To the Members Your Board of Directors ("Board") is pleased to present the Twenty NinthAnnual Report of Marico Limited ("Marico" or "the Company" or"your Company") for the financial year ended March 31 2017 ("the yearunder review" or "the year" or "FY17"). The consolidated entity has been referred to as"Marico Group" or "Your Group" or "the Group" in thisreport. position FINANCIAL RESULTS - AN OVERVIEW R Particulars Year ended March 31 2017 Year ended March 31 2016 Consolidated Summary Financials for the Group Revenue from Operations 5935.92 6024.45 Profit before Tax 1148.70 1028.70 Profit after Tax 810.97 723.33 Marico Limited – Revenue from 4868.88 4867.99 Operations Profit before Tax 1141.72 935.74 Less: Provision for Tax for the current year 299.02 244.48 Profit after Tax for the current year 842.70 691.26 Other Comprehensive Income for the current year (1.18) (1.87) Add: Surplus brought forward 1933.31 1744.78 Profit available for appropriation 2774.83 2434.16 Appropriations: Distribution to during shareholders 451.59 435.43 Tax on dividend 57.03 65.43 508.62 500.86 Surplus carried forward 2266.21 1933.31 REVIEW OF OPERATIONS During 2017 Marico achieved revenue from operations of INR 5986 Crore a decline of1% over FY16. Volume growth for the year was at 4%. The value growth was lower owing toprice reductions in the Coconut Oil portfolio in India and Bangladesh and currencydevaluation in the Egypt region in H2FY17. The operating margin was at 19.5%. The businessreported bottom line of INR 799 Crores a satisfactory growth of 12% over last year. Marico India the domestic business achieved a turnover of R4579 Crores in FY17 a decline of 2% over last year. Volume growth for the yearwas at 4%. The value growth was lower owing to price reductions in the Coconut Oilportfolio. This year witnessed the demonetization impact in Q3FY17 which acted as adampener on the overall annual volume growths. The operating margin for the India businesswas healthy at 24.3% before corporate allocations. Higher operating margins can beattributed mainly to gross margin expansion led by softer input costs. During the year Marico International the International FMCG business posted aturnover of R1356 Crores a growth of 1% over FY16 in constant currency terms. Theoperating margin for the year was at 16.5% (before corporate allocations) reflecting asustained structural shift over the last few years. Over the last 5 years at aconsolidated level the top line has grown by 10% and bottom line by 18% at a CompoundedAnnual Growth Rate. There are no material changes and commitmentsaffectingthe financial of your Companywhich have occurred between the end of the FY17 and the date of this report. SUBSIDIARIES AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES A list of bodies corporate which are subsidiaries/associate of your Company isprovided as part of the notes to Consolidated Financial Statement. During the period under review in Vietnam Thuan Phat FoodstuffJoint Stock Company merged with its Holding Company Marico South East Asia Corporation(Formerly: International Consumer Products Corporation) with effect from December 1 2016.Your Company acquired 35.44% equity stake in Zed Lifestyle Private Limited("Zed") on March 17 2017. Consequently Zed became an associate company ofMarico. A separate statement containing the salient features of the financial of allsubsidiaries and associate companies of your Company (i.e. Form AOC - 1) forms part of theconsolidated financial statement in compliance with Section 129 and other applicableprovisions of the Act. The financial statement of the subsidiary companies and relatedinformation are uploaded on the website of your Company and can be accessed using the linkhttp://marico.com/india/investors/ documentation and the same are available for inspectionby theMembersattheRegistered business hours on all working days except Saturdays andSundays up to the date of the 29th Annual General Meeting ("29th AGM") asrequired under Section 136 of the Act. Any Member desirous of obtaining a copy of the saidfinancial statement may write to the Company Secretary at the Registered Office Address.Your Company has approved a policy for determining material subsidiaries and the same isuploaded on the Company's website which can be accessed using the link http://marico.com/investorspdf/Policy_for_determining_Material_Subsidiaries.pdf. As per this Policy your Company does not have any material subsidiary. INDIAN ACCOUNTING STANDARDS The Ministry of Corporate Affairs ("MCA")videitsnotification dated February16 2015 issued Indian Accounting Standards ("IND AS") applicable to certainclasses of companies. In exercise of the powers conferred by Section 133 read with section469 of the Act and Section 210A(1) of the Companies Act 1956 the Central Government in consultation with the National Advisory Committee on Accounting Standards has replaced the existing Indian GAAP with IND AS.For Marico IND AS is applicable for the accounting periods beginning April 1 2016 withthe transition date of April 1 2015. The following are the key areas which had an impacton account of IND AS transition: • Revenue reclassification • Share based payments • Fair valuation of certain financial instruments • Defined employee benefit • Intangible assets The detailed reconciliation of the transition from IGAAP to IND AS has been provided in Note 35 in the notes to accounts of Standalone FinancialStatement and Note 39 in the notes to accounts of Consolidated Financial Statement. RESERVES There is no amount proposed to be transferred to the Reserves. DIVIDEND Your Company's wealth distribution philosophy aims at sharing its prosperity with itsshareholders through a formal earmarking/ disbursement of profits to its shareholders.During the year under review your Board adopted a Dividend Distribution Policy ("DDPolicy") pursuant to Regulation 43A of the SEBI Regulations. The DD Policy is available on the website of the Company athttp://marico.com/india/investors/documentation/corporate-governance. Based on the principles enunciated in the DD Policy your Company's distribution toequity shareholders during FY17 comprised the following; First Interim Dividend of 150% on the equity base of R129.02 Crores; and Second Interim Dividend of 200% on the equity base of 129.04 Crores. The total equity dividend for FY17 (including dividend distribution tax) aggregated to R508.64Crores. Thus dividend pay-out ratio is 64% of the consolidated profit after tax ascompared to 69% (including one-time special third interim dividend of 100%) duringFY16. PARTICULARS OF LOANS GUARANTEES AND INVESTMENTS Details of the loans guarantees and investments covered under the Section 186 of theAct are given in the notes to the standalone financial statement of the Company. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS A detailed Management Discussion and Analysis forms an integral part of this Reportand inter-alia gives an update on Macro Economic Indicators & FMCG Industry opportunities and threats risks andconcerns internal control systems and their adequacy discussion on financial andoperational performance segment-wise performance human capital initiatives outlook etc. BOARD OF DIRECTORS & KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL I Resignation of Mr. Atul Choksey Mr. Atul Choksey (DIN: 00002102) Independent Director of the Company stepped down fromthe Board of Directors with effect from April 1 2017 on account of paucity of time. TheBoard of Directors of Marico placed on record its appreciation for the invaluablecontribution that Mr. Choksey has made during his long tenure with the Company as anIndependent Director. II Appointment of Mr. Rishabh Mariwala and Mr. Ananth Narayanan The Board at its meeting held on May 2 2017 appointed Mr. Rishabh Mariwala (DIN:03072284) as an Additional (Non-Executive) Director of your Company with effect from May2 2017. Further the Board vide a resolution passed by circulation on June 26 2017appointed Mr. Ananth Narayanan (DIN: 07527676) as an Additional (Independent) Director ofthe Company with effect from the said date i.e. June 26 2017. Mr. Rishabh Mariwala and Mr. Ananth Narayanan shall hold office as an Additional(Non-Executive) Director and Additional (Independent) Director respectively upto thedate of the 29th AGM of the Company. Notices in writing signifying their candidature forappointment as Non-Executive Director and Independent Director respectively underSection 160 of the Act has been received from the shareholders of the Company.Accordingly the matter relating to their appointment is being placed for the approval ofthe shareholders at the 29th AGM. III Directors retiring by rotation In accordance with the provisions of Section 152 of the Act read with Rules made thereunder and the Articles of Association of the Company Mr.Harsh Mariwala (DIN: 00210342) is liable to retire by rotation at the 29th AGM and beingeligible has offered himself for re-appointment. Accordingly the matter relating tore-appointment of Mr. Harsh Mariwala is being placed for the approval of the shareholdersat the 29th AGM. The Company has received declarations from all the Independent Directors confirming that they satisfy the criteria of independence as prescribed underthe provisions of the Act and the SEBI Regulations. Brief profiles of Mr. Rishabh Mariwala Mr. Ananth Narayanan and Mr. Harsh Mariwala andother related information is appended in the Corporate Governance Report. The revisedcomposition of the Board of the Company is also stated in the said Report. IV Key Managerial Personnel During the year under review the Board of Directors at its meeting held on April 292016 appointed Mr. Surender Sharma as the Company Secretary & Compliance Officer inplace of Ms. Hemangi Ghag who had tendered her resignation with effect from April 292016. Ms. Ghag continues as an employee with the Company in a role. There were no otherchanges in the Key Managerial Personnel of the Company. DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT Pursuant to Section 134(3)(c) of the Act the Directors of your Company to the best oftheir knowledge and based on the information and explanations received from the Companyconfirm that: a. in the preparation of the annual financial statement for the financialyear ended March 31 2017 the applicable accounting standards have been followed andthere are no material departures from the same; b. the Directors have selected suchaccounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates thatare reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs ofyour Company as at March 31 2017 and of the profit of your Company for the said period;for the maintenance c. properand of adequate accounting records in accordance with theprovisions of the Companies Act 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and forpreventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities; d. the annual accounts have beenprepared on a ‘going concern' e. basis; proper internal financial controls to befollowed by the Company were laid down and such internal financialcontrols are adequate and wereoperating f. proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicablelaws were devised and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively. PERFORMANCE EVALUATION In accordance with relevant provisions of the Act read with Rules made thereunderRegulation 17(10) of the SEBI Regulations and the Guidance Note on Board Evaluation issuedby SEBI vide its circular dated January 5 2017 the evaluation of the performance of theindividual Directors Chairman of the Board the Board as a whole and its individualstatutory Committees was carried out for the year under review. The manner in which theevaluation was carried out is explained in the Corporate Governance Report. MEETINGS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND ITS COMMITTEES Five meetings of the Board of Directors were held during the year.The details of themeetings of the Board and its Committees held during the year under review are stated inthe Corporate Governance Report. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT Pursuant to Regulation 34 of the SEBI Regulations a separate report on CorporateGovernance along with the certificate the Statutory Auditor on its compliance forms anintegral part of this report. BUSINESS RESPONSIBILITY REPORT & SUSTAINABILITY REPORT Pursuant to Regulation 34 of the SEBI Regulations the Company had published its maidenBusiness Responsibility Report in the Annual Report for the previous financial year.During the year under review the Board adopted the Sustainability Policy through aresolution passed by circulation on June 20 2016. The Sustainability Policy envisages thebroad principles which would drive the sustainability activities of the Company. The saidSustainability Policy can be accessed at this link http://marico.com/make-a-difference/sustainability Further the Board of Directors of your Company constituted the Sustainability Committee to drive the sustainability activities of the Company and review the business responsibility and sustainability performance of theCompany on annual basis. The Chief Supply Chain Officer of the Company heads theSustainability Committee and it comprises three more Senior Managerial Personnel of theCompany. The composition of the Committee is detailed in the Corporate Governance Report.The Managing Director & CEO of the Company is the Director responsible for ensuringthe Business Responsibility activities of the Company. During the year under review the Company has also made available its maidenSustainability Report which is a voluntary report and exhibits your Company's approachtowards sustainability. The Sustainability Report has been exhibited in line with theGlobal Reporting Initiative (GRI) G4 core guidelines. The said Report presents thesustainability performance of the Company across three pillars of sustainability i.e.economic environmental and social aspects as per the GRI G4 guidelines. All the relevantaspects related to standard specific disclosures and sector supplement have been referredto while defining the report content. The Sustainability Report of the Company can beaccessed at this link http://marico.com/make-a-difference/sustainability AUDITOR & AUDITOR'S REPORT Statutory Auditor The Members at the 26th Annual General Meeting had appointed M/s Price WaterhouseChartered Accountants as the Statutory Auditor of the Company to hold office until theconclusion of the 29th AGM. Pursuant to Section 139 of the Act and Rules made thereunderM/s Price Waterhouse retire as the Statutory Auditor at the 29th AGM and are not eligiblefor re-appointment in view of completion of their tenure. Accordingly the Board at its meeting held on May 2 2017 based on the recommendationof the Audit Committee approved the appointment of B S R & Co. LLP CharteredAccountants as the Statutory Auditor of the Company in place of the retiring Auditor for aterm of five years to hold office from the conclusion of the 29th AGM till the conclusion of the 34th Annual General Meeting of the Company subjectto ratification of their appointment by the shareholders of the Company at every AnnualGeneral Meeting held thereafter. The Company has received written consent and certificate of eligibility in accordancewith Sections 139 141 and other applicable provisions of the Act and Rules madethereunder from B S R & Co. LLP. Further the Company has also received a writtenconfirmation stating that B S R & Co. LLP holds a valid Peer Review Certificate issuedby the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. The Auditor's Report for the yearended March 31 2017 on the financial statement of the Company forms part of AnnualReport. There has been no qualification reservation or adverse remark or disclaimer inthe said Auditor's Report. During the year under review the Auditor had not reported anyfraud under Section 143(12) of the Act therefore no detail is required to be disclosedunder Section 134(3)(ca) of the Act. M/s. Price Waterhouse over many years successfully met the challenge that the size andscale of the Company's operations pose for the Auditor and have maintained the highestlevel of governance ethical standards rigour and quality in their audit The Board places its sincere appreciation for services rendered by M/s. PriceWaterhouse as Statutory Auditor of the Company. COST AUDITOR As per Section 148 of the Act read with the Companies (Cost Records and Audits) Rules2014 the Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 2 2017 based on therecommendation of the Audit Committee approved the appointment of M/s. Ashwin Solanki& Associates Cost Accountants as the Cost Auditor to conduct audit of the costrecords of the Company for the financial year ending March 31 2018. The Company hasreceived written consent and certificate of eligibility in accordance with Section 148read with Section 141 and other applicable provisions of the Act and Rules made thereunderfrom M/s. Ashwin Solanki & Associates. The remuneration payable to the Cost Auditor has been approved by the Board at itsaforesaid meeting based on the recommendation of the Audit Committee. In terms of theprovisions of Section 148(3) of the Act read with the Companies (Audit and Auditors)Rules 2014 as amended the remuneration payable to the Cost Auditor has to be ratifiedby the Members of the Accordingly the matter relating to ratification of the remunerationpayable to the Cost Auditor for the financial 2018 is being placed at the 29th AGM. During the year under review the Cost Auditor had not reported any fraud under Section143(12) of the Act therefore no detail is required to be disclosed under Section134(3)(ca) of the Act SECRETARIAL AUDIT Pursuant to Section 204 of the Act read with the Companies (Appointment andRemuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules 2014 the Board at its meeting held on May2 2017 based on the recommendation of the Audit Committee approved appointment of Dr.K. R. Chandratre Practicing Company Secretary (Certificate of Practice No. 5144) as theSecretarial Auditor to conduct audit of the secretarial records of the Company for thefinancial year ending March 31 2018. The Company has received consent from Dr. K. R.Chandratre to act as such. The Secretarial Audit Report for the FY17 is enclosed as "AnnexureA" to this report. The Secretarial Audit Report does not contain anyqualification reservation adverse remark or disclaimer. During the year under reviewthe Secretarial Auditor had not reported any fraud under Section 143(12) of the Acttherefore no detail is required to be disclosed under Section 134(3) (ca) of the Act. RISK MANAGEMENT For your Company Risk Management is an integral and important component of CorporateGovernance. Your Company believes that a robust Risk Management ensures adequate controlsand monitoring mechanisms for a smooth and efficient business. A risk-aware organizationis better equipped to maximize the shareholder value. The key cornerstones of your Company's Risk Management Framework are: • Periodic assessment and prioritization of risks that affect the business of yourCompany; • Development and deployment of risk mitigation plans to reduce the vulnerabilityto the prioritized risks; • Focus on both the results and efforts required to mitigate the risks; • Defined review and monitoring mechanism wherein the functional teams the topmanagement and the Board review the progress of the mitigation plans; • Embedding of the Risk Management processes in significant decisions such aslarge capital expenditures mergers acquisitions and corporate restructuring; • Wherever applicable and feasible defining the risk appetite and installadequate internal controls to ensure that the limits are adhered to. The Constitution of the Risk Management Committee (‘RMC') is stated in theCorporate Governance Report. The RMC assists the Board in monitoring and reviewing therisk management . plan implementation of the risk management framework of the Company andsuch other functions as Board may deem fit. The yearendingMarch31 detailed terms ofreference and the composition of RMC are set out in the Corporate Governance Report. INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Your Company's approach on Corporate Governance has been detailed out in the CorporateGovernance Report. Your Company has deployed the principles enunciated therein to ensureadequacy of Internal Financial Controls with reference to the financial statements. YourBoard has also reviewed the internal processes systems and the internal financialcontrols and the Directors' Responsibility Statement contains a confirmation as regards adequacy of the internalfinancial controls. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR) INITIATIVES The composition of the CSR Committee is disclosed in the Corporate Governance Report. A brief outline of the CSR Policy of the Company the CSR initiatives undertaken duringthe financial year 2016-17 together with progress thereon and the report on CSR activitiesas required by the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules 2014 are setout in "Annexure B" to this Report. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS All transactions with related parties are placed before the Audit Committee for its approval. An omnibus approval of the Audit Committee is obtained for the related party transactions which are repetitive innature. In case of transactions which are unforeseen and in respect of which completedetails are not available the Audit Committee grants an omnibus approval to enter into such unforeseen transactionsprovided the transaction value does not exceed R1 Crore (per transaction in afinancial year). The Audit Committee reviews all transactions entered into pursuant to the omnibus approvals sogranted on a quarterly basis. All transactions with related parties entered into duringFY17 were at arm's length basis and in the ordinary course of business and in accordancewith the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder. There were no transactionswhich were material (considering the materiality thresholds prescribed under the Act andRegulation 23 of the SEBI Regulations). Accordingly no disclosure is made in respect ofthe Related Party Transactions in the Form AOC-2 in terms of Section 134 of the Act andRules made thereunder. The Policy on Related Party Transactions is uploaded on the Company's website and canbe accessed using the link http://marico.com/investorspdf/Policy_on_Related_Party_Transactions.pdf. COMPANY'S POLICY ON NOMINATION REMUNERATION BOARD DIVERSITY EVALUATION ANDSUCCESSION In terms of the applicable provisions of the Act read with the Rules made thereunder and the SEBI Regulations your Board has formulated a Policy onappointment removal and remuneration of Directors Key Managerial Personnel and SeniorManagement Personnel and also on Board Diversity Succession Planning and Evaluation ofDirectors ("NR Policy"). The remuneration paid to Directors of the Company is as per the terms laid down in the NR Policy of the Company. The Managing Director & CEO of your Company does notreceive remuneration from any of the subsidiaries of your Company. The salient aspects of the said Policy are outlined in the Corporate Governance Report and can be accessed using this link http://marico.com/investorspdf/Policy_on_Nomination_Removal_Remuneration_and_Board_Diversity.pdf PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES AND RELATED DISCLOSURES The ratio of remuneration of each Director to the median employee's remuneration as persection 197(12) of the Act read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment andRemuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules 2016 is disclosed in ‘ "AnnexureC" to this report. The statement containing particulars of remuneration ofemployees as required under Section 197(12) of the Act read with Rule 5(2) & 5(3) ofthe Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules 2014 is givenin an annexure to the Annual Report. In terms of Section 136(1) of the Act the AnnualReport is being sent to the Members excluding the aforesaid annexure. However thisannexure shall be made available on the website of the Company twenty one days prior tothe date of the 29th AGM. The information is also available for inspection by the Membersat Office of theCompany during business Registered hours on all working days except Saturdays and Sundaysup to the date of the 29th AGM. Any Member desirous of obtaining a copy of the saidannexure may write to the Company Secretary at the Registered Office Address. MARICO EMPLOYEE BENEFIT SCHEME/PLAN Marico Employee Stock Option Scheme 2014 The Members of the Company at its Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on March 252014 had approved the Marico Employee Stock Option Scheme 2014 (‘the Scheme') forthe benefit of the Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of the Company(‘MD & CEO'). The objective of this Scheme was to give a wealth buildingdimension to the remuneration structure of the MD & CEO. Further it also aimed atpromoting desired behavior for meeting organization's long term objectives and to enableretention through a customized approach. The Corporate Governance Committee responsible for administering the Scheme hadgranted 3 lac stock options to the MD & CEO. As at March 31 2016 the said 3 lacstock options have increased to 6 lacs on account of issue of bonus equity shares by theCompany in the ratio of 1:1. These stock options are now vested in the MD & CEO andconstitute 0.02% of the paid up equity share capital of the Company as on the date of thisreport. During the year under review out of the stock options vested as above the MD &CEO had exercised in aggregate 3 lacs stock options on November 15 2016 December 262016 and March 24 2017 respectively. Pursuant to the exercise of stock options theSecurities Issue Committee of the Board had approved in aggregate allotment of 3 lacequity shares vide resolutions passed by circulation on November 21 2016 December 29 2016 and March 29 2017 respectively. The perquisitevalue in respect of the stock options exercised has been included as part of thedisclosure on remuneration of the MD & CEO in the Corporate Governance Report. Marico MD CEO Employee Stock Option Plan 2014 The Members at the 26th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on July 30 2014had approved the Marico MD CEO Employee Stock Option Plan 2014 (‘MD CEO ESOP Plan 2014' or ‘the Plan') for the benefit of Managing Director & ChiefExecutive Officer (‘MD & CEO') of the Company The Corporate Governance Committee entrusted with the responsibility of administeringthe Plan and the Scheme(s) notified thereunder had granted 46600 stock options to MD& CEO. As at March 31 2016 the said 46600 stock options have increased to 93200 onaccount of issue of bonus equity shares by the Company in the ratio of 1:1. These stockoptions are now vested in the MD & CEO and constitute 0.007% of the paid up equityshare capital of the Company as on the date of this report. So far MD & CEO has notexercised any stock options under this Plan. In view of the implementation of MaricoEmployee Stock Option Plan 2016 as explained below no further grant of stock options isenvisaged under this Plan. Marico Employee Stock Option Plan 2016 The Members at the 28th Annual General Meeting held on August 5 2016 had approved theMarico Employee Stock Option Plan 2016 ("Marico ESOP 2016" or "thePlan") for issuance of the employee stock options ("Options") to theeligible employees of the Company including the Managing Director & CEO and theeligible employees of its subsidiaries whether in India or outside India. Marico ESOP2016 aims to promote desired behavior among employees for meeting the Company's long termobjectives and enable retention of employees for desired objectives and duration througha customized approach. The Plan envisages to grant Options not exceeding in aggregate 0.6% of the issuedequity share capital of the Company as on August 5 2016 (‘the Commencement Date') tothe eligible employees of the Company and its subsidiaries and to grant Options to anysingle employee not exceeding 0.15% of the issued equity share capital of the Company ason the commencement date. The Corporate Governance Committee is entrusted with the responsibility ofadministering the Plan and the Scheme(s) notified thereunder. Accordingly the details ofSchemes notified under the Plan and the Options granted thereunder are given in "AnnexureD" to this report. Marico Employees Stock Appreciation Rights Plan 2011 The Members at the 27th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on August 5 2015had approved the Marico Stock Appreciation Rights Plan 2011 (‘STAR Plan') for thewelfare of its employees and those of its subsidiaries. Under the STAR Plan the CorporateGovernance Committee notifies various Schemes for granting Stock Appreciation Rights(STARs) to the eligible employees. Each STAR is represented by one equity share of theCompany. The eligible employees are entitled to receive in cash the excess of the maturityprice over the grant price in respect of such STARs subject to fulfillment of certain ofincome tax. The STAR Plan involves secondary market . acquisition of the equity shares ofyour Company by an Independent Trust set up by your Company for the implementation of theSTAR Plan. Your Company lends monies to the Trust for making secondary acquisition ofequity shares subject to statutory ceilings. As at March 31 2017 an aggregate of 3435730 STARs were outstanding which constituteabout 0.27% of the paid up equity share capital of the Company. STATUTORY INFORMATION ON ESOS STAR AND TRUST Disclosure on ESOS STAR and Trust in terms of Section 62(1)(b) of the Act read withRule 12(9) of the Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules 2014 Regulation 14 ofthe SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits) Regulations 2014 and SEBI Circular dated June16 2015 is enclosed as "Annexure D" and forms part of this report.Further the Company has complied with the applicable accounting standards in this regard. The statutory auditor of the Company i.e. M/s. Price Waterhouse have certified thatimplementation of all the above employee benefit Schemes/Plans is in accordance with theSEBI (Share Based Employees Benefits) Regulations 2014 as applicable and theresolutions passed by the Members at the respective General Meetings approving such employee benefit AUDIT COMMITTEE The Audit Committee comprises Independent Directors namely Mr. Nikhil Khattau (Chairman) Mr. B. S. Nagesh Ms. Hema Ravichandar and Non-ExecutiveDirector Mr. Rajen Mariwala. Powers and role of the Audit Committee are included in the Corporate Governance Report. During the year under review all the recommendations madeby the Audit Committee were accepted by the Board. VIGIL MECHANISM Your Company has a robust vigil mechanism in the form of Unified Code of Conduct whichenables employees to report concerns about unethical behavior actual or suspected fraudor violation of the Code. The Company's Unified Code of Conduct can be accessed on itswebsite using the link http://marico.com/ investorspdf/CoC_book_09-04-14.pdf. This mechanism also provides for adequate safeguards against victimization of employeeswho avail of the mechanism and also provide for direct access to the Chairman of the AuditCommittee in exceptional cases. The guidelines are meant for all members of the Companyfrom the day they join and are designed to ensure that they may raise any specific concernon integrity value adherence without fear of being punished for raising that concern. Theguidelines also cover our associates who partner us in our organizational objectives andcustomers for whom we exist. To encourage employees to report any concerns and to maintain anonymity the Companyhas provided a toll free helpline number and a website wherein the grievances/ concernscan reach the Company. For administration and governance of the Code a Committee called‘the Code of Conduct Committee' (‘CCC') is constituted. The CCC has thefollowing sub-committees namely: HR Committee – with an objective to appoint investigation team for investigationof HR related concerns / complaints. IT Committee – with an objective of implementing the IT policy and resolution ofIT related concerns / complaints under the Code. Whistle Blower Committee – with an objective to appoint an investigation team forinvestigation for whistle blower complaints. Prevention of Sexual Harassment Committee (PoSH Committee) – with an objective toensure a harassment free work environment including but not limited to appointment ofinvestigation team for investigation of sexual harassment concerns/complaints. The Board the Audit Committee and the Corporate Governance Committee are informedperiodically on the matters reported to CCC and the status of resolution of such cases. The Company affirms that no personnel has been denied access to the Audit Committee. PREVENTION OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT AT WORKPLACE Your Company has a policy for the prevention of sexual harassment which is embedded inthe CCC. As per the requirement of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace(Prevention Prohibition & Redressal) Act 2013 and Rules made thereunder yourCompany has constituted PoSH Committee During FY17 this Committee received 1complaint on sexual harassment and the same was disposed of in accordance with applicablelaws and the policy of your Company. DEPOSITS There were no outstanding deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 and 74 of the Actread together with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules 2014 at the end of the financial year 2016-17 or theprevious financial year. Your Company did not accept any deposit during FY17. DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS There were no significant/material orders passed by the regulators or courts ortribunals impacting the going concern status of your Company and its operations in future. ENERGY CONSERVATION TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO The information on conservation of energy technology absorption and foreign exchangeearnings and outgo stipulated under Section 134(3)(m) of the Act read with Rule 8 of TheCompanies (Accounts) Rules 2014 is enclosed as "Annexure E" to thisreport. EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN The details forming part of the extract of the Annual Return in Form MGT 9 inaccordance with Section 92(3) of the Act read with the Companies (Management andAdministration) Rules 2014 are enclosed as "Annexure F" to this report. ACKNOWLEDGEMENT Your Board takes this opportunity to thank Company's members for their dedicatedservice and firm vision of the Company. Your Board also wishes to place on record itssincere appreciation for the wholehearted support received from shareholdersdistributors vendors bankers and all other business associates and from the neighborhoodcommunities of the various Marico locations. We look forward to continued support of allthese partners in progress. On behalf of the Board of Directors Harsh Mariwala Place : Mumbai Chairman Date : June 29 2017 (DIN: 00210342) ANNEXURE ‘C' TO THE BOARD'S REPORT Information required under section 197(12) of the Companies Act 2013 read with Rule5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules 2014 A) Ratio of Remuneration of each Director to the median remuneration of all theemployees of your Company for the financial year 2016-17 is as follows : Name of Director Total Remuneration* ( ) Ratio of remuneration of Director to the Median remuneration*** Mr. Harsh Mariwala 55220000 62.77 Mr. Saugata Gupta** 165514148 188.15 Mr. Anand Kripalu 2530000 2.88 Mr. Atul Choksey 2550000 2.90 Mr. B. S. Nagesh 2790000 3.17 Ms. Hema Ravichandar 2940000 3.34 Mr. Nikhil Khattau 2850000 3.24 Mr. Rajeev Bakshi 2590000 2.94 Mr. Rajen Mariwala 2650000 3.01 *The remuneration to Non-Executive Directors includes sitting fees paid during thefinancial year 2016-17. **The remuneration of Mr. Saugata Gupta Managing Director & CEO includes theperquisite value of the stock options excercised by him during the financial year 2016-17amounting toR 77217500. ***The median remuneration of the Company for all its employees is R 879698for the financial year 2016-17. For calculation of median remuneration the employee counttaken is 1095 which comprises employees who have served for whole of the financial year2016-17. B) Details of percentage increase in the remuneration of each Director Chief ExecutiveOfficer Chief Financial Officer and Company 17 are as follows : Name Designation Remuneration ( ) Increase/ (Decrease) (%) 2016-17 2015-16 Mr. Harsh Chairman & Non 55220000 55284000 0% Mariwala -Executive Director Mr. Saugata Gupta* Managing Director & CEO 165514148 80630477 105% Mr. Anand Independent 2530000 1780000 42% Kripalu Director Mr. Atul Independent 2550000 1780000 43% Choksey** Director Mr. B. S. Nagesh Independent Director 2790000 1960000 42% Ms. Hema Independent 2940000 2100000 40% Ravichandar Director Mr. Nikhil Independent 2850000 2000000 43% Khattau Director Mr. Rajeev Independent 2590000 1860000 39% Bakshi Director Mr. Rajen Non- Executive 2650000 1980000 34% Mariwala Promoter Director Mr. Vivek Karve Chief Financial 24278909 19641043 24% Officer Ms. Hemangi Ghag*** Company Secretary & Compliance Officer 336436 3501025 N.A. Mr. Surender Sharma**** Company Secretary & Compliance Officer 10622448 *'N.A. N.A. *The remuneration of Mr. Saugata Gupta Managing Director & CEO includes theperquisite value of the stock options excercised by him during the financial year 2016-17amounting toR 77217500. Hence the remuneration paid to him in the financial years2016-17 and 2015-16 is not ** Mr. Atul Choksey has ceased to be an Independent Director ofthe Company w.e.f. April 1 2017 *** Ms. Hemangi Ghag ceased to be the Company Secretary& Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f April 28 2016 and hence the remunerationpaid to her in the financial year 2016-17 is not comparable with the remuneration paid toher in the financial year 2015-16 ****Mr. Surender Sharma was appointed as the CompanySecretary & Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f. April 29 2016 and hence was inthe financial year 2016-paid remuneration for the said designation only in thefinancial 7 C) Percentage increase in the Median Remuneration of all employees in the financialyear 2016-17 2016-2017 2015-2016 Increase ( %) Median Median Median* remuneration of all employees per annum 879698 833557 6% * For calculation of median remuneration the employee count taken is 1095 and 981 forthe financial year 2016-17 and 2015-16 respectively which comprise employees (excludingworkmen) who have served for the whole of the respective financial years. D) Number of permanent employees on the rolls of company as of March 31 2017 1588 (inclusive of workmen) E) Comparision of average percentage Affirmation increase in remuneration of allemployee other than the Key Managerial Personnel and the percentage increase in theremuneration of Key Managrial Personnel % Increase/ (Decrease) Average percentage increse in the Remuneration of all 20.4% Employees* other than Key Managerial Personnel Average Percentage increase in the Remuneration of Key Managerial Personnel** Mr. Saugata Gupta Managing Director & CEO 105.3% Mr. Vivek Karve Chief Financial Officer 23.6% Ms. Hemangi Ghag Company Secretary & Compliance Officer - Mr. Surender Sharma Company Secretary & Compliance Officer - *Employees who have served for whole of the respective financial years have beenconsidered. **Kindly refer the explanations given under point No. B of this disclosure for bettercomprehension of the details given hereinabove.F) Pursuant to Rule 5(1)(xii) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of ManagerialPersonnel) Rules 2014 it is affirmed that the remuneration paid to the Directors KeyManagerial Personnel and Senior Management is as per the Remuneration Policy of yourCompany. ANNEXURE ‘D' TO THE BOARD'S REPORT Disclosures under section 62(1)(b) of the Companies Act 2013 read with Rule 12 (a) ofthe Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules 2014 and Regulation 14 of the SEBI(Share Based Employee Benefits) Regulations 2014 A Details related to ESOS Marico Employee Stock Option Scheme 2014 (Marico ESOS 2014) Marico MD CEO Employee Stock Option Plan 2014 (Marico MD CEO ESOP Plan 2014) Marico Employee Stock Option Plan 2016 (Marico ESOP 2016) 1 Description of each Employee Stock Option Plan/Scheme that existed at any time during the year including the general terms and conditions of each such Scheme/Plan : a Date of shareholders' approval At the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on March 25 2014. At the Annual General Meeting held on July 30 2014. At the Annual General Meeting held on August 5 2016. b Total number of options approved under ESOS Not more than 300000 stock options. Equity shares to arise out of exercise of stock options not to exceed 0.5% of issued equity share capital of the Company as on the date of the grant of options. Total number of stock options to be granted to the eligible employees of the Company and its subsidiaries shall not exceed in the aggregate 0.6% of the issued equity share capital of the Company as on the commencement of Marico ESOP 2016 i.e. August 5 2016. c Vesting requirements Stock options granted under Marico ESOS 2014 shall vest after two years from the Grant Date. Stock options granted under Marico MD CEO ESOP Plan 2014 shall vest after one year from the Grant Date. Options shall vest not earlier than one year and not later than five years from the Grant Date. d Exercise price or pricing formula Exercise Price: 1.00 per share i.e. at face value. Exercise Price Formula: NA Exercise Price: 1.00 per share i.e. at face value. Exercise Price Formula: NA. Exercise Price: The Corporate Governance Committee to determine the price under the various Scheme(s) notified under Marico ESOP 2016 in accordance with applicable provisions of the SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits) Regulations 2014. e Maximum term of options granted To be exercised within a period of 18 months from the Vesting Date. To be exercised within a period of 12 months from the Vesting Date. Exercise period to commence from the Vesting Date and will expire on the completion of such period not exceeding 5 years from the Vesting Date. f Source of shares (primary secondary or combination) g Variation in terms of options The source of Shares is Primary. There was no variation in terms of Options. Fair Value 2 Method used to account for Stock Options - Intrinsic or fair value. 3 Where the company opts for expensing of the options using the intrinsic value of the options the difference between the employee compensation cost so computed and the employee compensation cost that shall have been recognized if it had used the fair value of the options shall be disclosed. The impact of this difference on profits and on EPS of the company shall also be disclosed. As per IND AS requirement the Company has to use fair value method. Option movement during the year (For each ESOS): Marico Employee Stock Option Scheme 2014 Marico MD CEO Employee Stock Option Plan 2014 (Marico Marico Employee Stock Option Plan 2016 (Marico ESOP 2016) (Marico ESOS 2014) MD CEO ESOP Plan 2014) Scheme I Scheme II Scheme III Scheme IV Number of options outstanding at the beginning of the period 600000 93200 - - - - Number of options granted during the year - - 80000 939700 101080 719830 Number of options forfeited / lapsed during the year - - - - - - Number of options vested during the year - - - - - - Number of options exercised during the year 300000 - - - - - 4 Number of shares arising as a result of exercise of options 300000 - - - - - Money realized by exercise of options (INR) if scheme is implemented directly by the company 300000 - - - - - Loan repaid by the Trust during the year from exercise price received NA NA NA NA NA NA Number of options outstanding at the end of the year 300000 93200 80000 939700 101080 719830 Number of options exercisable at the end of the year 300000 93200 - - - - Weighted-average exercise prices and weighted-average fair values of options shall be disclosed separately for options 5 whose exercise price either equals or exceeds or is less than the market price of the stock. 1.00 - - - - - Employee wise details (name of employee designation number of options granted during the year exercise price) of options granted to - (a) senior managerial personnel; Empoyee wise details are available for inspection by the Members at the Registered Office of your Company during business hours on all working days except Saturdays and Sundays up to the date of the 29th Annual General Meeting. (b) any other employee who receives a grant in any one year 6 of option amounting to 5% or more of option granted during that year; and No employee of the Company received grant of options during the year amounting to 5% or more of options granted or exceeding 1% of issued capital of the Company. (c) identified employees who were granted option during any one year equal to or exceeding 1% of the issued capital (excluding outstanding warrants and conversions) of the company at the time of grant. Adescription of the method and significant used 7 during the year to estimate the fair value of options including the following information: Marico Employee Stock Option Scheme 2014 (Marico ESOS 2014) Marico MD CEO Employee Stock Option Plan 2014 (Marico MD CEO ESOP Plan 2014) Marico Employee Stock Option Plan 2016 (Marico ESOP 2016) Scheme I Scheme II Scheme III Scheme IV i) the weighted-average values of share price 209.15 329.95 296.65 296.65 255.30 255.30 ii) the weighted-average values of exercise price 1.00 per share 1.00 per share 1.00 per 280.22 1.00 per 256.78 share share a iii) the weighted-average values of expected volatility 26.62% 23.66% 25.80% 25.80% 26.10% 26.10% iv) the weighted-average values of expected option life 3 years 3 years and 3 months 3.15 years 3.15 years 3.5 years 3.5 years v) the weighted-average values of expected dividends 3.50% 3.50% 0.96% 0.96% 0.96% 0.96% vi) the weighted-average values of the risk-free interest rate 8.00% 8.00% 6.60% 6.60% 6.75% 6.75% The method used and the assumptions made to incorporate the b ects of expected early exercise; eff Fair Value How expected volatility was determined including an explanation of the extent to which expected volatility was based on historical c volatility; and Historical volatility of the share of the Company over the previous 3 years ended March 31 2014 based on the life of options Historical volatility of the share of the Company over the previous 3 years and 3 months ended January 4 2015 based on the life of options Historical volatility of the share of the Company over the previous 3.15 years ended August 5 2016 based on the life of options Historical volatility of the share of the Company over the previous 3.5 years ended December 1 2016 based on the life of options Whether and how any other features of the option grant were d incorporated into the measurement of fair value such as a market condition. NA Disclosures in respect of grants made in three years prior to IPO under each ESOS until all options granted in the three years 8 prior to the IPO have been exercised or have lapsed disclosures of the information specified above in respect of such options shall also be made. NA B Details related to SAR STAR Scheme IV STAR Scheme V STAR Scheme VI STAR Scheme VII 1 Description of each Stock Appreciation Rights (SAR) scheme that existed at any time during the year including the general terms and conditions of each SAR scheme including - a Date of shareholders' approval: Approved by the Corporate Approved by the Corporate Approved by the Approved by the Corporate Governance Governance Committee of the Governance Committee of Corporate Governance Committee of the Board of Directors on Board of Directors on October the Board of Directors on Committee of the Board December 8 2016*. 29 2013* August 5 2015*. of Directors on December 2 2015*. *The Marico Employee Stock Appreciation Rights Plan 2011 (STAR Plan) was initially approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on January 27 2011 and subsequently the modified STAR Plan was approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on June 22 2015 and the same was recommended to the shareholders. The same was then approved by the Shareholders at their meeting held on August 5 2015 in order to align the STAR Plan with the requirements of the SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits) Regulations 2014. The Corporate Governance Committee of the Board has from time to time notified STAR schemes under the STAR Plan as authorized under the aformentioned resolutions. b Total number of shares approved under the SAR scheme The secondary acquisition by the Trust shall: i. not be more than 5% of the paid up equity share capital of the Company as at the end of the financial year immediately preceding the year in which approval of the shareholder was obtained for such secondary acquisition; ii. not be more than 2% in a financial year of the paid up equity share capital as at the end of the preceeding financial year; and iii. not be more than 0.5% of the paid up equity share capital of the Company during a financial year. c Vesting requirements As determined by the Corporate Governance Committee in the respective Schemes notified under the Plan. d SAR price or pricing formula Average of Closing Market Price for a period of 22 Working Days (of the the Stock Exchange) immediately preceding the Grant date. e Maximum term of SAR granted The Vested STAR shall be matured as on the Vesting Date according to the terms and conditions as determined and set forth under the STAR Plan and relevant notified Schemes. f Method of settlement (whether in cash or equity) Method of settlement is Cash settlement. g Choice of settlement (with the company or the employee or combination) Choice vests with the Company. h Source of shares (primary secondary or combination) Source of acquisition is Secondary. i Variation in terms of scheme None 2 Method used to account for SAR - Intrinsic or fair value. Fair Value 3 Where the company opts for expensing of SAR using the intrinsic value of SAR the diff erence between the employee compensation cost so computed and the employee compensation cost that shall have been recognized if it had used the fair value of SAR shall be disclosed. The impact ofthisdifferenceonprofitsand on EPS of the company shall also be disclosed. Not Applicable. As per IND AS requirement the company has to use fair value method. 4 SAR movement during the year (For each SAR scheme): STAR IV STAR V STAR VI STAR VII Total Particulars Tranche I Tranche II Tranche I Tranche II Tranche III Tranche I Tranche II Tranche III Tranche I Number of SARs outstanding at the beginning of the year 1175000 419400 1091200 91600 5400 1333400 - - - 4116000 Number of SARs granted during the year - - 6000 44800 - 74400 96100 56510 359410 637220 Number of SARs forfeited / lapsed during the year 108600 71600 146000 - 5400 167200 - - 19270 518070 Number of SARs vested during the year 1066400 347800 - - - - - - - 1414200 Number of SARs exercised/settled during the year - - - - - - - - - - Number of options outstanding at the end of the year - - 951200 136400 - 1240600 96100 56510 340140 2820950 Number of options exercisable at the end of the year - - - - - - - - - - 5 Employee-wise details (name of employee designation number of SAR granted during the year exercise price) of SAR granted to - a Senior managerial personnel No STARs were granted to the Senior Managerial Personnel during the year under review b any other employee who receives a grant in any one year of amounting to 5% or more of SAR granted during that year; and Nil c identified employees who were granted SAR during any one year equal to or exceeding 1% of the issued capital (excluding outstanding warrants and conversions) of the company at the time of grant. Nil 6 Disclosures in respect of grants made in three years prior to IPO under each SAR scheme until all SARs granted in the three years prior to the IPO have been exercised or have lapsed disclosures of the information specified above in respect of such SARs shall also be made. NA B Details related to Trust 1 The following details inter alia in connection with transactions made by the Trustmeant for the purpose of administering the schemes under the regulations are to bedisclosed: Particulars Details - FY17 Details - FY16 Name of the Trust Welfare of Mariconian Trust Welfare of Mariconian Trust Details of the Trustee(s) IDBI Trusteeship Services Limited IDBI Trusteeship Services Limited Amount of loan disbursed by company / any company in the group during the year - 545000000 Amount of loan outstanding (repayable to company / any company in the group) as at the end of the year 542551230 665580410 Amount of loan if any taken from any other source for which company / any company in the group has provided any security or guarantee NIL NIL 2 Any other contribution made to the Trust during the year (a) Number of shares held at the beginning of the year; 4087782 1431741 (b) Number of shares acquired during the year : - - (i) through primary issuance - - (ii) through secondary acquisition - - Before Bonus Issue - 1011411 After Bonus Issue 163488 656278 Acquisition as a percentage of paid up equity capital as at the end of the previous financial year 0.01% 0.21% Weighted average cost of acquisition per share (a) Shares bought before Bonus Issue - 409.68 (b) Shares bought after Bonus Issue 282.39 223.98 (c) Number of shares sold 1414200 727400 (d) Number of shares vested to the employees 1414200 700900 (e) Purpose of shares sold Vesting of STAR Scheme IV Vesting of STAR Scheme III (f) Number of shares held at the end of the year. 2837070 4087782 3 In case of secondary acquisition of shares by the Trust Number of shares Held at the beginning of the year 4087782 1431741 Acquired during the year (Before Bonus issue) 163488 1011411 Sold during the year (Before Bonus Issue) 1414200 727400 Transferred to the employees during the year (No. of shares vested) 1414200 700900 Subtotal 2837070 1715752 Adjustment on account of bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1 - 3431504 Acquired during the year (After Bonus issue) - 656278 Sold during the year (After Bonus Issue) - - Held at the end of the year 2837070 4087782 ANNEXURE ‘E' TO THE BOARD'S REPORT A. Conservation of Energy 1. Steps taken/impact on conservation of energy and the steps taken for utilisingalternate sources of energy; Baddi The Company undertook several initiatives in power and fuel consumptionreduction at its Baddi plant. These initiatives resulted in savings of 45034 units& 460 MT of fuel corresponding to reduction in carbon footprint by 37 MT of CO2last year. Details of Initiatives are as below: Heat Loss Reduction in wax tank Compressor Shifting in Open Area Elimination of unnecessary operating of Caustic Pump • Flash steam recovery from old boiler De-aerator Heat Loss Reduction in DOT tank Dewaxing tray heating modification for reducing losses • Deo down time reduction Cooling and chilling automation in De-waxing Flash Steam recovery from Dewaxing In addition to the above various water conservation initiatives undertaken whichresulted in saving of more than 70KL of water per day. Details of Initiatives are as below: • Condensate Recovery from plant Separator Seal Cooling Water and elimination of hot water overflow Close De-aerator tank vent Stoppage of Raw water usage for Gardening Elimination of Leakage water from DM tank Gums line modification below S-1 to have smooth flow of Gums Elimination of wateraddition. Enclosed condensate return tank • Traps replacement Main steam line Near Blow down Softener discharge water to be used for ETP Chemicals mixing Anion back wash water usage in wet scrubber Guwahati Spiral Conveying system- For transfer of finished goods from floor to Ground floor. The system is using gravityfor the material movement. There is a potential saving in Greenhouse gas emission of Compare to a motor driven conveying system: 91 Metric ton of CO2 equivalent Compare to lift driven conveying system : 45.4 Metric ton of CO2 equivalent LED lights instead of CFL fittings inside the We had used the interior lights and street lights in LED fittings instead of CFLfittings. The potential savings in Greenhouse gas emission is : 40.1 Metric ton of CO2 equivalent VFD installed in screw compressors Avoided start stop operation in screw compressor by providing a VFD system in the screwcompressor. The VFD will vary the screw rpm based on load requirement. This will givesavings in the power taken by motor. The total savings in Greenhouse gas emission is 35.1Metric ton of CO 2 equivalent. Paonta Sahib Following are the initiatives taken in 2016-17 as energy saving projects: 1. Auto cut-off of vacuum assembly at desired vacuum. 2. DM water transfer pump changed from 2hp to 0.75 hp savings of around 27000 peryear. 3. Looping of chiller circulation pump with chiller compressor to prevent unnecessaryrun at idle time. 4. Manual cleaning replaced with Cleaning Gun saving both water and electricity. 5. ETP submersible pump 5hp replaced with overhead centrifugal pump of 3hp. 6. Street lights in plant replacing with CFL Lights for energy savings 7. 20TR chiller replacing with 5TR chiller. Kanjikode Kanjikode Plant has achieved consistent improvement in specific fuel consumption by 0.33Ltrs/MT in FY 16-17. This led to overall savings of 7.5 KL of fuel.Specific power consumption reduction through Power Task Force has resulted in overallsavings of 46800 Units in FY 16-17. Various Initiatives taken in Kanjikode haveled to reduction in overall emissions by 64 MT. CO2 Fitch Catalyst has been fixed in FO line to reduce Specific fuel consumption. This hasresulted in a Savings of 0.33 Ltr / MT. Power Consumption profile study has been conducted in Oil Mill equipment and identifiedthe opportunities to de-rate the motor capacity as follows : o One of the Expeller MotorCapacity reduced from floor and second 50 to 40 HP. o Conditioner Motor Capacity reducedfrom 20 to 12.5 HP. o Blower motor reduced from 10 to 7.5 HP. Implementation of the above drive motor changes in the Oil Mill has resulted in SPCreduction of 46800 Units / Annum. Pondicherry Pondicherry Energy Conservation Initiatives have resulted in a reduction of 83134Units/Year equivalent to 94.85 MT of CO2 emissions through followinginitiatives: VFD replacement for Compressor Cooling water pump Cooker ID Fan and FD Fan. Replacement of LowerEfficiency Motor with Higher Efficiency (IE3) Motors in CompressorExpeller 329ABD and Cooker-A. Reduction of Operating hours of Magnetic drum motor and Cake Conveyor. Motor size optimisation for Cooling water pump and WTP pump. LED/CFL Lights replaced from conventional lights in Lab Farm Tank shed and DG RoomLocations. • Air conditioners: Replacement of Conventional AC Into Variable Refrigerant Flow AC and Installation of 8 nos Eco Plug Sensors in Airconditioners to conserve energy Increasing the number of beaters in grinder for achieving particle size of 95% from 90%resulting in Briquette savings of 48 MT/Annum Capital investment on energy conservation equipments during the year was R15.5Lacs. Perundurai Perundurai Energy Conservation Initiatives have resulted in a reduction of 10044Units/Year 24 KL HSD savings and utilisation of 100% Green Power. This has resultedin 1710 MT of CO2 emissions reduction Following are the Energy Conservation initiatives implemented: Conversion of Electricity Source from Thermal to 100% Wind power: o Reduction in Diesel Consumption from 33KL to 7KL in FY 16-17. o TotalCost Savings of R16 Lacs /Annum. Air Conservation in PLF Operation. Variable Frequency Drive Installation for Cooker Blower. Increased the Feed Water Temperature in Boiler. Jalgaon The Company undertook the following initiatives at its Jalgaon plant to reduce carbonfootprint. These initiatives enabled a saving of 102528 units & 1163 MT of agrifuel last year equivalent to 115.85 MT of CO2 emissions. For Power Consumptionreduction: Improvement in soft oil productivity in refinery. Implementation of variable frequency drive in boiler area. Replacement with LED lights in the plant. Modification with reduced bends for cooling tower line to reduce load on the motors. For Fuel Consumption reduction: Replacement of Thermic Fluid Heater with high efficient one. Improving heat regeneration with additional shell and tube heat exchanger in refinery . Technology Absorption 1. Delivering products to serve "Jobs" in consumer life! Marico Research and Development has been following a new approach of creatinginnovations through a Jobs roadmap. We have been looking at innovations not through theproducts but what are the underlying jobs consumers want to get done. By combining deepunderstanding of consumer needs attitudes and behaviours with data on the marketlandscape the job roadmap enabled us to arrive at insights and solutions that areoriginal and profitable. The jobs were decoded into perceivable benefits the products needto deliver during their regular use. We have created the consumer sensory maps aroundthese categories to enable us to know which are unmet and under-met needs. The way we haveholistic understanding of the benefits of hair oiling likewise we have created insightfulunderstanding in the male grooming category. Our expertise in science enabled us toquickly resolve the pain points for consumer which ultimately became the productopportunities. The food habits in India have a difficult paradigm to solve "healthwith taste". With the successful launch of Masala Oats we have realised the need tounderstand the diverse taste nuances existing in India every 100 kms. The formats weredeveloped to satisfy the "Jobs" in healthy food consumptions. The jobs atfunctional level in foods were served by addressing and controlling various biochemicalpathways based on nutritional approach. The culmination of the roadmap was deliveredthrough intensive consumer studies and rigorous clinical trials in consumers. We measure our success in the market through the strong equity of our brands inconsumer mind and the equity is reinforced through the pipeline of products created by acapable team comprising of 92 members: PhD 9 Masters 30 Scientists Total 39 2. Research and Development (R&D) Specific areas in which R & D was carried out by your Company: R&D efforts were directed towards core areas of nourishing formats such as HairOils Leave-In formats Male Grooming formats deodorants premium edible oils Oats &Packaging innovations across the global markets. The major change in the approach in NewProduct Development was to employ Design Thinking which has resulted in products which create value in consumer lifethrough appealing sensory effective functionality and best benefit/price ratio. Theprocesses used in the manufacturing place were environmentally friendly and leastpolluting. Efforts to understand consumers in international geographies and align systemsand processes across the business continued. In design thinking approach across the product development works in four stepsObservations Empathy Insights and Cultural Elements. The products were based on strongconsumer insights which were unique and relevant. The emphasis in nourishment portfoliowas on to create new hair oils with strong hair care benefits with global application.Many process optimisation efforts have created good savings in energy intensive Ayurvedicformulations. The Bottom of the Pyramid formulations were created to offer stronger benefits forloose hair oil users. R & D team was quick enough to understand the unmet as well asemerging needs of Male segment and develop unique products through deeper consumerinteractions. Special attention was given to the perfume creation in Deo category. Effortsof the Consumer Technical insights group were targeted towards generating insights ofproduct usage and attitudes across geographies and tailoring the product sensoryaccordingly. The packaging efforts were focussed on creating unique differentiatedpackaging for premium hair care and male grooming as well as creating sustainablepackaging through reduction of polymer usage. In foods considerable efforts were directedtowards creating new flavours. Work on premium edible oils and new technologies forapplications of edible oils for lifestyle diseases were continued. Quality Assurancedepartment made a major change in approach in creating consumer quality standards thanconventionally used "Manufacturing quality". The approach uses a consumer lensin ensuring the quality. 3. Benefits derived as the result of the above efforts o Launch of new productsValue added mustard oil and coconut oil Male grooming formats Multigrain flakes blendoil Olive and Flaxseed oil new shampoo range in Vietnam o Understanding of Hair Biologyto create new actives for hair problems o Strong claim support for new products based onrobust clinical o Infusion of Digital in R & D work programs in Diagnostic andSimulations 4. Future Plan of Action R&D will continue to focus on generating in-depth consumer insights develop strongtechnology platforms in the area of hair & skin nourishment and grooming. Efforts willalso be made to harmonize products across geographies design new products forspecificlead geographies and re-apply the same to similar target segments in differentregions. Special efforts will be targeted in improving measurement science processengineering and innovation capability development. 5. Technology absorption adaptation and innovation Efforts in brief made towards technology absorption adaptation and innovation andbenefitsderived as a result of the same: New technologies sourced from vendors partners universities were worked upon to adaptthem to Marico business needs. The techniques of Problem solving tools like FMEA TRIZDOE were used to create unique solutions for the problems. The help of Contract ResearchOrganisation was sought to help in designing and conducting clinical. A few universityexperts were consulted on regular basis in developing in depth basic knowledge andstronger claims. Special efforts were undertaken to leverage digital technology forproving the efficacy of products to consumers at point of sale and also during usage. 6. The Company has not imported any technology during last three years reckonedfrom the beginning of the financial year. 7. The expenditure incurred on Research and Development: Particulars As at March 31 2017 2016 in Crore in Crore (a) Capital 2.69 2.44 (b) Recurring 29.85 25.05 Total 32.55 27.48 As a % of revenues 0.67 0.56 The expenditure above includes a capital expenditure of R0.59 Crore (LY R0.05 Crore) and a revenue expenditure of R 6.70 Crore (LY R6.93 Crore)towards the edible oils and foods business of Your Company. C. Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo The details of Foreign exchange earnings and outgo during the period under review is asunder: Particulars As at March 31 2017 2016 in Crore in Crore Foreign Exchange earned 419.03 293.28 Foreign Exchange used 239.90 246.31