Marico Ltd.

BSE: 531642 Sector: Consumer
NSE: MARICO ISIN Code: INE196A01026
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 309.10 1.70
(0.55%)
OPEN

312.05

 HIGH

312.05

 LOW

306.10
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 309.45 0.85
(0.28%)
OPEN

310.20

 HIGH

312.20

 LOW

305.85
OPEN 312.05
PREVIOUS CLOSE 307.40
VOLUME 67265
52-Week high 347.80
52-Week low 278.50
P/E 52.39
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 39,899
Buy Price 309.50
Buy Qty 301.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Marico Ltd. (MARICO) - Financial Quarterly

Figures in Rs crore Dec-2017 Sep-2017 Jun-2017 Mar-2017 Dec-2016
Revenue 1337.59 1246.28 1372.78 1103.46 1137.64
Other Income 71.89 32.21 21.46 21.49 157.64
Total Income 1409.48 1278.49 1394.24 1124.95 1295.28
Expenditure 1085.02 1049.08 1121.07 869.40 924.10
Operating Profit 324.46 229.41 273.17 255.55 371.18
Interest 1.86 1.87 1.99 4.12 2.89
PBDT 322.60 227.54 271.18 251.43 368.29
Depreciation 16.26 17.93 15.51 19.25 15.83
PBT 308.39 205.74 254.32 212.18 354.31
Tax 68.28 45.43 56.30 48.81 89.01
Net Profit 240.11 160.31 198.02 163.37 265.30
EPS (Rs) 1.86 1.25 1.54 1.27 2.09
