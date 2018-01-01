You are here » Home
» » Marico Ltd
Marico Ltd.
|BSE: 531642
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: MARICO
|ISIN Code: INE196A01026
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
309.10
|
1.70
(0.55%)
|
OPEN
312.05
|
HIGH
312.05
|
LOW
306.10
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
309.45
|
0.85
(0.28%)
|
OPEN
310.20
|
HIGH
312.20
|
LOW
305.85
|OPEN
|312.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|307.40
|VOLUME
|67265
|52-Week high
|347.80
|52-Week low
|278.50
|P/E
|52.39
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|39,899
|Buy Price
|309.50
|Buy Qty
|301.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|310.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|308.60
|VOLUME
|443323
|52-Week high
|348.70
|52-Week low
|278.40
|P/E
|52.39
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|39,899
|Buy Price
|310.00
|Buy Qty
|565.00
|Sell Price
|310.25
|Sell Qty
|3.00
|OPEN
|312.05
|CLOSE
|307.40
|VOLUME
|67265
|52-Week high
|347.80
|52-Week low
|278.50
|P/E
|52.39
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|39,899
|Buy Price
|309.50
|Buy Qty
|301.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|310.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|308.60
|VOLUME
|443323
|52-Week high
|348.70
|52-Week low
|278.40
|P/E
|52.39
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|39898.63
|Buy Price
|310.00
|Buy Qty
|565.00
|Sell Price
|310.25
|Sell Qty
|3.00
Marico Ltd. (MARICO) - Corporate Action
|ANNOUNCEMENT DATE
|PURPOSE
|DIVIDEND (%)
|DIVIDEND TYPE
|EX-DIVIDEND DATE
|BOOK-CLOSURER DATE
|10-02-2018
|Dividend
|250.00
|Interim 2
|16-02-2018
|-
|30-10-2017
|Dividend
|175.00
|Interim 1
|06-11-2017
|-
|02-02-2017
|Dividend
|200.00
|Interim 2
|09-02-2017
|-
|04-11-2016
|Dividend
|150.00
|Interim 1
|16-11-2016
|-
|10-03-2016
|Dividend
|100.00
|Interim 3
|17-03-2016
|-
|01-02-2016
|Dividend
|150.00
|Interim 2
|05-02-2016
|-
|04-11-2015
|Dividend
|175.00
|Interim
|09-11-2015
|-
|03-02-2015
|Dividend
|150.00
|Interim 2
|06-02-2015
|-
|07-11-2014
|Dividend
|100.00
|Interim 1
|13-11-2014
|-
|25-03-2014
|Dividend
|175.00
|Interim 3
|27-03-2014
|-
|31-01-2014
|Dividend
|100.00
|Interim 2
|06-02-2014
|-
|29-10-2013
|Dividend
|75.00
|Interim
|01-11-2013
|-
|30-04-2013
|Dividend
|50.00
|Final
|03-05-2013
|-
|02-11-2012
|Dividend
|50.00
|Interim 1
|07-11-2012
|-
|03-05-2012
|Dividend
|40.00
|Interim 2
|08-05-2012
|-
|04-11-2011
|Dividend
|30.00
|Interim 1
|09-11-2011
|-
|02-05-2011
|Dividend
|36.00
|Interim 2
|06-05-2011
|-
|26-10-2010
|Dividend
|30.00
|Interim
|01-11-2010
|-
|28-04-2010
|Dividend
|36.00
|Interim 2
|03-05-2010
|-