JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Marine Cargo Company Ltd

Marine Cargo Company Ltd.

BSE: 526163 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: N.A.
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Marine Cargo Company Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Marine Cargo Company Ltd

Marine Cargo Company Ltd. (MARINECARGOCO) - Listing Info

Key Dates
Year Ending Month March
AGM Date (Month) N.A.
Book Closure Date (Month) N.A.
Listing Information
Face Value Of Equity Shares 10
Market Lot Of Equity Shares 1
BSE Code 526163
NSE Code N.A.
BSE Group P
Whether The Company Forms A Part Of The Following Indices -
Sensex No
Nifty No
BSE 100 No
BSE 200 No
BSE 500 No
CNX 500 No
CNX Midcap No
Listing On
Listing On The Stock Exchange, Ahmedabad Stock Exchange

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Marine Cargo Company: