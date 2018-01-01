You are here » Home
» » Marico Ltd
Marico Ltd.
|BSE: 531642
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: MARICO
|ISIN Code: INE196A01026
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
309.10
|
1.70
(0.55%)
|
OPEN
312.05
|
HIGH
312.05
|
LOW
306.10
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
309.45
|
0.85
(0.28%)
|
OPEN
310.20
|
HIGH
312.20
|
LOW
305.85
|OPEN
|312.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|307.40
|VOLUME
|67265
|52-Week high
|347.80
|52-Week low
|278.50
|P/E
|52.39
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|39,899
|Buy Price
|309.50
|Buy Qty
|301.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|310.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|308.60
|VOLUME
|443323
|52-Week high
|348.70
|52-Week low
|278.40
|P/E
|52.39
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|39,899
|Buy Price
|310.00
|Buy Qty
|565.00
|Sell Price
|310.25
|Sell Qty
|3.00
|OPEN
|312.05
|CLOSE
|307.40
|VOLUME
|67265
|52-Week high
|347.80
|52-Week low
|278.50
|P/E
|52.39
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|39,899
|Buy Price
|309.50
|Buy Qty
|301.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|310.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|308.60
|VOLUME
|443323
|52-Week high
|348.70
|52-Week low
|278.40
|P/E
|52.39
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|39898.63
|Buy Price
|310.00
|Buy Qty
|565.00
|Sell Price
|310.25
|Sell Qty
|3.00
Marico Ltd. (MARICO) - Corporate Action
|ANNOUNCEMENT DATE
|PURPOSE
|RECORD DATE
|EX-BONUS DATE
|Ratio
|16-12-2015
|Bonus
|24-12-2015
|22-12-2015
|1:1
|29-04-2004
|Bonus
|07-05-2004
|06-05-2004
|1:1