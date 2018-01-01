JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Maris Spinners Ltd

Maris Spinners Ltd.

BSE: 531503 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE866D01010
BSE 11:54 | 12 Mar 39.90 1.90
(5.00%)
OPEN

39.90

 HIGH

39.90

 LOW

39.90
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Maris Spinners Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 39.90
PREVIOUS CLOSE 38.00
VOLUME 25
52-Week high 44.75
52-Week low 22.60
P/E 56.20
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 33
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 39.90
Sell Qty 1275.00
OPEN 39.90
CLOSE 38.00
VOLUME 25
52-Week high 44.75
52-Week low 22.60
P/E 56.20
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 33
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 39.90
Sell Qty 1275.00

Maris Spinners Ltd. (MARISSPINNERS) - Corporate Action

Search Purpose:
From: To:
ANNOUNCEMENT DATE PURPOSE REMARKS
13-12-2017 Board Meeting Quarterly ResultsBoard meeting to consider un-audited financial results ...
30-05-2017 Board Meeting Maris Spinners Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Dir...
31-10-2016 Board Meeting Maris Spinners Ltd has informed BSE that Please be informed that the Boa...
30-05-2014 Board Meeting Maris Spinners Ltd. will hold a meeting of the Board of Directors of the...
30-05-2013 Board Meeting Audited Results

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Maris Spinners: