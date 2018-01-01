Marico Ltd.

To the Members of Marico Limited

Report on the Standalone Indian Accounting Standards (IND AS) Financial Statements

1. We have audited the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements of MaricoLimited ("the Company") which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March

2017 the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other

Comprehensive Income) the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equityfor the year then ended and a summary of the significant policies and other explanatoryinformation.

Management's Responsibility for the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

2. The Company's Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section134(5) of the Companies Act 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation ofthese standalone Ind AS financial statements to give a true and performancefair view ofthe financial position financial and (including other comprehensive income) cash flowschanges in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generallyaccepted in India including the Indian Accounting Standards specified in the Companies(Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015 (as amended) under Section 133 of the Act. Thisresponsibility also includes maintenance and appropriate toof adequate accounting recordsin accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Companyand for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection andapplication of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that arereasonable and prudent; and design implementation and maintenance of adequate internalfinancial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy andcompleteness of the accounting records relevant to the preparation and presentation ofthe standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are freefrom material misstatement whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors' Responsibility

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these standalone Ind AS financialstatements based on our audit.

4. We have taken into account the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunderincluding the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to beincluded in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules madethereunder.

5. We conducted our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements in accordancewith the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act and otherapplicable authoritative pronouncements issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountantsof India. Those Standards and pronouncements require that we comply with ethicalrequirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whetherthe standalone Ind AS financial statements are free from material misstatement.

6. An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amountsand the disclosures in the standalone Ind AS financial statements. The proceduresaccounting selected depend on the auditors' judgment including the assessment of therisks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements whether dueto fraud or error. In making those risk assessments the auditor considers internalfinancial control relevant to the Company's preparation of the standalone Ind AS financialstatements that give a true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that areappropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness ofthe accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made bythe Company's Directors as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the standaloneInd AS financial statements.

7. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is provide a basis for our auditopinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Opinion

8. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanationsgiven to us the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements give the informationrequired by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformitywith the accounting principles generally accepted in India of the state of affairs of theCompany as at 31st March 2017 and its profit (including other comprehensive income) itscash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Other Matter

9. The financial information of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2016 and thetransition date opening balance sheet as at 1st April 2015 included in these standaloneInd AS financial statements are based on the previously issued statutory financialstatements for the years ended 31st March 2016 and 31st March 2015 prepared inaccordance with the Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules 2006 (as amended) which wereaudited by us on which we expressed an unmodified opinion dated 29th April 2016 and 30thApril 2015 respectively.

The adjustments to those financial statements for the differences in accountingprinciples Company on transition to the Ind AS have been audited by us.

Our opinion is not qualified in respect of these matters.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

10. As required by the Companies (Auditor's Report) Order 2016 issued by the CentralGovernment of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act ("theOrder") and on the basis of such checks of the books and records of the Company aswe considered appropriate and according to the information and explanations given to uswe give in the Annexure B a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 ofthe Order. 11. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act we report that: (a) We havesought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of ourknowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. (b) In our opinionproper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as itappears from our examination of those books. (c) The Balance Sheet the Statement ofProfit

(including other comprehensive income) the Cash

Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are inagreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements comply withthe Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31stMarch 2017 taken on record by the Board of Directors none of the directors isdisqualified as on 31st March 2017 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financialreporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls refer ourseparate Report in Annexure A.

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors' Report inaccordance with Rule 11 of the

Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014 in our opinion and to the best of ourknowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact if any of pending litigations as at 31stMarch 2017 on its financial position in its standalone Ind AS financial statements ReferNote 31;

ii. The Company has made provision as at 31st March 2017 as required under theapplicable law or accounting standards for material foreseeable losses if any onlong-term contracts including derivative contracts;

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts required to be transferred tothe Investor Education and Protection Fund by the

Company during the year ended 31st March 2017. iv. The Companyand Loss has providedrequisite disclosures in the Ind AS financialstatements as to holdings as well as dealingsin Specified Bank Notes during the period from 8th November 2016 to 30th December 2016.Based on audit procedures and relying on the management representation we report that thedisclosures are in accordance with books of account maintained by the Company and asproduced to us by the Management Refer Note [6(e)];

ANNEXURE ‘A' TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS' REPORT

Referred to in paragraph [11 (f)] of the Independent Auditors' Report of even date tothe members of Marico Limited on the StandaloneIndASfinancialstatements for the year ended31st March 2017.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section143 of the Act

1. We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of MaricoLimited ("the Company") as of 31st March 2017 in conjunction with our audit ofthe standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management's Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

2. The Company's management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internalfinancial controls based on the internal control over financial and appropriatereportingcriteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internalcontrol stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over FinancialReporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). Theseresponsibilities include the design implementation and maintenance of adequate internalfinancial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficientconduct of its business including adherence to company's policies the safeguarding ofits assets the prevention and detection of frauds and errors the accuracy andcompleteness of the accounting records and the timely preparation of reliable financialinformation as required under the Act.

Auditors' Responsibility

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company's internal financialcontrols over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordancewith the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting(the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing deemed to be prescribedunder Section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internalfinancial controls both applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and bothissued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply withethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance aboutwhether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established andmaintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

4. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacyof the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operatingeffectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting includedobtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reportingassessing the risk that a material weakness exists and testing and evaluating the designand operating effectiveness of internal the assessed risk. The procedures selected dependon the auditor's judgement including the assessment of the risks of material misstatementof the financial statements whether due to fraud or error.

5. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained to provide a basis for our isaudit opinion on the Company's internal financial controls system over financialreporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

6. A company's internal financial control over financial reporting is a processdesigned to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reportingand the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance withgenerally accepted accounting principles. A company's internal financial control overfinancial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to themaintenance of records that in reasonable detail accurately and fairly reflect thetransactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonableassurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financialstatements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and that receiptsand expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations ofmanagement and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regardingprevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition use or disposition of thecompany's assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

7. Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financialreporting including the possibility of collusion or improper management override ofcontrols material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected.Also projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financialreporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controlover financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions or thatthe degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

8. In our opinion the Company has in all material respects an adequate internalfinancial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controlsover financial reporting were operating effectively at 31st March 2016 based on theinternal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company consideringthe essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit ofInternal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of CharteredAccountants of India.

ANNEXURE ‘B' TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS' REPORT

Referred to in paragraph [11 (f)] of the Independent Auditors' Report of even date tothe members of Marico Limited on the Standalone Ind AS financial statements for the yearended 31st March 2017.

i. (a) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars includingquantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

(b) The fixed assets are physically verified by

Management according to a phased programme designed to cover all the items over aperiod of two years which in our opinion is reasonable having regard to the size of theCompany and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the programme a portion of the fixedassets has been physically verified the Management during the year and no materialdiscrepancies have been noticed on such verification.

(c) The title deeds of immovable properties as disclosed in Note 3 on fixed assets tothe Standalone Ind AS financial statements are held in the name of theCompany.

ii. The physical verification of inventory including stocks with third parties havebeen conducted at reasonable intervals by the Management during the year. Further inrespect of inventory lying with third parties these have substantially been confirmed bythem. The discrepancies noticed on physical verification of inventory as compared to bookrecords were not material and have been appropriately dealt with in the books of accounts.

iii. The Company has not granted any loans secured or unsecured to companies firmsLimited Liability Partnerships or other parties covered in the register maintained underSection 189 of the Act. Therefore the provisions of Clause 3(iii) (iii) (a) (iii)(b)and (iii)(c) of the said Order are not applicable to the Company.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us theCompany has complied with the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act 2013 inrespect of the loans and investments made and guarantees and security provided by it. TheCompany has not granted any loans or made any investments or provided any guarantees orsecurity to the parties covered under Section 185 of the Companies Act 2013.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning ofSections 73 74 75 and 76 of the Act and the Rules framed there under to the extentnotified.

vi. Pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government of India the Company isrequired to maintain cost records as specified under Section 148(1) of the Act in respectits products. We have broadly reviewed the same and are of the opinion that prima faciethe prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not howevermade a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they areaccurate or complete.

vii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records ofthe Company examined by us in our opinion the Company is regular in depositing theundisputed statutory dues including provident fund employees' state insurance incometax sales tax service tax duty of customs duty of excise value added tax cess andother material statutory dues as applicable with the appropriate authorities.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of theCompany examined by us the particulars of dues of income tax sales tax service taxduty of customs and duty of excise at 31st March 2017 which have not been deposited onaccount of a dispute are as follows:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount (R in Crore) Period to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending The Central sales Tax Act and Local Sales Tax / value added tax Sales tax including interest and penalty as applicable 4.98 Various years Additional Commissioner - Sales Tax Appeals 2.34 Various years Deputy Commissioner - Sales Tax Appeals 9.46 Various years Joint Commissioner sales tax (Appeals) 1.26 Various years Sales Tax Tribunal 0.07 Various years High Court The Indian Customs Act 1962 Redemption fine and penalty 0.3 2002-2004 Customs Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal The Indian Customs Act 1962 Customs duty 0.01 2008 Assistant Commissioner of Customs The Central Excise Act 1964 Excise duty 4.67 June 2010 to March 2014 Customs Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal The Central Excise Act 1964 Service tax 0.17 2005-10 Commissioner of Customs Central Excise and Service tax. Income Tax Act 1961 Income tax 9.04 Assessment year 2009-10 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal Income Tax Act 1961 Income tax 12.44 Assessment year 2010-11 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Income Tax Act 1961 Income tax 0.37 Assessment year 2012-13 Pending before Commissioner of Income Tax Appeals

viii. According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information andexplanation given to us the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowingsto any financial institution or bank or Government or dues to debenture holders as at thebalance sheet date. ix. The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial publicoffer further public offer (including instruments) and term loans. Accordingly theprovisions of Clause 3(ix) of the Order are not applicable to the

Company. x. During the course of our examination of the books and records of theCompany carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices inIndia and according to the information and explanations given to us we have neither comeacross any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers oremployees noticed or reported during the year nor have we been informed of any such caseby the Management. xi. The Company has paid/ provided for managerial remuneration inaccordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of Section 197 readwith

Schedule V to the Act. xii. As the Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules2014 are not applicable to it the provisions of Clause 3(xii) of the Order are notapplicable to the

Company. xiii. The Company has entered into transactions with related parties incompliance with the provisions of Sections

177 and 188 of the Act. The details of such related party transactions have beendisclosed in the Ind AS financial statements as required under Indian Accounting Standard(AS) 24 Related Party Disclosures specified under Section 133 of the Act read with Rule7 of the Companies

(Accounts) Rules 2014. xiv. The Company has not made any preferential allotment orprivate placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the yearunder review. Accordingly the provisions of Clause 3(xiv) of the Order are not applicableto the Company. xv. The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with itsdirectors or persons connected with him. Accordingly the provisions of Clause 3(xv) ofthe Order are not applicable to the Company. xvi. The Company is not required to beregistered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934. Accordingly theprovisions of Clause 3(xvi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.