-2018 14.25 14.30 14.25 14.30 600 3
28-02-2018 16.50 16.50 15.00 15.00 450 4
16-02-2018 15.70 16.25 15.70 15.75 1111 7
15-02-2018 15.50 15.50 15.50 15.50 1449 8
12-02-2018 14.70 14.70 14.70 14.70 153 3
09-02-2018 14.00 14.00 14.00 14.00 200 1
08-02-2018 14.30 14.30 13.95 13.95 295 5
07-02-2018 14.90 14.90 14.50 14.50 306 4
06-02-2018 15.00 15.00 14.90 14.90 706 9
02-02-2018 16.45 16.45 15.00 15.00 745 4
01-02-2018 15.75 15.75 15.75 15.75 300 3
31-01-2018 16.50 16.50 15.75 15.75 50 2
30-01-2018 15.75 15.75 15.75 15.75 3601 11
25-01-2018 15.00 15.00 15.00 15.00 1976 16
24-01-2018 15.85 16.01 14.49 14.49 3736 28
