Marine Cargo Company Ltd.
|BSE: 526163
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: N.A.
BSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
Marine Cargo Company Ltd
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
Marine Cargo Company Ltd
Marine Cargo Company Ltd. (MARINECARGOCO) - Financial Overview
|Particulars ( cr)
|1996
|1995
|1994
|Net Sales
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Operating Profit
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit Before Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Share Capital
|4.50
|4.50
|4.50
|Reserves
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Worth
|4.50
|4.50
|4.50
|Loans
|0.15
|0.00
|0.10
|Gross Block
|2.19
|2.19
|2.20
|Investments
|0.45
|0.45
|0.45
|Cash
|0.02
|0.03
|0.05
|Debtors
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Working Capital
|0.83
|0.69
|0.83
|
|Operating Profit Margin (%)
|
|
|
|Net Profit Margin (%)
|
|
|
|Earning Per Share (Rs)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Dividend (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Dividend Payout
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
