Marico Ltd.

Marico Limited (ML), a leading Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) player was incorporated on 13th October 1988 under the name of Marico Foods Limited. Mario's Products and Services in Hair Care, Skin Care and Healthy Foods reach out to more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asian sub-continent, Australia and USA. With a extensive distribution network of more than 2.5 Million outlets in India and overseas, the company markets well-known brands such as Parachute, Saffola, Kaya, Sundari and Fiancee to name few, most of which enjoy leadership positions (No. 1 or No. 2), with significant market shares in respective categories. The name of the company was changed from Marico Foods Limited to Marico Industries Limited with effect from 31st October of the year 1989. During the same year 1989, in December, the company had entered into an agreement with M/s. Rasoi Industries Limited for purchase of its unit located at M.I.D.C. Industrial Estate, Jalgaon. After a year, in 1990, ML made a Registered Users Agreement with Bombay Oil Industries Ltd (BOIL) for the use of the brands Parachute and Saffola for an initial period of 3 years commenced from 1st April of the same year. The Company established a new plant at Kanjikode, Palghat District of Kerala to manufacture Parachute Coconut Oil with capacity of 24000 tonnes of coconut oil per annum, began commercial operation in May of the year 1993. During the year 1995, ML had acquired the Brand `SIL' from KFL for the consideration of Rs 3 crores. Marico had extended its Sweekar oil brand during the year 1997, by the way of two new refined oils entry namely Sweekar cotton seed oil and Sweekar mustard oil. In the identical year of 1997, the company had set up a factory near Jalgaon to process the cotton seeds and another factory near Jaipur for the mustard oil. The Company made the join venture between a Lever group company and Nissin of Japan in the year 1998, and its products were distributed through HLL's channels. During the year 2000, the company made a tie up with the International Association of Trichologists (IAT), a non-profit organisation based in Australia. In the identical year, ML had launched Parachute Dandruff Solution Coconut Hair Oil in Calcutta, the first oil to combine coconut oil with antidandruff properties in single hair oil. After a year, in 2001, the company had introduced the Revive Anti-Bacteria starch. Marico had acquired a controlling equity interest in Sundari LLC during the period of 2003. High Court of Judicature at Bombay approves the Scheme of Amalgamation of Anandita Arnav Trading & Investment Private Ltd, Madhav Nandini Trading & Investment Private Ltd, Rajvi Rishabh Trading & Investment Private Ltd and Rishabh Harsh Trading & Investment Private Ltd with the company on 12th February 2004. In the same year of 2004, the company had forayed into the beauty products segment with the launch of Silk-n-Shine, a post-wash hair care product. During the year 2006, Marico had acquired Hindustan Lever Limited's Nihar for the consideration of Rs 216 crores. In October of the year 2007, the company had entered into the South African ethnic hair care and health care market. Marico acquired the consumer division of Enaleni Pharmaceuticals, through purchase of 100% shares in Enaleni Pharmaceuticals Consumer Division (EPCD), an Enaleni subsidiary. ML had divested of its processed foods business, `Sil' to a Danish business house, Good Food Group in March of the year 2008. The transaction, for an undisclosed consideration envisages a sale of Mario's Sil business to the Indian subsidiary of Good Food Group A/S, Scandic Food India (Scandic).