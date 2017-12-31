Maris Spinners Ltd.
|BSE: 531503
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE866D01010
|BSE 11:54 | 12 Mar
|39.90
|
1.90
(5.00%)
|
OPEN
39.90
|
HIGH
39.90
|
LOW
39.90
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Maris Spinners Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|39.90
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|38.00
|VOLUME
|25
|52-Week high
|44.75
|52-Week low
|22.60
|P/E
|56.20
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|33
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|39.90
|Sell Qty
|1275.00
About Maris Spinners Ltd.
Maris Spinners was incorporated as a private limited company on 18 Sep.'79. It became a deemed public company in Jul.'94. It was promoted by M Thangavelu, M Rengaswamy and their associates. The company manufactures 100% cotton carded yarn of counts 30s and 40s for weaving, knitting and handlooms. Its spinning unit is located in the Mysore district of Karnataka. Commercial production commenced i...> More
Maris Spinners Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|33
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.71
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|56.20
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|13 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|2.62
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|26.72
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.49
Maris Spinners Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|29.79
|28.27
|5.38
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|29.79
|28.27
|5.38
|Total Expenses
|27.73
|26.48
|4.72
|Operating Profit
|2.06
|1.79
|15.08
|Net Profit
|0.01
|-0.52
|101.92
|Equity Capital
|8.04
|8.04
|-
Maris Spinners Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Rel. Chemotex
|86.55
|1.23
|34.62
|Sysco Indust.
|43.00
|-4.44
|34.18
|Jindal Cotex Ltd
|7.27
|1.68
|32.71
|Maris Spinners
|39.90
|5.00
|32.60
|ESI
|4.09
|-4.88
|32.29
|Wires & Fabriks
|103.25
|-2.41
|31.59
|Acknit Indus.
|103.45
|-4.21
|31.45
Maris Spinners Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Maris Spinners Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|15.15%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|54.95%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Maris Spinners Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|39.90
|
|39.90
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|39.90
|Month Low/High
|38.00
|
|39.90
|YEAR Low/High
|22.60
|
|45.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.15
|
|45.00
