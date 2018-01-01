JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Marico Ltd

Marico Ltd.

BSE: 531642 Sector: Consumer
NSE: MARICO ISIN Code: INE196A01026
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 309.10 1.70
(0.55%)
OPEN

312.05

 HIGH

312.05

 LOW

306.10
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 309.45 0.85
(0.28%)
OPEN

310.20

 HIGH

312.20

 LOW

305.85
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 312.05
PREVIOUS CLOSE 307.40
VOLUME 67265
52-Week high 347.80
52-Week low 278.50
P/E 52.39
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 39,899
Buy Price 309.50
Buy Qty 301.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 312.05
CLOSE 307.40
VOLUME 67265
52-Week high 347.80
52-Week low 278.50
P/E 52.39
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 39,899
Buy Price 309.50
Buy Qty 301.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

Marico Ltd. (MARICO) - Corporate Action

Search Purpose:
From: To:
ANNOUNCEMENT DATE PURPOSE DIVIDEND (%) DIVIDEND TYPE EX-DIVIDEND DATE BOOK-CLOSURER DATE
10-02-2018 Dividend 250.00 Interim 2 16-02-2018 -
30-10-2017 Dividend 175.00 Interim 1 06-11-2017 -
02-02-2017 Dividend 200.00 Interim 2 09-02-2017 -
04-11-2016 Dividend 150.00 Interim 1 16-11-2016 -
10-03-2016 Dividend 100.00 Interim 3 17-03-2016 -
01-02-2016 Dividend 150.00 Interim 2 05-02-2016 -
04-11-2015 Dividend 175.00 Interim 09-11-2015 -
03-02-2015 Dividend 150.00 Interim 2 06-02-2015 -
07-11-2014 Dividend 100.00 Interim 1 13-11-2014 -
25-03-2014 Dividend 175.00 Interim 3 27-03-2014 -
31-01-2014 Dividend 100.00 Interim 2 06-02-2014 -
29-10-2013 Dividend 75.00 Interim 01-11-2013 -
30-04-2013 Dividend 50.00 Final 03-05-2013 -
02-11-2012 Dividend 50.00 Interim 1 07-11-2012 -
03-05-2012 Dividend 40.00 Interim 2 08-05-2012 -
04-11-2011 Dividend 30.00 Interim 1 09-11-2011 -
02-05-2011 Dividend 36.00 Interim 2 06-05-2011 -
26-10-2010 Dividend 30.00 Interim 01-11-2010 -
28-04-2010 Dividend 36.00 Interim 2 03-05-2010 -

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Marico: