Marine Cargo Company Ltd.

BSE: 526163 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: N.A.
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Marine Cargo Company Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Marine Cargo Company Ltd
Marine Cargo Company Ltd. (MARINECARGOCO) - Balance Sheet

Figures in Rs crore 1996 1995 1994
Sources of Funds
Share Capital 4.50 4.50 4.50
Reserves 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Shareholders Funds 4.50 4.50 4.50
Secured Loans 0.00 0.00 0.00
Unsecured Loans 0.15 0.00 0.10
Total Debt 0.15 0.00 0.10
Total Liabilities 4.65 4.50 4.60
Application of Funds
Gross Block 2.19 2.19 2.20
Capital Work in Progress 0.60 0.58 0.52
Investments 0.45 0.45 0.45
Current Assets, Loans & Advances
Inventories 0.00 0.00 0.00
Sundry Debtors 0.00 0.00 0.00
Cash and Bank 0.02 0.03 0.05
Loans and Advances 0.89 0.87 1.08
Total Current Assets 0.91 0.90 1.13
Current Liabilities and Provisions
Current Liabilities 0.00 0.00 0.04
Provisions 0.08 0.21 0.26
Net Current Assets 0.83 0.69 0.83
Miscellaneous Expenses not written off 0.62 0.62 0.62
Deferred Tax Assets N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Tax Liability N/A N/A N/A
Net Deferred Tax N/A N/A N/A
Other Assets 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Assets 4.03 3.88 3.98
