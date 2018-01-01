JUST IN
Marico Ltd.

BSE: 531642 Sector: Consumer
NSE: MARICO ISIN Code: INE196A01026
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 309.10 1.70
(0.55%)
OPEN

312.05

 HIGH

312.05

 LOW

306.10
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 309.45 0.85
(0.28%)
OPEN

310.20

 HIGH

312.20

 LOW

305.85
Marico Ltd. (MARICO) - Profit And Loss

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Income
Sales Turnover 4868.88 4867.99 4689.45
Excise Duty 18.13 7.13 8.25
Net Sales 4850.75 4860.86 4681.20
Other Income 261.86 190.56 140.80
Stock Adjustments 47.44 -37.06 94.87
Total Income 5160.05 5014.36 4916.87
Expenditure
Raw Materials 2133.39 2159.35 2398.86
Power & Fuel Cost 26.46 28.31 29.11
Employee Cost 250.92 228.20 197.17
Other Manufacturing Expenses 595.94 620.58 612.14
Selling and Administration Expenses 773.15 804.15 846.50
Miscellaneous Expenses 161.78 154.04 30.33
less: Pre-operative Expenses Capitalised 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Expenditure 3941.64 3994.63 4114.11
Operating Profit 1218.41 1019.73 802.76
Interest 12.59 15.17 16.97
Gross Profit 1205.82 1004.56 785.79
Depreciation 64.10 68.82 54.75
Profit Before Tax 1141.72 935.74 731.04
Tax 299.02 244.48 185.87
Net Profit 842.70 691.26 545.17
