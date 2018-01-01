You are here » Home » » Maris Spinners Ltd
Maris Spinners Ltd.
|BSE: 531503
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE866D01010
|BSE 11:54 | 12 Mar
|39.90
|
1.90
(5.00%)
|
OPEN
39.90
|
HIGH
39.90
|
LOW
39.90
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Maris Spinners Ltd
|OPEN
|39.90
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|38.00
|VOLUME
|25
|52-Week high
|44.75
|52-Week low
|22.60
|P/E
|56.20
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|33
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|39.90
|Sell Qty
|1275.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|56.20
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|33
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
|OPEN
|39.90
|CLOSE
|38.00
|VOLUME
|25
|52-Week high
|44.75
|52-Week low
|22.60
|P/E
|56.20
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|33
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|39.90
|Sell Qty
|1275.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|56.20
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|32.60
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
Maris Spinners Ltd. (MARISSPINNERS) - Corporate Action
|ANNOUNCEMENT DATE
|PURPOSE
|FROM
|TO
|REMARKS
|26-08-2015
|Book Closure
|12-09-2015
|18-09-2015
|Rs.1.0000 per share(10%)Dividend & A.G.M.
|17-07-2014
|Book Closure
|08-09-2014
|12-09-2014
|Rs.1.0000 per share(10%)Dividend & A.G.M.
|16-08-2013
|Book Closure
|14-09-2013
|18-09-2013
|A.G.M.
|28-08-2012
|Book Closure
|15-09-2012
|21-09-2012
|A.G.M.
|25-08-2011
|Book Closure
|28-09-2011
|30-09-2011
|A.G.M.
|17-08-2010
|Book Closure
|28-09-2010
|30-09-2010
|A.G.M.
|14-08-2009
|Book Closure
|28-09-2009
|30-09-2009
|A.G.M.
