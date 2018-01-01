JUST IN
Marico Ltd.

BSE: 531642 Sector: Consumer
NSE: MARICO ISIN Code: INE196A01026
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 309.10 1.70
(0.55%)
OPEN

312.05

 HIGH

312.05

 LOW

306.10
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 309.45 0.85
(0.28%)
OPEN

310.20

 HIGH

312.20

 LOW

305.85
OPEN 312.05
PREVIOUS CLOSE 307.40
VOLUME 67265
52-Week high 347.80
52-Week low 278.50
P/E 52.39
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 39,899
Buy Price 309.50
Buy Qty 301.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Marico Ltd. (MARICO) - Net Profit

Net Profit

COMPANY LATEST(Rs) CHG CHG(%) Net Profit (Rs crore)
ITC 270.00 10.60 4.09 10200.90
Hind. Unilever 1324.55 23.95 1.84 4490.00
Asian Paints 1130.95 3.20 0.28 1803.10
Dabur India 327.15 0.35 0.11 998.33
Godrej Consumer 1079.25 5.75 0.54 848.03
Marico 309.10 1.70 0.55 842.70
Titan Company 828.55 10.15 1.24 761.86
Colgate-Palm. 1042.65 3.35 0.32 577.43
Kansai Nerolac 494.80 10.80 2.23 505.94
Rajesh Exports 805.95 3.35 0.42 461.34
Berger Paints 246.05 -0.70 -0.28 446.45
P & G Hygiene 9415.45 37.30 0.40 432.73
PC Jeweller 338.40 1.60 0.48 430.53
Emami 1066.80 -16.95 -1.56 346.37
Whirlpool India 1563.95 31.35 2.05 310.49
Kajaria Ceramics 571.90 0.60 0.11 270.16
Gillette India 6560.15 14.75 0.23 253.08
Akzo Nobel 1793.85 37.00 2.11 247.00
United Breweries 1031.70 16.75 1.65 229.33
Bajaj Corp 460.85 -10.35 -2.20 220.96
