Maris Spinners Ltd.

Dear Members

Your Directors are pleased to present the Thirty eighth Report together with theAudited Financial Statements for the year ended March 31 2017. The Management Discussionand Analysis is also included in this Report.

Rs. in lakh

PARTICULARS 2016-17 2015-16 Profit/Loss before interest and depreciation 1278.43 1430.12 Interest 473.77 542.08 Depreciation 505.88 493.24 Profit/Loss before tax 298.78 394.79 Tax adjustments including deferred tax 33.76 76.03 Profit/Loss after tax 265.02 318.76 Profit brought forward from previous year 746.33 524.22 Profit available for appropriation 1011.34 842.98 Proposed dividend 0.00 80.30 Dividend distribution tax 0.05 16.35 Profit/Loss after appropriation 1011.29 746.33

1. CORPORATE OVERVIEW

Maris Spinners Limited (Your Company) is a leading spinning mill manufacturing highquality yarn for the domestic market with interests in Wind Energy Generation for captiveuse. The company has its headquarters at Chennai.

2. FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

Amid optimism and rising business sentiments your Company reported a top line growthof over the previous year. The Gross Revenue from operations stood at Rs. 12051.64 lakhcompared with Rs. 10740.58 lakh during the Previous Year. The Operating Profit before taxstood at 298.78 lakh as against Rs.394.79 lakh during the Previous Year. The Net Profitfor the year stood at 265.02 lakh against Rs.318.76 lakh reported during the PreviousYear.

3. DIVIDEND AND RESERVES

Your Directors recommending a dividend of Rs. 1/- per share subject to approval of themembers at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

4. ANALYSIS AND REVIEW

Industry conditions and Review of operations

The Indian textile industry witnessed reasonable improvement during the course of theyear. During the year under review your company was able to maintain its performance dueto stable cotton prices remunerative yarn price through dedicated efforts aimed atimproving operational efficiency focus on optimal product mix and effective cost savingpractices. Power situation was cause of concern for most part of the financial year.

Company Outlook

The Company expect the cotton price to remain stable as this is evident from the trendduring the last quarter of the financial year 2016-17.

Demand for yarn has also seen an increase and indicates a good year ahead as so theprices for yarn and the overall global economic outlook is good.

The Company is making all efforts to reduce costs and rationalize operations to have apositive effect. The Company expects to make higher profit during the current year.

Opportunities and Risks

The cotton price is subject to climatic conditions and market volatility. The probableimpact of climatic conditions in current year is expected to have a bearing on the cottonprices.

Exports may partly get affected since European Markets are yet to improve. Powershortage and Labour shortage are major concerns which could have impact on operations ofthe Company. Higher inflation and increase in interest rates would have adverse impact onprofit margins of the company.

Raw Material

The cost of raw material viz. cotton was stable during the year.

5. FINANCE AND ACCOUNTS

Your Company prepares its financial statements in compliance with the requirements ofthe Companies Act 2013 and the Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) in India.The financial statements have been prepared on historical cost basis.

The estimates and judgments relating to the financial statements are made on a prudentbasis so as to reflect in a true and fair manner the form and substance of transactionsand reasonably present the Company's state of affairs profits and cash flows for the yearended March 31 2017.

There is no auditor's qualification in the financial statements for the year underreview.

6. STOCK EXCHANGE

The Shares are listed at BSE. The suspension of trading was revoked by BSE and sharesare actively traded. The Share Price as on 31.03.2017 was Rs. 29.50. The Movement oftrading is given under corporate governance report.

7. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

As per Regulation 17 of the Listing Regulation with the Stock Exchanges a separatesection on corporate governance practices followed by the company together with acertificate from the Company's Auditors confirming compliance forms an integral part ofthis Report.

8. EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN

The details forming part of the extract of the Annual Return in form MGT-9 as requiredunder Section 92 of the Companies Act 2013 is included in this Report as Annexure - Aand forms an integral part of this Report.

9. DIRECTORS

All Independent Directors have given declarations that they meet the criteria ofindependence as laid down under Section 149(6) of the Companies Act 2013 and Securitiesand Exchange Board of India (Listing obligations and disclosure regulation) 2015 of theListing Regulation.

Mr. M. Rangaswamy one of the promoter directors resigned as director with effect from01.11.2016 due to personal reasons. He has been director of the Company for the last 38Years. He has contributed immensely for the growth of the Company. Board places on recordit's appreciation for the assistance and guidance provided by him during his tenure asdirector of the company.

In accordance with the provisions of Section 152 of the Companies Act 2013 and theCompany's Articles of Association Mr. T. Jayaraman (DIN: 01402853) and Mr. T. Raghuraman(DIN 00075326) retires by rotation at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting and beingeligible offers themselves for reappointment.

10. BOARD EVALUATION

During the year a formal process for annual evolution of performance of Board itscommittees and directors was carried out as per the criteria laid down by the Nominationand Remuneration Committee pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act 2013 (C A2013) and Clause 49 of the Listing Agreement as applicable at that time.

The criteria of evaluation of Board and its Committees were founded on the structurecomposition Board Management relationship effectiveness in terms of roles andresponsibilities and processes encompassing the information flow and functioning. Theguiding standards for the assessment of performance of Directors (including theindependent Directors) their attendance and participation at Board Meetings sharing oftheir relevant domain expertise net workings in other forums the strategic inputs anddemonstration towards governance compliances.

For evaluation of performance of the Chairman additional aspects like Institutionalimage buildings proving guidance on strategy and performance maintaining an effectiveand healthy relationship between the Board and the Management were taken intoconsideration. The evaluation was carried out through a structured methodology approved bythe Nomination and Remuneration Committee after ensuring that the aspects under each ofthe laid down criteria are comprehensive and commensurate with the size of the Board andthe Committee.

11. KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

The following are the key managerial personnel of the Company:

Name of the person Designation Mr. A.Harigovind Director and Chief Financial Officer Mr. K.V.S. Raghavan Company Secretary

12. NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF THE BOARD

During the year six meetings of the Board of Directors were held viz. on 30th May2016 30th July 2016 18th August 2016 16th September 2016 31st Oct 2016 31st January2017.

13. PARTICULARS OF LOANS GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS BY COMPANY

Details of Loans Guarantees and Investments covered under the provisions of Section186 of the Companies Act 2013 are given in the notes to Financial Statements.

14. WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY

The Company has a whistle blower policy to report genuine concerns or grievances.

15. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

All transactions entered with Related Parties for the year under review were on arm'slength basis and in the ordinary course of business and that the provisions of Section 188of the Companies Act 2013 are not attracted. Thus disclosure in form AOC - 2 is notrequired. Further there are no material related party transactions during the year underreview with the promoters Directors or Key Managerial Personnel.

The Company has developed a Related Party Transactions framework through StandardOperating Procedures for the purpose of identification and monitoring of suchtransactions.

All Related Party Transactions are placed before the Audit Committee as also to theBoard for approval. Omnibus approval was obtained on a quarterly basis for transactionswhich are of repetitive nature. Transactions entered into pursuant to omnibus approval areaudited by the Risk Assurance Department and a statement giving details of all RelatedParty Transactions are placed before the Audit Committee and Board for review and approvalon a quarterly basis.

16. DIRECTOR'S RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

To the best of knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanationsobtained by them your Directors make the following statements in terms of Section 134 (3)(c) of the Companies Act 2013.

(i) that in the preparation of the Annual Accounts for the year ended March 31 2017the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanationrelating to material departures if any and applied them consistently and made judgmentsand estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of thestate of affairs of the Company as at March 31 2017 and of the profit of the Company forthe year ended on that date;

(ii) that the Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance ofadequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act 2013for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud andother irregularities;

(iii) the annual accounts have been prepared on a going concern basis;

(iv) that the Directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by theCompany and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operatingeffectively; and

(v) that the Directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with theprovisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operatingeffectively.

17. REMUNERATION POLICY

The Board has on the recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committeeframed a policy for selection and appointment of Directors Senior Management and theirremuneration. The Company's policy appointment and remuneration including criteria fordetermining qualification positive attributes and independence are provided in theCorporate Governance Report forming part of this Report. The policy is given as Annexure Dforming part of this Report.

18. STATUTORY AUDIT

Mr. Vijayakumar Janadri Chartered Accountant Bangalore (Membership No. 222127) isappointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company hold office until the conclusion of nextAnnual General Meeting. As required under the provisions of Section 139 of the CompaniesAct 2013 the Company has obtained written confirmation that the appointment if madewould be in conformity with the limits specified in the said Section.

19. COST AUDIT

As per the requirement of Central Government and pursuant to Section 148 of theCompanies Act 2013 read with the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules 2014 asamended from time to time your Company has been carrying out audit of cost recordsrelating to textile mill every year.

The Board of Directors on the recommendation of Audit Committee has appointed M/s A.Gopala Iyengar Cost Accountants as Cost Auditor to audit the cost accounts of the Companyfor the financial year 2017-18. As required under the Companies Act 2013 a resolutionseeking member's approval for the remuneration payable to the Cost Auditor forms part ofthe Notice convening the Annual General Meeting.

20. SECRETARIAL AUDIT

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act 2013 and rules madethere under the Company has appointed M/s N. Sridharan & Associates CompanySecretary in Practice (PCS .No. 7469) to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company.The Secretarial Audit Report is included as Annexure-B and forms an integral part of thisReport.

There is no secretarial audit qualification for the year under review.

21. INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

Your Company has an effective internal control and risk-mitigation system which areconstantly assessed and strengthened with new/revised standard operating procedures. TheCompany's internal control system is commensurate with its size scale and complexities ofits operations. The internal and operational audit is entrusted to M/s S.N.S. Associatesa reputed firm of Chartered Accountants. The main thrust of internal audit is to test andreview controls appraisal of risks and business processes besides benchmarking controlswith best practices in the industry.

The Audit Committee of the Board of Directors actively reviews the adequacy andeffectiveness of the internal control systems and suggests improvements to strengthen thesame. The Company has a robust Management Information System which is an integral part ofthe control mechanism.

The Audit Committee of the Board of Directors Statutory Auditors and the BusinessHeads are periodically apprised of the internal audit findings and corrective actionstaken. Audit plays a key role in providing assurance to the Board of Directors.Significant audit observations and corrective actions taken by the management arepresented to the Audit Committee of the Board. To maintain its objectivity andindependence the Internal Audit or reports to the Chairman of the Audit Committee.

22. RISK MANAGEMENT

The risk management framework defines the risk management approach of the Company andincludes periodic review of such risks and also documentation mitigating controls andreporting mechanism of such risks.

Some of the risks that the Company is exposed to are:

Financial Risks

Given the interest rate fluctuations the Company has adopted a prudent andconservative risk mitigation strategy to minimize interest costs.

Commodity Price Risks

The Company is exposed to the risk of price fluctuation of raw materials as well asfinished goods. The Company proactively manages these risks through inventory managementand proactive vendor development practices. The Company's reputation for quality productdifferentiation and service coupled with existence of powerful brand image with robustmarketing network mitigates the impact of price risk on finished goods.

Regulatory Risks

The Company is exposed to risks attached to various statutes and regulations includingthe Competition Act. The company is mitigating these risks through regular review of legalcompliances.

Human Resource Risks

Retaining the existing talent pool and attracting new talent are major risks. TheCompany has initiated various measures including rolling out strategic talent managementsystem training and integration of learning and development activities.

23. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR)

The compliance under CSR is not applicable for the year under review.

24. ENVIRONMENT AND SAFETY

The Company is conscious of the importance of environmentally clean and safeoperations. The Company's policy requires conduct of operations in such a manner so as toensure safety of all concerned compliances environmental regulations and preservation ofnatural resources.

25. HUMAN RESOURCES AND INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS

The Company takes pride in the commitment competence and dedication shown by itsemployees in all areas of business.

The Company has a structured induction process at all locations and managementdevelopment programs to upgrade skills of managers. Objective appraisal systems based onKey Result Areas (KRAs) are in place for senior management staff.

The Company is committed to nurturing enhancing and retaining top talent throughSuperior Learning & Organizational Development. This is a part of Corporate HRfunction and is a critical pillar to support the organization's growth and itssustainability in the long run.

26. STATUTORY INFORMATION

The information on conservation of energy technology absorption and foreign exchangeearnings and outgo pursuant to Section 134 (3) (m) of the Companies Act 2013 read withthe Rule 8 (3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules 2014 is given as Annexure to thisReport.

The information required under Section 197 (12) of the Companies Act 2013 read withCompanies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules 2014 and formingpart of the Director's Report for the year ended March 31 2016 is given in a separateAnnexure to this Report.

The above Annexure is not being sent along with this Report to the Members of theCompany in line with the provision of Section 136 of the Companies Act 2013.Members whoare interested in obtaining these particulars may write to the Company Secretary at theRegistered Office of the Company.The aforesaid Annexure is also available for inspectionby Members at the Registered Office of the Company 21 days before the 38th Annual GeneralMeeting and upto the date of the ensuing Annual General Meeting during the business onworking days.

The Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of Section 73 of theCompanies Act 2013 read with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules 2014.

Acknowledgement

Your Directors thank the Banks Customers Government Authorities Suppliers andShareholders for their support. Your directors also place on record their appreciation forthe committed services by the employees of the Company.