Marico Ltd.
|BSE: 531642
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: MARICO
|ISIN Code: INE196A01026
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Feb
|310.30
|
12.30
(4.13%)
|
OPEN
303.55
|
HIGH
311.95
|
LOW
303.40
|NSE 15:57 | 12 Feb
|310.05
|
12.85
(4.32%)
|
OPEN
306.70
|
HIGH
311.65
|
LOW
301.90
|OPEN
|303.55
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|298.00
|VOLUME
|835820
|52-Week high
|347.80
|52-Week low
|263.35
|P/E
|50.87
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|40,054
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|306.70
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|297.20
|VOLUME
|3514638
|52-Week high
|348.70
|52-Week low
|263.20
|P/E
|50.87
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|40,054
|Buy Price
|310.05
|Buy Qty
|56.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Marico Ltd. (MARICO) - Company Information
Marico Limited (ML), a leading Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) player was incorporated on 13th October 1988 under the name of Marico Foods Limited. Mario's Products and Services in Hair Care, Skin Care and Healthy Foods reach out to more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asian sub-continent, Australia and USA. With a extensive distribution network of more than 2.5 Million outlets in India an...> More
|COMPANY INFORMATION
|Chairman :
|Harsh Mariwala
|Independent Director :
|Nikhil Khattau
|Independent Director :
|Rajeev Bakshi
|Director :
|Rajen Mariwala
|Independent Director :
|Hema Ravichandar
|Independent Director :
|B S Nagesh
|Managing Director & CEO :
|Saugata Gupta
|Director :
|Rishabh Mariwala
|Independent Director :
|Ananth Narayanan
|AUDITOR :
|Price Waterhouse/BSR & Co LLP
|IND NAME :
|Personal Care - Indian
|HOUSE NAME :
|Indian Private
|Registered office
|7th Floor Grande Palladium, 175 CST Rd Kalina Santacruz(E),Mumbai,Maharashtra-400098
|Ph : 91-022-66480480
|WEBSITE : http://www.marico.com
|E-mail : investor@marico.com
