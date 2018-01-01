JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Marico Ltd

Marico Ltd.

BSE: 531642 Sector: Consumer
NSE: MARICO ISIN Code: INE196A01026
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 309.10 1.70
(0.55%)
OPEN

312.05

 HIGH

312.05

 LOW

306.10
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 309.45 0.85
(0.28%)
OPEN

310.20

 HIGH

312.20

 LOW

305.85
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 312.05
PREVIOUS CLOSE 307.40
VOLUME 67265
52-Week high 347.80
52-Week low 278.50
P/E 52.39
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 39,899
Buy Price 309.50
Buy Qty 301.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 312.05
CLOSE 307.40
VOLUME 67265
52-Week high 347.80
52-Week low 278.50
P/E 52.39
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 39,899
Buy Price 309.50
Buy Qty 301.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Filter:

Marico Ltd. (MARICO) - Balance Sheet

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Sources of Funds
Share Capital 129.05 129.02 64.50
Reserves 2795.19 2409.25 2278.39
Total Shareholders Funds 2924.24 2538.27 2342.89
Secured Loans 108.35 204.36 271.13
Unsecured Loans 6.44 2.97 1.70
Total Debt 114.79 207.33 272.83
Total Liabilities 3039.03 2745.60 2615.72
Application of Funds
Gross Block 624.56 527.80 752.95
Capital Work in Progress 7.94 36.54 2.07
Investments 1688.11 1595.16 1335.04
Current Assets, Loans & Advances
Inventories 1082.96 767.56 791.59
Sundry Debtors 227.61 192.10 130.55
Cash and Bank 68.53 140.17 96.97
Loans and Advances 200.73 150.16 423.89
Total Current Assets 1579.83 1249.99 1443.00
Current Liabilities and Provisions
Current Liabilities 674.85 545.01 586.87
Provisions 57.49 50.64 59.08
Net Current Assets 847.49 654.34 797.05
Miscellaneous Expenses not written off 0.00 0.00 0.00
Deferred Tax Assets N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Tax Liability N/A N/A N/A
Net Deferred Tax N/A N/A N/A
Other Assets 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Assets 3039.03 2745.60 2615.72
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Marico: