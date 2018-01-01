JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Marico Ltd

Marico Ltd.

BSE: 531642 Sector: Consumer
NSE: MARICO ISIN Code: INE196A01026
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 309.10 1.70
(0.55%)
OPEN

312.05

 HIGH

312.05

 LOW

306.10
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 309.45 0.85
(0.28%)
OPEN

310.20

 HIGH

312.20

 LOW

305.85
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 312.05
PREVIOUS CLOSE 307.40
VOLUME 67265
52-Week high 347.80
52-Week low 278.50
P/E 52.39
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 39,899
Buy Price 309.50
Buy Qty 301.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 312.05
CLOSE 307.40
VOLUME 67265
52-Week high 347.80
52-Week low 278.50
P/E 52.39
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 39,899
Buy Price 309.50
Buy Qty 301.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

Marico Ltd. (MARICO) - Net Sales

Market Cap

Exchange: Select:
COMPANY LATEST(Rs) CHG CHG(%) Net Sales (Rs crore)
Rajesh Exports 805.95 3.35 0.42 44947.73
ITC 270.00 10.60 4.09 40088.68
Hind. Unilever 1324.55 23.95 1.84 31890.00
Redington India 141.50 5.40 3.97 15052.33
Asian Paints 1130.95 3.20 0.28 14490.07
Titan Company 828.55 10.15 1.24 12614.54
Videocon Inds. 14.05 0.66 4.93 12329.40
Gitanjali Gems 15.05 -0.75 -4.75 10464.77
United Spirits 3137.15 163.50 5.50 8547.60
PC Jeweller 338.40 1.60 0.48 8099.44
Dabur India 327.15 0.35 0.11 5369.84
Marico 309.10 1.70 0.55 4850.75
Whirlpool India 1563.95 31.35 2.05 4772.45
Godrej Consumer 1079.25 5.75 0.54 4748.10
United Breweries 1031.70 16.75 1.65 4734.12
Kansai Nerolac 494.80 10.80 2.23 4404.07
Bajaj Electrical 574.50 11.35 2.02 4261.71
Berger Paints 246.05 -0.70 -0.28 4121.53
Colgate-Palm. 1042.65 3.35 0.32 3981.82
Compuage Info. 40.15 -2.00 -4.74 3551.33
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Marico: