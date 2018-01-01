You are here » Home » » Marico Ltd
Marico Ltd.
|BSE: 531642
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: MARICO
|ISIN Code: INE196A01026
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|309.10
|
1.70
(0.55%)
|
OPEN
312.05
|
HIGH
312.05
|
LOW
306.10
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|309.45
|
0.85
(0.28%)
|
OPEN
310.20
|
HIGH
312.20
|
LOW
305.85
|OPEN
|312.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|307.40
|VOLUME
|67265
|52-Week high
|347.80
|52-Week low
|278.50
|P/E
|52.39
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|39,899
|Buy Price
|309.50
|Buy Qty
|301.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|310.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|308.60
|VOLUME
|443323
|52-Week high
|348.70
|52-Week low
|278.40
|P/E
|52.39
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|39,899
|Buy Price
|310.00
|Buy Qty
|565.00
|Sell Price
|310.25
|Sell Qty
|3.00
|OPEN
|312.05
|CLOSE
|307.40
|VOLUME
|67265
|52-Week high
|347.80
|52-Week low
|278.50
|P/E
|52.39
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|39,899
|Buy Price
|309.50
|Buy Qty
|301.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|310.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|308.60
|VOLUME
|443323
|52-Week high
|348.70
|52-Week low
|278.40
|P/E
|52.39
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|39898.63
|Buy Price
|310.00
|Buy Qty
|565.00
|Sell Price
|310.25
|Sell Qty
|3.00
Marico Ltd. (MARICO) - Share Holding
|(in %)
|Dec 2017
|Sep 2017
|Jun 2017
|Mar 2017
|Dec 2016
|Promoter & Group
|Foreign
|0.14
|0.14
|0.14
|0.14
|0.14
|Indian
|59.57
|59.57
|59.58
|59.58
|59.59
|Total Promoters
|59.71
|59.71
|59.72
|59.72
|59.73
|Non Promoter
|Institutions
|33.73
|33.43
|33.25
|33.04
|32.52
|Financial Institutions / Banks
|0.12
|0.08
|0.07
|0.04
|0.17
|Foreign Institutional Investors
|27.76
|27.81
|29.02
|28.89
|28.47
|Insurance Companies
|3.89
|3.89
|2.51
|2.59
|2.60
|Mutual Funds / UTI
|1.80
|1.55
|1.53
|1.37
|1.14
|Non-Institution
|6.41
|6.64
|6.80
|7.02
|7.54
|Indian Public
|3.65
|3.82
|3.95
|4.05
|4.58
|Others
|2.76
|2.82
|2.85
|2.97
|2.96
|Total Non Promoter
|40.14
|40.07
|40.05
|40.06
|40.06
|Total Promoter & Non Promoter
|99.85
|99.78
|99.77
|99.78
|99.79
|Custodians
|0.15
|0.22
|0.22
|0.22
|0.21
|Grand Total
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
Quick Links for Marico:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices