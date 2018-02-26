JUST IN
Marico Ltd.

BSE: 531642 Sector: Consumer
NSE: MARICO ISIN Code: INE196A01026
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 309.10 1.70
(0.55%)
OPEN

312.05

 HIGH

312.05

 LOW

306.10
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 309.45 0.85
(0.28%)
OPEN

310.20

 HIGH

312.20

 LOW

305.85
Marico Ltd. (MARICO) - Price History

DATE OPEN HIGH LOW CLOSE SHARES TRADES
12-03-2018 312.05 312.05 306.10 309.10 67265 947
09-03-2018 303.65 310.40 302.15 307.40 56833 1069
08-03-2018 305.00 308.10 302.25 303.20 21084 345
07-03-2018 310.00 311.20 304.40 305.50 25846 620
06-03-2018 310.00 312.90 306.65 309.20 27551 1211
05-03-2018 311.60 311.60 305.20 308.20 11272 233
01-03-2018 308.00 313.00 306.35 311.60 17965 443
28-02-2018 311.00 314.10 307.50 308.75 22725 487
27-02-2018 306.50 313.80 306.50 311.60 55167 958
26-02-2018 307.85 311.85 303.00 306.00 48493 846
23-02-2018 302.70 306.55 301.10 306.25 37259 409
22-02-2018 305.65 306.25 301.25 303.05 26567 494
21-02-2018 308.05 308.75 304.05 306.75 17163 344
20-02-2018 306.40 310.25 305.50 308.00 24820 740
19-02-2018 308.00 308.40 303.80 306.30 26188 603
16-02-2018 307.95 310.50 303.15 305.55 28168 1128
15-02-2018 317.00 319.00 307.90 309.45 35937 1587
12-02-2018 303.55 311.95 303.40 310.30 835820 1340
09-02-2018 298.55 299.50 294.20 298.00 23346 482
08-02-2018 300.65 303.00 299.20 300.05 218498 276
