Marico Ltd.
|BSE: 531642
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: MARICO
|ISIN Code: INE196A01026
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|309.10
|
1.70
(0.55%)
|
OPEN
312.05
|
HIGH
312.05
|
LOW
306.10
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|309.45
|
0.85
(0.28%)
|
OPEN
310.20
|
HIGH
312.20
|
LOW
305.85
Filter:
Marico Ltd. (MARICO) - Profit And Loss
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Income
|Sales Turnover
|4868.88
|4867.99
|4689.45
|Excise Duty
|18.13
|7.13
|8.25
|Net Sales
|4850.75
|4860.86
|4681.20
|Other Income
|261.86
|190.56
|140.80
|Stock Adjustments
|47.44
|-37.06
|94.87
|Total Income
|5160.05
|5014.36
|4916.87
|Expenditure
|Raw Materials
|2133.39
|2159.35
|2398.86
|Power & Fuel Cost
|26.46
|28.31
|29.11
|Employee Cost
|250.92
|228.20
|197.17
|Other Manufacturing Expenses
|595.94
|620.58
|612.14
|Selling and Administration Expenses
|773.15
|804.15
|846.50
|Miscellaneous Expenses
|161.78
|154.04
|30.33
|less: Pre-operative Expenses Capitalised
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Expenditure
|3941.64
|3994.63
|4114.11
|Operating Profit
|1218.41
|1019.73
|802.76
|Interest
|12.59
|15.17
|16.97
|Gross Profit
|1205.82
|1004.56
|785.79
|Depreciation
|64.10
|68.82
|54.75
|Profit Before Tax
|1141.72
|935.74
|731.04
|Tax
|299.02
|244.48
|185.87
|Net Profit
|842.70
|691.26
|545.17
