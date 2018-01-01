JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Marico Ltd

Marico Ltd.

BSE: 531642 Sector: Consumer
NSE: MARICO ISIN Code: INE196A01026
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 309.10 1.70
(0.55%)
OPEN

312.05

 HIGH

312.05

 LOW

306.10
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 309.45 0.85
(0.28%)
OPEN

310.20

 HIGH

312.20

 LOW

305.85
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 312.05
PREVIOUS CLOSE 307.40
VOLUME 67265
52-Week high 347.80
52-Week low 278.50
P/E 52.39
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 39,899
Buy Price 309.50
Buy Qty 301.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 312.05
CLOSE 307.40
VOLUME 67265
52-Week high 347.80
52-Week low 278.50
P/E 52.39
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 39,899
Buy Price 309.50
Buy Qty 301.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

Marico Ltd. (MARICO) - Share Holding

(in %) Dec 2017 Sep 2017 Jun 2017 Mar 2017 Dec 2016
Promoter & Group
Foreign 0.14 0.14 0.14 0.14 0.14
Indian 59.57 59.57 59.58 59.58 59.59
Total Promoters 59.71 59.71 59.72 59.72 59.73
Non Promoter
Institutions 33.73 33.43 33.25 33.04 32.52
Financial Institutions / Banks 0.12 0.08 0.07 0.04 0.17
Foreign Institutional Investors 27.76 27.81 29.02 28.89 28.47
Insurance Companies 3.89 3.89 2.51 2.59 2.60
Mutual Funds / UTI 1.80 1.55 1.53 1.37 1.14
Non-Institution 6.41 6.64 6.80 7.02 7.54
Indian Public 3.65 3.82 3.95 4.05 4.58
Others 2.76 2.82 2.85 2.97 2.96
Total Non Promoter 40.14 40.07 40.05 40.06 40.06
Total Promoter & Non Promoter 99.85 99.78 99.77 99.78 99.79
Custodians 0.15 0.22 0.22 0.22 0.21
Grand Total 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Marico: