JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Marico Ltd

Marico Ltd.

BSE: 531642 Sector: Consumer
NSE: MARICO ISIN Code: INE196A01026
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 309.10 1.70
(0.55%)
OPEN

312.05

 HIGH

312.05

 LOW

306.10
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 309.45 0.85
(0.28%)
OPEN

310.20

 HIGH

312.20

 LOW

305.85
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 312.05
PREVIOUS CLOSE 307.40
VOLUME 67265
52-Week high 347.80
52-Week low 278.50
P/E 52.39
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 39,899
Buy Price 309.50
Buy Qty 301.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 312.05
CLOSE 307.40
VOLUME 67265
52-Week high 347.80
52-Week low 278.50
P/E 52.39
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 39,899
Buy Price 309.50
Buy Qty 301.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

Marico Ltd. (MARICO) - Total Assets

Total Assets

Exchange: Select:
COMPANY LATEST(Rs) CHG(%) Gross Block Net Block CWIP Total Assets
ITC 270.00 4.09 16895.59 14880.24 3537.02 45522.03
Videocon Inds. 14.05 4.93 13204.83 4993.91 490.38 29467.03
Rajesh Exports 805.95 0.42 92.90 66.44 1.22 9183.57
Gitanjali Gems 15.05 -4.75 293.44 258.27 0.00 9067.18
Hind. Unilever 1324.55 1.84 4712.00 4024.00 203.00 7549.00
Asian Paints 1130.95 0.28 3133.62 2604.68 219.76 7105.97
United Spirits 3137.15 5.50 1409.10 1187.20 85.10 6020.70
Godrej Consumer 1079.25 0.54 1382.24 1283.50 45.41 4578.49
Titan Company 828.55 1.24 806.67 696.67 147.83 4421.44
PC Jeweller 338.40 0.48 127.69 83.67 0.00 4175.71
Dabur India 327.15 0.11 1490.95 941.98 28.25 3993.61
Marico 309.10 0.55 624.56 495.49 7.94 3039.03
United Breweries 1031.70 1.65 3649.02 1725.55 137.18 2934.27
Kansai Nerolac 494.80 2.23 1569.92 946.42 142.12 2841.21
HSIL 405.75 -0.55 1730.02 1507.11 151.58 2428.34
Redington India 141.50 3.97 114.20 96.42 0.50 2251.88
Emami 1066.80 -1.56 2625.49 1907.47 19.94 2182.21
Berger Paints 246.05 -0.28 1051.57 883.14 56.23 2043.07
Radico Khaitan 332.80 3.18 787.34 703.82 2.20 1838.08
Godfrey Phillips 831.05 3.10 860.77 667.30 12.70 1721.40
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Marico: