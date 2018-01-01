JUST IN
Marine Cargo Company Ltd.

BSE: 526163 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: N.A.
Marine Cargo Company Ltd. (MARINECARGOCO) - Market Capital

Market Cap

COMPANY LATEST(Rs) CHG(%) 52 Wk High 52 Wk Low MKT-CAP
(RS CR)
NTPC 171.00 4.33 187.95 153.30 140997.37
Power Grid Corpn 195.25 0.21 226.40 189.00 102146.79
Bharti Infra. 338.35 1.33 481.90 305.00 62581.55
DLF 217.35 2.81 273.95 141.00 38776.33
NHPC Ltd 26.65 -0.56 34.50 26.30 27341.09
Tata Power Co. 80.65 0.94 101.75 75.90 21814.21
Adani Transmissi 185.10 1.42 252.00 61.80 20357.48
Oberoi Realty 531.60 1.31 576.70 338.65 18053.14
NBCC 184.75 1.46 291.75 167.30 16627.50
Godrej Propert. 732.90 -1.01 910.00 359.15 15865.82
NLC India 96.90 -0.31 123.00 88.00 14811.84
Dilip Buildcon 984.95 0.52 1059.00 314.90 13471.16
CESC 967.50 -1.46 1188.95 793.00 12825.18
JSW Energy 77.65 -1.71 97.50 59.65 12734.99
Torrent Power 254.35 0.85 306.95 171.50 12224.57
Prestige Estates 304.80 0.08 356.10 148.00 11430.00
Reliance Infra. 430.30 3.31 630.00 390.60 11316.46
Reliance Power 39.10 1.96 65.20 34.65 10968.06
Phoenix Mills 679.10 -2.25 716.50 365.45 10397.02
Adani Power 26.40 3.73 47.75 25.05 10182.32
