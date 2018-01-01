You are here » Home » » Marico Ltd
Marico Ltd.
|BSE: 531642
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: MARICO
|ISIN Code: INE196A01026
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|309.10
|
1.70
(0.55%)
|
OPEN
312.05
|
HIGH
312.05
|
LOW
306.10
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|309.45
|
0.85
(0.28%)
|
OPEN
310.20
|
HIGH
312.20
|
LOW
305.85
|OPEN
|312.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|307.40
|VOLUME
|67265
|52-Week high
|347.80
|52-Week low
|278.50
|P/E
|52.39
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|39,899
|Buy Price
|309.50
|Buy Qty
|301.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|310.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|308.60
|VOLUME
|443323
|52-Week high
|348.70
|52-Week low
|278.40
|P/E
|52.39
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|39,899
|Buy Price
|310.00
|Buy Qty
|565.00
|Sell Price
|310.25
|Sell Qty
|3.00
|OPEN
|312.05
|CLOSE
|307.40
|VOLUME
|67265
|52-Week high
|347.80
|52-Week low
|278.50
|P/E
|52.39
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|39,899
|Buy Price
|309.50
|Buy Qty
|301.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|310.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|308.60
|VOLUME
|443323
|52-Week high
|348.70
|52-Week low
|278.40
|P/E
|52.39
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|39898.63
|Buy Price
|310.00
|Buy Qty
|565.00
|Sell Price
|310.25
|Sell Qty
|3.00
Filter:
Marico Ltd. (MARICO) - Balance Sheet
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Sources of Funds
|Share Capital
|129.05
|129.02
|64.50
|Reserves
|2795.19
|2409.25
|2278.39
|Total Shareholders Funds
|2924.24
|2538.27
|2342.89
|Secured Loans
|108.35
|204.36
|271.13
|Unsecured Loans
|6.44
|2.97
|1.70
|Total Debt
|114.79
|207.33
|272.83
|Total Liabilities
|3039.03
|2745.60
|2615.72
|Application of Funds
|Gross Block
|624.56
|527.80
|752.95
|Capital Work in Progress
|7.94
|36.54
|2.07
|Investments
|1688.11
|1595.16
|1335.04
|Current Assets, Loans & Advances
|Inventories
|1082.96
|767.56
|791.59
|Sundry Debtors
|227.61
|192.10
|130.55
|Cash and Bank
|68.53
|140.17
|96.97
|Loans and Advances
|200.73
|150.16
|423.89
|Total Current Assets
|1579.83
|1249.99
|1443.00
|Current Liabilities and Provisions
|Current Liabilities
|674.85
|545.01
|586.87
|Provisions
|57.49
|50.64
|59.08
|Net Current Assets
|847.49
|654.34
|797.05
|Miscellaneous Expenses not written off
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Deferred Tax Assets
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Tax Liability
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Deferred Tax
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other Assets
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Assets
|3039.03
|2745.60
|2615.72
Quick Links for Marico:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices