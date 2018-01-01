You are here » Home
Marico Ltd.
|BSE: 531642
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: MARICO
|ISIN Code: INE196A01026
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
309.10
|
1.70
(0.55%)
|
OPEN
312.05
|
HIGH
312.05
|
LOW
306.10
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
309.45
|
0.85
(0.28%)
|
OPEN
310.20
|
HIGH
312.20
|
LOW
305.85
|OPEN
|312.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|307.40
|VOLUME
|67265
|52-Week high
|347.80
|52-Week low
|278.50
|P/E
|52.39
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|39,899
|Buy Price
|309.50
|Buy Qty
|301.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|310.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|308.60
|VOLUME
|443323
|52-Week high
|348.70
|52-Week low
|278.40
|P/E
|52.39
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|39,899
|Buy Price
|310.00
|Buy Qty
|565.00
|Sell Price
|310.25
|Sell Qty
|3.00
Filter:
Marico Ltd. (MARICO) - Financial Quarterly
|Figures in Rs crore
|Dec-2017
|Sep-2017
|Jun-2017
|Mar-2017
|Dec-2016
|Revenue
|1337.59
|1246.28
|1372.78
|1103.46
|1137.64
|Other Income
|71.89
|32.21
|21.46
|21.49
|157.64
|Total Income
|1409.48
|1278.49
|1394.24
|1124.95
|1295.28
|Expenditure
|1085.02
|1049.08
|1121.07
|869.40
|924.10
|Operating Profit
|324.46
|229.41
|273.17
|255.55
|371.18
|Interest
|1.86
|1.87
|1.99
|4.12
|2.89
|PBDT
|322.60
|227.54
|271.18
|251.43
|368.29
|Depreciation
|16.26
|17.93
|15.51
|19.25
|15.83
|PBT
|308.39
|205.74
|254.32
|212.18
|354.31
|Tax
|68.28
|45.43
|56.30
|48.81
|89.01
|Net Profit
|240.11
|160.31
|198.02
|163.37
|265.30
|EPS (Rs)
|1.86
|1.25
|1.54
|1.27
|2.09