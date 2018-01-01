JUST IN
Maris Spinners Ltd.

BSE: 531503 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE866D01010
BSE 11:54 | 12 Mar 39.90 1.90
(5.00%)
OPEN

39.90

 HIGH

39.90

 LOW

39.90
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Maris Spinners Ltd
OPEN 39.90
PREVIOUS CLOSE 38.00
VOLUME 25
52-Week high 44.75
52-Week low 22.60
P/E 56.20
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 33
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 39.90
Sell Qty 1275.00
Maris Spinners Ltd. (MARISSPINNERS) - Corporate Action

ANNOUNCEMENT DATE PURPOSE FROM TO REMARKS
26-08-2015 Book Closure 12-09-2015 18-09-2015 Rs.1.0000 per share(10%)Dividend & A.G.M.
17-07-2014 Book Closure 08-09-2014 12-09-2014 Rs.1.0000 per share(10%)Dividend & A.G.M.
16-08-2013 Book Closure 14-09-2013 18-09-2013 A.G.M.
28-08-2012 Book Closure 15-09-2012 21-09-2012 A.G.M.
25-08-2011 Book Closure 28-09-2011 30-09-2011 A.G.M.
17-08-2010 Book Closure 28-09-2010 30-09-2010 A.G.M.
14-08-2009 Book Closure 28-09-2009 30-09-2009 A.G.M.

