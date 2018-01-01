You are here » Home » » Marico Ltd
Marico Ltd.
|BSE: 531642
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: MARICO
|ISIN Code: INE196A01026
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|309.10
|
1.70
(0.55%)
|
OPEN
312.05
|
HIGH
312.05
|
LOW
306.10
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|309.45
|
0.85
(0.28%)
|
OPEN
310.20
|
HIGH
312.20
|
LOW
305.85
|OPEN
|312.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|307.40
|VOLUME
|67265
|52-Week high
|347.80
|52-Week low
|278.50
|P/E
|52.39
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|39,899
|Buy Price
|309.50
|Buy Qty
|301.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|310.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|308.60
|VOLUME
|443323
|52-Week high
|348.70
|52-Week low
|278.40
|P/E
|52.39
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|39,899
|Buy Price
|310.00
|Buy Qty
|565.00
|Sell Price
|310.25
|Sell Qty
|3.00
Filter:
Marico Ltd. (MARICO) - Financial Overview
|Particulars ( cr)
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Net Sales
|4850.75
|4860.86
|4681.20
|Operating Profit
|1218.41
|1019.73
|802.76
|Other Income
|261.86
|190.56
|140.80
|Interest
|12.59
|15.17
|16.97
|Depreciation
|64.10
|68.82
|54.75
|Profit Before Tax
|1141.72
|935.74
|731.04
|Tax
|299.02
|244.48
|185.87
|Profit After Tax
|842.70
|691.26
|545.17
|Share Capital
|129.05
|129.02
|64.50
|Reserves
|2795.19
|2409.25
|2278.39
|Net Worth
|2924.24
|2538.27
|2342.89
|Loans
|114.79
|207.33
|272.83
|Gross Block
|624.56
|527.80
|752.95
|Investments
|1688.11
|1595.16
|1335.04
|Cash
|68.53
|140.17
|96.97
|Debtors
|227.61
|192.10
|130.55
|Net Working Capital
|847.49
|654.34
|797.05
|Operating Profit Margin (%)
|25.12
|20.98
|17.15
|Net Profit Margin (%)
|17.37
|14.22
|11.65
|Earning Per Share (Rs)
|6.09
|4.85
|8.25
|Dividend (%)
|350.00
|425.00
|250.00
|Dividend Payout
|451.59
|435.43
|161.24
