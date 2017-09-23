JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Maris Spinners Ltd

Maris Spinners Ltd.

BSE: 531503 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE866D01010
BSE 11:54 | 12 Mar 39.90 1.90
(5.00%)
OPEN

39.90

 HIGH

39.90

 LOW

39.90
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Maris Spinners Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 39.90
PREVIOUS CLOSE 38.00
VOLUME 25
52-Week high 44.75
52-Week low 22.60
P/E 56.20
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 33
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 39.90
Sell Qty 1275.00
OPEN 39.90
CLOSE 38.00
VOLUME 25
52-Week high 44.75
52-Week low 22.60
P/E 56.20
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 33
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 39.90
Sell Qty 1275.00

Maris Spinners Ltd. (MARISSPINNERS) - Corporate Action

Search Purpose:
From: To:
ANNOUNCEMENT DATE PURPOSE AGM DATE REMARKS
01-06-2017 AGM 22-09-2017 Maris Spinners Ltd has informed BSE that the Registe...
16-09-2016 AGM 16-09-2016 Maris Spinners Ltd has submitted to BSE a copy of th...
26-08-2015 AGM 18-09-2015 AGM : 18/09/2015Maris Spinners Ltd has submitted to ...
17-07-2014 AGM 12-09-2014 Maris Spinners Ltd has informed BSE that the Registe...
16-08-2013 AGM 18-09-2013 AGM 18.09.2013

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Maris Spinners: