Marine Cargo Company Ltd.
BSE: 526163
Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: N.A.
BSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
Marine Cargo Company Ltd
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
Marine Cargo Company Ltd
Marine Cargo Company Ltd. (MARINECARGOCO) - Balance Sheet
|Figures in Rs crore
|1996
|1995
|1994
|Sources of Funds
|Share Capital
|4.50
|4.50
|4.50
|Reserves
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Shareholders Funds
|4.50
|4.50
|4.50
|Secured Loans
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Unsecured Loans
|0.15
|0.00
|0.10
|Total Debt
|0.15
|0.00
|0.10
|Total Liabilities
|4.65
|4.50
|4.60
|Application of Funds
|Gross Block
|2.19
|2.19
|2.20
|Capital Work in Progress
|0.60
|0.58
|0.52
|Investments
|0.45
|0.45
|0.45
|Current Assets, Loans & Advances
|Inventories
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Sundry Debtors
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Cash and Bank
|0.02
|0.03
|0.05
|Loans and Advances
|0.89
|0.87
|1.08
|Total Current Assets
|0.91
|0.90
|1.13
|Current Liabilities and Provisions
|Current Liabilities
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|Provisions
|0.08
|0.21
|0.26
|Net Current Assets
|0.83
|0.69
|0.83
|Miscellaneous Expenses not written off
|0.62
|0.62
|0.62
|Deferred Tax Assets
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Tax Liability
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Deferred Tax
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other Assets
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Assets
|4.03
|3.88
|3.98
