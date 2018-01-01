JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Marico Ltd

Marico Ltd.

BSE: 531642 Sector: Consumer
NSE: MARICO ISIN Code: INE196A01026
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 309.10 1.70
(0.55%)
OPEN

312.05

 HIGH

312.05

 LOW

306.10
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 309.45 0.85
(0.28%)
OPEN

310.20

 HIGH

312.20

 LOW

305.85
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 312.05
PREVIOUS CLOSE 307.40
VOLUME 67265
52-Week high 347.80
52-Week low 278.50
P/E 52.39
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 39,899
Buy Price 309.50
Buy Qty 301.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 312.05
CLOSE 307.40
VOLUME 67265
52-Week high 347.80
52-Week low 278.50
P/E 52.39
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 39,899
Buy Price 309.50
Buy Qty 301.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

Marico Ltd. (MARICO) - Competition

Exchange:
COMPANY Last Price Market Cap.
(Rs. cr.)		 Sales Turnover Net Profit Total Assets
ITC 270.00 329,383.78 55,448.46 10,200.90 45,522.03
Hind. Unilever 1,324.55 286,698.84 34,487.00 4,490.00 7,549.00
Asian Paints 1,130.95 108,480.72 16,203.39 1,803.10 7,105.97
Titan Company 828.55 73,558.67 12,716.89 761.86 4,421.44
Godrej Consumer 1,079.25 73,529.30 5,088.99 848.03 4,578.49
Dabur India 327.15 57,627.47 5,369.84 998.33 3,993.61
United Spirits 3,137.15 45,592.20 25,398.80 169.90 6,020.70
Marico 309.10 39,898.63 4,868.88 842.70 3,039.03
P & G Hygiene 9,415.45 30,562.55 2,419.16 432.73 530.29
Colgate-Palm. 1,042.65 28,360.08 4,520.20 577.43 1,300.63
United Breweries 1,031.70 27,278.15 10,228.16 229.33 2,934.27
Kansai Nerolac 494.80 26,664.77 4,936.05 505.94 2,841.21
Emami 1,066.80 24,216.36 2,340.75 346.37 2,182.21
Berger Paints 246.05 23,891.45 4,608.53 446.45 2,043.07
Rajesh Exports 805.95 23,799.70 45,016.58 461.34 9,183.57
Gillette India 6,560.15 21,379.53 1,788.24 253.08 505.30
Whirlpool India 1,563.95 19,841.83 5,192.06 310.49 1,622.22
PC Jeweller 338.40 13,345.14 8,104.58 430.53 4,175.71
Symphony 1,796.90 12,569.32 667.17 173.16 457.96
Kajaria Ceramics 571.90 9,093.21 2,720.11 270.16 1,200.38
NEXT

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Marico: