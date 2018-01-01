You are here » Home » » Marine Cargo Company Ltd
Marine Cargo Company Ltd.
|BSE: 526163
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: N.A.
|BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Marine Cargo Company Ltd
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Marine Cargo Company Ltd
Marine Cargo Company Ltd. (MARINECARGOCO) - Peer Group
|COMPANY
|PRICE
(In Rs)
|CHG
(%)
|MKT CAP
(Rs Cr)
|SALES
(Rs Cr)
|PROFIT
(Rs Cr)
|EPS
(Rs)
|P/E
(x)
|GE Shipping Co
|354.45
|0.65
|5344.40
|702.43
|6.86
|21.79
|16.27
|S C I
|63.55
|-0.24
|2960.16
|879.56
|82.17
|1.97
|32.26
|Shreyas Shipping
|522.20
|-2.03
|1146.75
|184.67
|-10.09
|31.46
|16.60
|Mercator
|34.20
|0.29
|1034.55
|203.92
|-105.29
|0.00
|-
|Essar Shipping
|23.25
|2.65
|481.23
|554.81
|-177.91
|0.00
|-
|SEAMEC Ltd
|173.00
|0.58
|439.94
|38.68
|-8.03
|0.00
|-
|Varun Ship. Co.
|9.76
|4.95
|146.41
|30.33
|-107.89
|0.00
|-
|GOL Offshore
|10.10
|-4.99
|79.66
|72.67
|-89.87
|0.00
|-
|Global Offshore
|26.05
|-0.76
|64.42
|40.01
|-81.20
|0.00
|-
|Shahi Shipping
|8.89
|-4.92
|12.88
|4.49
|0.53
|0.00
|-
