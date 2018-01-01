You are here » Home
Marine Cargo Company Ltd.
|BSE: 526163
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: N.A.
|
Marine Cargo Company Ltd. (MARINECARGOCO) - Auditors Report
Company auditors report
|
1996
MARINE CARGO COMPANY LIMITED
AUDITORS' REPORT:
We have audited the attached Balance Sheet of MARINE CARGO COMPANY LIMITED,
as at 31st March, 1996 annexed here to and report that:
1. Further we report that:-
(a) We have obtained all the information and explanations which to the
best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our
audit.
(b) In our opinion, proper Books of Accounts as required by law have been
kept by the Company so far as appears from our examinations of the Books.
(c) The said Balance Sheet dealt with by this report are in agreement with
the Books of Accounts.
(d) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the
explanation given to us, and Note (2) above give the information required
by the Companies Act, 1956 in the manner so required and give a true and
fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31/3/96.
For L.N. PATEL & CO.
CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS
L.N. PATEL
Proprietor
Place : Ahmedabad
Dated : 1st September, 1996.
