Dear Shareholders

It gives me great pleasure to share with you an update on the overall performance ofyour Company in 2016-17. Brand talent and culture remain our key assets to deliversustainable business and earnings growth thereby creating long-term value for ourshareholders. The year under review had a decent volume and profit growth given themacro-environment headwinds. We were able to achieve this as a result of an effectivecategory choice making framework and the strategic building blocks we have put in place -strengthening the core creating the portfolio of the future managing costs andinvesting in people and process capability ahead of the growth curve. I believe thesewill continue to hold us in good stead in the long run.

I strongly feel that focus will lead to depth and depth will lead to excellence. Mr.Saugata Gupta Managing Director (MD) & CEO of your Company continues to run theday-to-day operations of the Company and steer it towards its medium-term aspiration ofbecoming a significant emerging markets multinational company.

I continue to act as the Non-Executive Chairman of the Board mentoring and advisingthe MD for your Company's strategy and future road map ensuring highest levels ofcorporate governance at all times. I also lead the efforts the collective functioning ofthe Board and am actively involved in the Company's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)initiatives.

It was yet another difficult year for the global economy characterised by subduedgrowth and geopolitical uncertainties. Financial Year (FY) 2016-17 was an eventful one-with BrexitDonald Trump's victory in the US Presidential Elections demonetisation of theIndian currency and results of the largest state elections in the country. The biggestinternational risks to the Indian economy include crude oil prices trade-related tensionsbetween major economies and growing protectionism. Even as the world experiences economicturbulence and slowdown contributing to a general lack of cheer as far as economic growthgoes India continues to deliver a standout performance and grow at a rapid pace. Indiahas continued to perform amidst global turmoil and delivered 7.1% GDP growth for FY2016-17.

In India rural demand continued to be sluggish in the early part of the year on theback of two consecutive poor monsoons. The overall market showed signs of recovery in thelatter half of the year but faced a temporary slowdown in November due to demonetisation.Nonetheless

India's economy is in the midst of a recovery with lowerfiscalandcurrentaccountdeficit lower inflation and benign

The government's initiatives like ‘Make in India' "Digital India" and"Startup India" will strengthen India's position on the world map. I believethat India is a standout among emerging markets and the country's growth seems poised toreturn to a high-growth path. Goods and Services Tax (GST) is one of the biggest indirecttax reforms which India has ever witnessed. I strongly believe that GST is a progressivestep which will transform the fiscal architecture of modern India with regard to mattersof taxation and enhance the overall business environment. Due to elimination of cascadingimpact of taxes it will benefit the end consumers in the form of lower prices ofproducts. It will provide an upward push to consumption which augurs well for consumergoods companies. It will also lead to supply chain which will further unlock value for thecompanies. The enactment of the GST legislation has been a milestone reform that willcreate a win-win environment for all stakeholders with an integrated and productiveeconomy and is expected to further boost economic growth. However there could betemporary transition challenges during the cut-over.

Going beyond economic returns your Company believes that it is geared to buildpurpose-driven brands that offer a win-win for the Company and society at large. Brandsand businesses are important constituents of modern society. It is their responsibility tobe good citizens of this society. Brands with a purpose can help build a strong connectwith the consumer and create a sustainable business while contributing to society. Withthis balance between purpose and consumer equity in its brands the Company ensures thatsustainability is coded at the centre of its core business. During the year your Companyremained committed to this purpose with various initiatives. Nihar Shanti

Amla supports the cause of education of underprivileged children across

India. Saffolalife a not-for-profit initiative of Saffola has been on a mission tomake people realise the need and importance of heart health. Through these variouscampaigns Marico's brands have touched the lives of many Indians and built meaningfulrelationships that go beyond the transactional nature. As an FMCG company your Companyputs a lot of thrust on innovation and believes that innovation will help accelerate itsgrowth. With this mission Marico Innovation

Foundation (MIF) a not-for-profit wholly owned subsidiary of your Company works towardsfuelling the innovation journey in the country. MIF works with various social enterprisesthrough the Social Innovation Acceleration Program (SIAP) with the objective of providingthem with customised capacity building support. MIF also leverages student teams fromleading management institutes to help these social organisations with research (primaryand secondary) and critical inputs on their businesses. The Directors' Report carries adetailed update on these initiatives.

Your Company's efforts to achieve and sustain highest standards of corporate governancewere duly recognised during the year. Your Company was recognised in Forbes

India's Super 50 companies 2016.

Our vision for the future is to continue to strive hard to fulfil Marico's potentialand contribute to India's economic & social growth story as an emerging market MNC.

We will continue to work with our stakeholders to propel strong yet sustainable growth.I firmly believe that the "Business of Business is beyond Business" andtherefore I would like to re-affirm our commitment to innovation and purpose-driven growthwhich maximises the potential of all stakeholders. Finally I would like to thank yourCompany's employees whom we call ‘members' and all other stakeholders for theirconsistent commitment engagement and encouragement in our journey. I would also expressmy gratitude for your ongoing trust and support and on behalf of the entire Marico teamacross the world I thank you for accompanying us on the exciting journey ahead. We willcontinuously seek and strive to do good act better and do what is best for us andsociety at large.

With warm regards

Harsh Mariwala

Chairman