Marine Cargo Company Ltd.

1996 MARINE CARGO COMPANY LIMITED DIRECTORS' REPORT Your directors presents the 7th Annual report and Audited Statement of Accounts for the year ended on 31st March, 1996. THE PROJECT: The project is under implementation of its proposed Ro-Ro-Ferry Service from Pipavav to Bombay and back. Since the Company has not commenced its commercial operation and therefore no profit and loss account has been prepared and what ever expenses incurred by the Company is to be allocated and to be capitalised in fixed assets. STATUTORY INFORMATION There is no employee of the Company drawing monthly salary of Rs.25,000/- P.M. or more during the year and hence the provisions of Section 217(2A) of the Companies Act, 1956 are not applicable. The Company is not engaged in the manufacturing activities and has not commenced its commercial operation and therefore,the disclosure of particulars in respect of conservation of energy and absorption of technology prescribed under Section 217(1-E) are not applicable. DIRECTORS: Shree M.M.PATEL Director of the Company shall retire from office by rotation at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting and being eligible offers himself for reappointment. AUDITORS: M/s L.N. Patel & Co., Chartered Accountants, Ahmedabad, the Auditors of the Company retires at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting and being eligible offers themselves for reappointment. APPRECIATION: The directors acknowledge with profound thanks the continued support and co-operation extended by Gujarat State Governments well as Central Government, Gujarat Maritime Board, Bombay Port Trust, Navaseva Port Trust, Bankers and consultants, The directors are also grateful to the shareholders and the general public for their support and confidence reposed in the management. For & on behalf of the Board Of Directors. B. M. PATEL Chairman Place : Ahmedabad Dated : 1st September, 1996.