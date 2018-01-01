JUST IN
Marico Ltd.

BSE: 531642 Sector: Consumer
NSE: MARICO ISIN Code: INE196A01026
BSE 15:40 | 12 Feb 310.30 12.30
(4.13%)
OPEN

303.55

 HIGH

311.95

 LOW

303.40
NSE 15:57 | 12 Feb 310.05 12.85
(4.32%)
OPEN

306.70

 HIGH

311.65

 LOW

301.90
Marico Ltd. (MARICO) - Company Information

Marico Ltd

Marico Limited (ML), a leading Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) player was incorporated on 13th October 1988 under the name of Marico Foods Limited. Mario's Products and Services in Hair Care, Skin Care and Healthy Foods reach out to more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asian sub-continent, Australia and USA. With a extensive distribution network of more than 2.5 Million outlets in India an...> More

COMPANY INFORMATION
Chairman : Harsh Mariwala
Independent Director : Nikhil Khattau
Independent Director : Rajeev Bakshi
Director : Rajen Mariwala
Independent Director : Hema Ravichandar
Independent Director : B S Nagesh
Managing Director & CEO : Saugata Gupta
Director : Rishabh Mariwala
Independent Director : Ananth Narayanan
AUDITOR : Price Waterhouse/BSR & Co LLP
IND NAME : Personal Care - Indian
HOUSE NAME : Indian Private
Registered office
7th Floor Grande Palladium, 175 CST Rd Kalina Santacruz(E),Mumbai,Maharashtra-400098
Ph : 91-022-66480480
WEBSITE : http://www.marico.com
E-mail : investor@marico.com

