Marico Ltd.
|BSE: 531642
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: MARICO
|ISIN Code: INE196A01026
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|309.10
|
1.70
(0.55%)
|
OPEN
312.05
|
HIGH
312.05
|
LOW
306.10
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|309.45
|
0.85
(0.28%)
|
OPEN
310.20
|
HIGH
312.20
|
LOW
305.85
Filter:
Marico Ltd. (MARICO) - Half Yearly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Sep '17
|Mar '17
|Sep '16
|Mar '16
|Sep '15
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|2619.06
|2241.10
|2609.65
|2269.71
|2598.28
|Other Income
|53.67
|179.13
|82.73
|145.14
|45.42
|Total Income
|2672.73
|2420.23
|2692.38
|2414.85
|2643.70
|Total Expenditure
|2170.15
|1793.48
|2100.72
|1861.47
|2177.35
|Operating Profit
|502.58
|626.75
|591.66
|553.38
|466.35
|Interest
|3.86
|7.01
|5.58
|9.71
|5.46
|Gross Profit
|498.72
|619.74
|586.08
|543.67
|460.89
|Depreciation
|33.44
|35.08
|29.02
|40.52
|28.30
|PBT
|460.06
|539.08
|547.14
|503.15
|432.59
|Tax
|101.73
|110.39
|133.13
|123.93
|120.55
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|358.33
|428.69
|414.01
|379.22
|312.04
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|358.33
|428.69
|414.01
|379.22
|312.04
|Equity Share Capital
|129.08
|129.05
|129.02
|129.02
|64.51
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|2.78
|3.32
|3.22
|2.94
|4.84
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26.02
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.33
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38.49
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|59.67
|Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
