JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Maris Spinners Ltd

Maris Spinners Ltd.

BSE: 531503 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE866D01010
BSE 11:54 | 12 Mar 39.90 1.90
(5.00%)
OPEN

39.90

 HIGH

39.90

 LOW

39.90
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Maris Spinners Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 39.90
PREVIOUS CLOSE 38.00
VOLUME 25
52-Week high 44.75
52-Week low 22.60
P/E 56.20
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 33
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 39.90
Sell Qty 1275.00
OPEN 39.90
CLOSE 38.00
VOLUME 25
52-Week high 44.75
52-Week low 22.60
P/E 56.20
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 33
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 39.90
Sell Qty 1275.00

About Maris Spinners Ltd.

Maris Spinners Ltd

Maris Spinners was incorporated as a private limited company on 18 Sep.'79. It became a deemed public company in Jul.'94. It was promoted by M Thangavelu, M Rengaswamy and their associates. The company manufactures 100% cotton carded yarn of counts 30s and 40s for weaving, knitting and handlooms. Its spinning unit is located in the Mysore district of Karnataka. Commercial production commenced i...> More

Maris Spinners Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   33
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.71
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 56.20
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 13 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 2.62
Book Value / Share () [*S] 26.72
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.49
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Maris Spinners Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 29.79 28.27 5.38
Other Income -
Total Income 29.79 28.27 5.38
Total Expenses 27.73 26.48 4.72
Operating Profit 2.06 1.79 15.08
Net Profit 0.01 -0.52 101.92
Equity Capital 8.04 8.04 -
> More on Maris Spinners Ltd Financials Results

Maris Spinners Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Rel. Chemotex 86.55 1.23 34.62
Sysco Indust. 43.00 -4.44 34.18
Jindal Cotex Ltd 7.27 1.68 32.71
Maris Spinners 39.90 5.00 32.60
ESI 4.09 -4.88 32.29
Wires & Fabriks 103.25 -2.41 31.59
Acknit Indus. 103.45 -4.21 31.45
> More on Maris Spinners Ltd Peer Group

Maris Spinners Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 71.98
Banks/FIs 7.43
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.01
Indian Public 20.02
Custodians 0.00
Other 0.56
> More on Maris Spinners Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Maris Spinners Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 15.15% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 54.95% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Maris Spinners Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 39.90
39.90
Week Low/High 0.00
39.90
Month Low/High 38.00
39.90
YEAR Low/High 22.60
45.00
All TIME Low/High 0.15
45.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Maris Spinners: