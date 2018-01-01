JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Marine Cargo Company Ltd

Marine Cargo Company Ltd.

BSE: 526163 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: N.A.
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Marine Cargo Company Ltd Not listed in BSE
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Marine Cargo Company Ltd Not listed in NSE

About Marine Cargo Company Ltd.

Marine Cargo Company Ltd

Marine Cargo Company Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Global Offshore 26.05 -0.76 64.42
Chowgule Steam 15.00 2.04 54.47
Shahi Shipping 8.89 -4.92 12.88
> More on Marine Cargo Company Ltd Peer Group

Marine Cargo Company Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

YEAR Low/High 0.00
0.00
All TIME Low/High 0.25
18.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Marine Cargo Company: