JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Marico Ltd

Marico Ltd.

BSE: 531642 Sector: Consumer
NSE: MARICO ISIN Code: INE196A01026
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 309.10 1.70
(0.55%)
OPEN

312.05

 HIGH

312.05

 LOW

306.10
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 309.45 0.85
(0.28%)
OPEN

310.20

 HIGH

312.20

 LOW

305.85
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 312.05
PREVIOUS CLOSE 307.40
VOLUME 67265
52-Week high 347.80
52-Week low 278.50
P/E 52.39
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 39,899
Buy Price 309.50
Buy Qty 301.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 312.05
CLOSE 307.40
VOLUME 67265
52-Week high 347.80
52-Week low 278.50
P/E 52.39
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 39,899
Buy Price 309.50
Buy Qty 301.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Filter:

Marico Ltd. (MARICO) - Financial Overview

Particulars ( cr) 2017 2016 2015
Net Sales 4850.75 4860.86 4681.20
Operating Profit 1218.41 1019.73 802.76
Other Income 261.86 190.56 140.80
Interest 12.59 15.17 16.97
Depreciation 64.10 68.82 54.75
Profit Before Tax 1141.72 935.74 731.04
Tax 299.02 244.48 185.87
Profit After Tax 842.70 691.26 545.17
 
Share Capital 129.05 129.02 64.50
Reserves 2795.19 2409.25 2278.39
Net Worth 2924.24 2538.27 2342.89
Loans 114.79 207.33 272.83
Gross Block 624.56 527.80 752.95
Investments 1688.11 1595.16 1335.04
Cash 68.53 140.17 96.97
Debtors 227.61 192.10 130.55
Net Working Capital 847.49 654.34 797.05
 
Operating Profit Margin (%) 25.12 20.98 17.15
Net Profit Margin (%) 17.37 14.22 11.65
Earning Per Share (Rs) 6.09 4.85 8.25
Dividend (%) 350.00 425.00 250.00
Dividend Payout 451.59 435.43 161.24
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Marico: