ANNOUNCEMENT DATE PURPOSE AGM DATE REMARKS

01-06-2017 AGM 22-09-2017 Maris Spinners Ltd has informed BSE that the Registe...

16-09-2016 AGM 16-09-2016 Maris Spinners Ltd has submitted to BSE a copy of th...

26-08-2015 AGM 18-09-2015 AGM : 18/09/2015Maris Spinners Ltd has submitted to ...

17-07-2014 AGM 12-09-2014 Maris Spinners Ltd has informed BSE that the Registe...