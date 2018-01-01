JUST IN
Marico Ltd.

BSE: 531642 Sector: Consumer
NSE: MARICO ISIN Code: INE196A01026
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 309.10 1.70
(0.55%)
OPEN

312.05

 HIGH

312.05

 LOW

306.10
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 309.45 0.85
(0.28%)
OPEN

310.20

 HIGH

312.20

 LOW

305.85
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 39,899
Buy Price 309.50
Buy Qty 301.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Marico Ltd. (MARICO) - Cash Flow

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Opening Cash & Cash Equivalents 15.58 21.96 15.47
Net Cash From Operating Activities 462.01 629.01 552.05
Net Cash Used In/from Investing Activities 87.48 -85.91 59.58
Net Cash Used In/from Financing Activities -560.01 -549.48 -612.15
Net (decrease)/increase In Cash and
Cash Equivalents		 -10.52 -6.38 -0.52
Closing Cash & Cash Equivalents 5.06 15.58 14.95
