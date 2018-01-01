JUST IN
Marine Cargo Company Ltd.

BSE: 526163 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: N.A.
Marine Cargo Company Ltd. (MARINECARGOCO) - Peer Group

COMPANY PRICE
(In Rs)		 CHG
(%)		 MKT CAP
(Rs Cr)		 SALES
(Rs Cr)		 PROFIT
(Rs Cr)		 EPS
(Rs)		 P/E
(x)
GE Shipping Co 354.45 0.65 5344.40 702.43 6.86 21.79 16.27
S C I 63.55 -0.24 2960.16 879.56 82.17 1.97 32.26
Shreyas Shipping 522.20 -2.03 1146.75 184.67 -10.09 31.46 16.60
Mercator 34.20 0.29 1034.55 203.92 -105.29 0.00 -
Essar Shipping 23.25 2.65 481.23 554.81 -177.91 0.00 -
SEAMEC Ltd 173.00 0.58 439.94 38.68 -8.03 0.00 -
Varun Ship. Co. 9.76 4.95 146.41 30.33 -107.89 0.00 -
GOL Offshore 10.10 -4.99 79.66 72.67 -89.87 0.00 -
Global Offshore 26.05 -0.76 64.42 40.01 -81.20 0.00 -
Shahi Shipping 8.89 -4.92 12.88 4.49 0.53 0.00 -

