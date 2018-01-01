JUST IN
Marico Ltd.

BSE: 531642 Sector: Consumer
NSE: MARICO ISIN Code: INE196A01026
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 309.10 1.70
(0.55%)
OPEN

312.05

 HIGH

312.05

 LOW

306.10
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 309.45 0.85
(0.28%)
OPEN

310.20

 HIGH

312.20

 LOW

305.85
Marico Ltd. (MARICO) - Locations

Location Type Address
Registered Office 7th Floor Grande Palladium
175 CST Rd Kalina Santacruz(E)
Mumbai - India
FAX - 91-022-26500159
Phone1 - 91-022-66480480
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - investor@marico.com
Corporate Office 7th Floor Grande Palladium
175 CST Road
Mumbai - India
FAX - 91-22-2650 0159
Phone1 - 91-22-6648 0480
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Factory/plant Dehradun
Dehradun - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Factory/plant Perundurai
Erode - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Factory/plant Jalgaon
Jalgaon - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Factory/plant Baddi
Baddi - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Factory/plant Kanjikode
Kanjikode - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Factory/plant Pondicherry
Pondicherry. - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Factory/plant Guwahati
Guwahati - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Factory/plant Paonta Sahib
Paonta Sahib - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.

