Maris Spinners Ltd.

To the Members of

M/s MARIS SPINNERS LIMITED

Report on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Maris Spinners Limited("the Company") No 11 Cathedral Road Chennai - 600 086 which comprises theBalance Sheet as at March 31 2017 the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash FlowStatement for the year then ended and a summary of significant accounting policies andother explanatory information.

Management's Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Company's Board of Directors is responsible for the matters in section 134(5) ofthe Companies Act 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of thesefinancial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position financialperformance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principlesgenerally accepted in India including the Accounting Standards specified under Section133 of the Act read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules 2014.

This responsibility also includes the maintenance of adequate accounting records inaccordance with the provision of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company andfor preventing and detecting the frauds and other irregularities; selection andapplication of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that arereasonable and prudent; and design implementation and maintenance of internal financialcontrol that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of theaccounting records relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financialstatements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement whetherdue to fraud or error.

Auditor's Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on ouraudit. We have taken into account the provisions of the Act the accounting and auditingstandards and matters which are required to be included in the Audit Report under theprovisions of the Act and the Rules made there under.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified undersection 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethicalrequirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whetherthe financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts anddisclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditor'sjudgment including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financialstatements whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments the auditorconsiders internal financial control relevant to the Company's preparation of thefinancial statements that give true and fair view in order to design audit procedures thatare appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating theappropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accountingestimates made by Company's Directors as well as evaluating the overall presentation ofthe financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate toprovide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

The balances of certain Debtors and Creditors as well as advances given to and receivedfrom parties are subject to confirmation as mentioned in Note No.24(g) of Notes formingpart of the financial statements. The balances of such parties are subject toreconciliation of differences if any.

Some of the Parties to whom such confirmation letters have been sent have respondedpursuant to which their accounts have been reconciled. As all the Parties to whom theletters have been sent have not responded due to which their accounts could not bereconciled the same cannot be treated as confirmed although in the opinion of Managementthe balances of such Parties are in order.

Qualified Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanationsgiven to us except for the effects of the matter described in the Basis for QualifiedOpinion paragraph the financial statements give the information required by the Act inthe manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accountingprinciples generally accepted in India: a) in the case of the Balance Sheet of the stateof affairs of the Company as at March 31 2017; b) in the case of the Statement of Profitand Loss of the profit for the year ended on that date. c) in the case of cash flowstatement the cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required under the Companies (Auditor's Report) Order 2016 ("TheOrder") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub section (11) ofSection 143 of the Companies Act 2013 we give in the "Annexure-A " a statementof the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of The Order to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act we report that: a) We have sought andobtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge andbelief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by theCompany so far as appears from our examination of those books;

c) The Balance Sheet Statement of Profit and Loss and Cash Flow Statement dealt withby this Report are in agreement with the books of account; d) In our opinion theaforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified underSection 133 of the Act read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules 2014;

e) There are no financial transactions that have adverse effect on the functioning ofthe company;

f) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31 March2017 taken on record by the Board of Directors none of the directors are disqualified ason 31 March 2017 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of theAct; g) There are no qualification reservation or adverse remark relating to themaintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith;

h) with respect to the adequacy of internal financial reporting of the Company andoperating effectiveness of such controls refer to our separate report in"Annexure-B"; and

i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor's Report inaccordance with rule 11 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014 in our opinion andto best of our information and according to the explanations given to us i. The Companydoes not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position except asdetailed in Note No.24 (o).

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivatives contractsfor which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There are no amounts required to be transferred to Investor Education andProtection Fund. iv. The Company has provided requisite disclosures in its financialstatements as to holdings as well as dealings in Specified Bank Notes during period from8th November 2016 to 30th December 2016 and these are in accordance with the books ofaccounts maintained by the Company. Refer Note No. 24(n) to the financial statements.

For N.C.S. RAGHAVAN & CO. CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS (Firm Registration No.: 007335S) N.C. SUNDARA RAGHAVAN Place : Bangalore PARTNER Date : 30.05.2017 (Membership No. 5952)

Annexure 'A' to the Independent Auditors' Report

The Annexure A referred to in the Independent Auditor's Report to the members of MarisSpinners Limited for the year ended on March 31 2017.

We report that:

i. a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars includingquantitative details and situation of fixed assets;

b) According to the information and explanation given to us and in our opinion themanagement has carried out physical verification of Fixed Assets at reasonable intervalsand no material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification;

c) On the basis of our verification all the title deeds of the immovable propertiesowned by the company are held in the name of the company;

ii. According to the information and explanation given to us and in our opinion theinventory has been physically verified at reasonable intervals during the year underreview by the management and no material discrepancies have been noticed on suchverification.

iii. a) The Company has not granted any loans secured or unsecured to Companies firmsor other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the CompaniesAct 2013.

b) As the company has not granted any loans secured or unsecured to companies firmsor other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the CompaniesAct 2013 reporting under sub clause (iii) of paragraph 3 of the Order does not arise.

iv. According to the information and explanation given to us and in our opinion thereare no loans investments guarantees and security granted by the company which attractsprovisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act 2013;

v. The Company has not accepted deposits and hence reporting under sub-clause (v) ofparagraph 3 of the Order does not arise;

vi. vi. We have reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to therules made by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Companies Act 2013 forthe maintenance of cost records and we are of the opinion that prima facie the prescribedaccounts and records have been made and maintained. However we have not made a detailedexamination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii. a) The company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues includingProvident Fund Employees State Insurance Income-Tax Sales Tax Service Tax CustomDuty Excise Duty Value Added Tax Cess and any other statutory dues with the appropriateauthorities except for few marginal delays in remittance of service tax and TDS payable;

b) According to the information and explanations given to us there are no undisputedamounts in respect of Income-Tax Sales Tax Service Tax Custom Duty Excise Duty exceptVAT and the details of the same is mentioned below:

The Company has been served with a notice of demand by the Assistant CommissionerWoraiyur Assessment Circle Trichy for a sum of Rs.400032/- under the Tamil Nadu VATAct 2006 pursuant to the orders passed in this regard holding that the Company was noteligible to claim input tax credit in respect of interstate sales to the extent mentionedin the said order. The Company is in the process of filing an appeal against the saidorders and is confident of getting substantial/complete relief against the said demand andconsequently no provision has been made in the books of accounts.

viii. According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of ourexamination of the records the company has not defaulted in the repayment of dues toBanks or financial institutions. As per the information and explanation received thecompany has neither availed borrowings from Governments nor issued Debentures and hencereporting on the repayment of loans to Government or dues to Debenture Holders does notarise;

ix. The Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or furtherpublic offer including debt instruments during the year. On the basis of review ofutilization of funds pertaining to the term loans on an overall basis and relatedinformation made available to us the term loans taken by the company have been utilisedfor the purposes for which they were obtained.

x. According to the information and explanation given to us and in our opinion nofraud by or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year under review;

xi. According to the information and explanation given to us and in our opinion theManagerial Remuneration paid is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read withSchedule V of the Companies Act 2013 and hence reporting under sub-clause (xi) ofparagraph 3 of the order does not arise;

xii. As the Company is not in the nature of Nidhi Company reporting under sub-clause(xii) of paragraph 3 of the order does not arise;

xiii. According to the information and explanation given to us and in our opiniontransactions with all the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 ofthe Companies act 2013 and where applicable the company has disclosed the details in thefinancial statements etc. as required by the applicable accounting standards;

xiv. According to the information and explanation given to us the company has not madeany preferential or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debenturesduring the year under review reporting under subclause (xiv) of paragraph 3 of the orderdoes not arise;

xv. The company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors orpersons connected with them and hence reporting under sub-clause (xv) of paragraph 3 ofthe order does not arise;

xvi. The company is not engaged in the business of non-banking financial institution.Hence it is not required by the company to obtain registration under section 45-IA of theReserve Bank Act 1934.

Annexure 'B' to the Independent Auditors' Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section143 of the Companies Act 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of M/s MarisSpinners Limited ("the Company") No 11 Cathedral Road Chennai - 600086 as of31 March 2017 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company forthe year ended on that date.

Management's Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company's management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internalfinancial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteriaestablished by the Company considering the essential components of internal control statedin the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reportingissued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ('ICAI'). These responsibilitiesinclude the design implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controlsthat were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of itsbusiness including adherence to company's policies the safeguarding of its assets theprevention and detection of frauds and errors the accuracy and completeness of theaccounting records and the timely preparation of reliable financial information asrequired under the Companies Act 2013.

Auditors' Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company's internal financialcontrols over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordancewith the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting(the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing issued by ICAI and deemedto be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act 2013 to the extentapplicable to an audit of internal financial controls both applicable to an audit ofInternal Financial Controls and both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants ofIndia. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethicalrequirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whetheradequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established andmaintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy ofthe internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operatingeffectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting includedobtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reportingassessing the risk that a material weakness exists and testing and evaluating the designand operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The proceduresselected depend on the auditor's judgment including the assessment of the risks ofmaterial misstatement of the financial statements whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate toprovide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company's internal financial controls systemover financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting:

A company's internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designedto provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and thepreparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generallyaccepted accounting principles. A company's internal financial control over financialreporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that in reasonable detail accurately andfairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permitpreparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accountingprinciples and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only inaccordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection ofunauthorised acquisition use or disposition of the company's assets that could have amaterial effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting:

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financialreporting including the possibility of collusion or improper management override ofcontrols material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected.Also projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financialreporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controlover financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions or thatthe degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion the Company has in all material respects an adequate internalfinancial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controlsover financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2017 based on theinternal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company consideringthe essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit ofInternal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of CharteredAccountants of India.