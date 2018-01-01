Marico Ltd.

Particulars ( cr) Sep '17 Mar '17 Sep '16 Mar '16 Sep '15

Net Sales/Income From Operations 2619.06 2241.10 2609.65 2269.71 2598.28

Other Income 53.67 179.13 82.73 145.14 45.42

Total Income 2672.73 2420.23 2692.38 2414.85 2643.70

Total Expenditure 2170.15 1793.48 2100.72 1861.47 2177.35

Operating Profit 502.58 626.75 591.66 553.38 466.35

Interest 3.86 7.01 5.58 9.71 5.46

Gross Profit 498.72 619.74 586.08 543.67 460.89

Depreciation 33.44 35.08 29.02 40.52 28.30

PBT 460.06 539.08 547.14 503.15 432.59

Tax 101.73 110.39 133.13 123.93 120.55

Net Profit/(Loss) 358.33 428.69 414.01 379.22 312.04

Minority Interest After NP - - - - -

Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - - -

Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

Profit After Exceptional Items 358.33 428.69 414.01 379.22 312.04

Equity Share Capital 129.08 129.05 129.02 129.02 64.51

Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

EPS

Basic EPS 2.78 3.32 3.22 2.94 4.84

Public Share Holding

No Of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 26.02

Share Holding (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 40.33

Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding

a) Pledged/Encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

b) Non-encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 38.49

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 100.00

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 59.67