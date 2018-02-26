You are here » Home
Marico Ltd.
|BSE: 531642
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: MARICO
|ISIN Code: INE196A01026
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
309.10
|
1.70
(0.55%)
|
OPEN
312.05
|
HIGH
312.05
|
LOW
306.10
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
309.45
|
0.85
(0.28%)
|
OPEN
310.20
|
HIGH
312.20
|
LOW
305.85
Marico Ltd. (MARICO) - Price History
|DATE
|OPEN
|HIGH
|LOW
|CLOSE
|SHARES
|TRADES
|12-03-2018
|312.05
|312.05
|306.10
|309.10
|67265
|947
|09-03-2018
|303.65
|310.40
|302.15
|307.40
|56833
|1069
|08-03-2018
|305.00
|308.10
|302.25
|303.20
|21084
|345
|07-03-2018
|310.00
|311.20
|304.40
|305.50
|25846
|620
|06-03-2018
|310.00
|312.90
|306.65
|309.20
|27551
|1211
|05-03-2018
|311.60
|311.60
|305.20
|308.20
|11272
|233
|01-03-2018
|308.00
|313.00
|306.35
|311.60
|17965
|443
|28-02-2018
|311.00
|314.10
|307.50
|308.75
|22725
|487
|27-02-2018
|306.50
|313.80
|306.50
|311.60
|55167
|958
|26-02-2018
|307.85
|311.85
|303.00
|306.00
|48493
|846
|23-02-2018
|302.70
|306.55
|301.10
|306.25
|37259
|409
|22-02-2018
|305.65
|306.25
|301.25
|303.05
|26567
|494
|21-02-2018
|308.05
|308.75
|304.05
|306.75
|17163
|344
|20-02-2018
|306.40
|310.25
|305.50
|308.00
|24820
|740
|19-02-2018
|308.00
|308.40
|303.80
|306.30
|26188
|603
|16-02-2018
|307.95
|310.50
|303.15
|305.55
|28168
|1128
|15-02-2018
|317.00
|319.00
|307.90
|309.45
|35937
|1587
|12-02-2018
|303.55
|311.95
|303.40
|310.30
|835820
|1340
|09-02-2018
|298.55
|299.50
|294.20
|298.00
|23346
|482
|08-02-2018
|300.65
|303.00
|299.20
|300.05
|218498
|276
