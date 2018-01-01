JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Marico Ltd

Marico Ltd.

BSE: 531642 Sector: Consumer
NSE: MARICO ISIN Code: INE196A01026
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 309.10 1.70
(0.55%)
OPEN

312.05

 HIGH

312.05

 LOW

306.10
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 309.45 0.85
(0.28%)
OPEN

310.20

 HIGH

312.20

 LOW

305.85
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 312.05
PREVIOUS CLOSE 307.40
VOLUME 67265
52-Week high 347.80
52-Week low 278.50
P/E 52.39
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 39,899
Buy Price 309.50
Buy Qty 301.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 312.05
CLOSE 307.40
VOLUME 67265
52-Week high 347.80
52-Week low 278.50
P/E 52.39
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 39,899
Buy Price 309.50
Buy Qty 301.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

Marico Ltd. (MARICO) - Listing Info

Key Dates
Year Ending Month March
AGM Date (Month) Aug
Book Closure Date (Month) Jul/Aug
Listing Information
Face Value Of Equity Shares 1
Market Lot Of Equity Shares 1
BSE Code 531642
NSE Code MARICO
BSE Group A
Whether The Company Forms A Part Of The Following Indices -
Sensex No
Nifty No
BSE 100 Yes
BSE 200 Yes
BSE 500 Yes
CNX 500 Yes
CNX Midcap No
Listing On
Listing On The Stock Exchange, Mumbai Stock Exchange, National Stock Exchange of India Ltd., MCX-SX Stock Exchange

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Marico: