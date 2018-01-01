JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Marine Cargo Company Ltd

Marine Cargo Company Ltd.

BSE: 526163 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: N.A.
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Marine Cargo Company Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Marine Cargo Company Ltd
Filter:

Marine Cargo Company Ltd. (MARINECARGOCO) - Profit And Loss

Figures in Rs crore 1996 1995 1994
Income
Sales Turnover 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty 0.00 0.00 0.00
Net Sales 0.00 0.00 0.00
Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.00
Stock Adjustments 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Income 0.00 0.00 0.00
Expenditure
Raw Materials 0.00 0.00 0.00
Power & Fuel Cost 0.00 0.00 0.00
Employee Cost 0.00 0.00 0.00
Other Manufacturing Expenses 0.00 0.00 0.00
Selling and Administration Expenses 0.00 0.00 0.00
Miscellaneous Expenses 0.00 0.00 0.00
less: Pre-operative Expenses Capitalised 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Expenditure 0.00 0.00 0.00
Operating Profit 0.00 0.00 0.00
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
Gross Profit 0.00 0.00 0.00
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Profit Before Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00
Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00
Net Profit 0.00 0.00 0.00
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Marine Cargo Company: