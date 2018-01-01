JUST IN
Marico Ltd.

BSE: 531642 Sector: Consumer
NSE: MARICO ISIN Code: INE196A01026
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 309.10 1.70
(0.55%)
OPEN

312.05

 HIGH

312.05

 LOW

306.10
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 309.45 0.85
(0.28%)
OPEN

310.20

 HIGH

312.20

 LOW

305.85
OPEN 312.05
PREVIOUS CLOSE 307.40
VOLUME 67265
52-Week high 347.80
52-Week low 278.50
P/E 52.39
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 39,899
Buy Price 309.50
Buy Qty 301.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Marico Ltd. (MARICO) - Half Yearly Result

Particulars ( cr) Sep '17 Mar '17 Sep '16 Mar '16 Sep '15
Net Sales/Income From Operations 2619.06 2241.10 2609.65 2269.71 2598.28
Other Income 53.67 179.13 82.73 145.14 45.42
Total Income 2672.73 2420.23 2692.38 2414.85 2643.70
Total Expenditure 2170.15 1793.48 2100.72 1861.47 2177.35
Operating Profit 502.58 626.75 591.66 553.38 466.35
Interest 3.86 7.01 5.58 9.71 5.46
Gross Profit 498.72 619.74 586.08 543.67 460.89
Depreciation 33.44 35.08 29.02 40.52 28.30
PBT 460.06 539.08 547.14 503.15 432.59
Tax 101.73 110.39 133.13 123.93 120.55
Net Profit/(Loss) 358.33 428.69 414.01 379.22 312.04
Minority Interest After NP - - - - -
Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - - -
Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Profit After Exceptional Items 358.33 428.69 414.01 379.22 312.04
Equity Share Capital 129.08 129.05 129.02 129.02 64.51
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
EPS
Basic EPS 2.78 3.32 3.22 2.94 4.84
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 26.02
Share Holding (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 40.33
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 38.49
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 100.00
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 59.67
Note : PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
