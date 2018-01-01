You are here » Home
» » Marine Cargo Company Ltd
Marine Cargo Company Ltd.
|BSE: 526163
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: N.A.
|
BSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Marine Cargo Company Ltd
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Marine Cargo Company Ltd
Marine Cargo Company Ltd. (MARINECARGOCO) - Director Report
Company director report
|
1996
MARINE CARGO COMPANY LIMITED
DIRECTORS' REPORT
Your directors presents the 7th Annual report and Audited Statement of
Accounts for the year ended on 31st March, 1996.
THE PROJECT:
The project is under implementation of its proposed Ro-Ro-Ferry Service
from Pipavav to Bombay and back. Since the Company has not commenced its
commercial operation and therefore no profit and loss account has been
prepared and what ever expenses incurred by the Company is to be allocated
and to be capitalised in fixed assets.
STATUTORY INFORMATION
There is no employee of the Company drawing monthly salary of Rs.25,000/-
P.M. or more during the year and hence the provisions of Section 217(2A) of
the Companies Act, 1956 are not applicable. The Company is not engaged in
the manufacturing activities and has not commenced its commercial operation
and therefore,the disclosure of particulars in respect of conservation of
energy and absorption of technology prescribed under Section 217(1-E) are
not applicable.
DIRECTORS:
Shree M.M.PATEL Director of the Company shall retire from office by
rotation at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting and being eligible
offers himself for reappointment.
AUDITORS:
M/s L.N. Patel & Co., Chartered Accountants, Ahmedabad, the Auditors of the
Company retires at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting and being
eligible offers themselves for reappointment.
APPRECIATION:
The directors acknowledge with profound thanks the continued support and
co-operation extended by Gujarat State Governments well as Central
Government, Gujarat Maritime Board, Bombay Port Trust, Navaseva Port Trust,
Bankers and consultants, The directors are also grateful to the
shareholders and the general public for their support and confidence
reposed in the management.
For & on behalf of the
Board Of Directors.
B. M. PATEL
Chairman
Place : Ahmedabad
Dated : 1st September, 1996.
Quick Links for Marine Cargo Company: