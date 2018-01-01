You are here » Home » » Maris Spinners Ltd
Maris Spinners Ltd.
|BSE: 531503
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE866D01010
|BSE 11:54 | 12 Mar
|39.90
|
1.90
(5.00%)
|
OPEN
39.90
|
HIGH
39.90
|
LOW
39.90
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Maris Spinners Ltd
|OPEN
|39.90
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|38.00
|VOLUME
|25
|52-Week high
|44.75
|52-Week low
|22.60
|P/E
|56.20
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|33
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|39.90
|Sell Qty
|1275.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|56.20
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|33
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
|OPEN
|39.90
|CLOSE
|38.00
|VOLUME
|25
|52-Week high
|44.75
|52-Week low
|22.60
|P/E
|56.20
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|33
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|39.90
|Sell Qty
|1275.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|56.20
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|32.60
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
Maris Spinners Ltd. (MARISSPINNERS) - Corporate Action
|ANNOUNCEMENT DATE
|PURPOSE
|REMARKS
|13-12-2017
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly ResultsBoard meeting to consider un-audited financial results ...
|30-05-2017
|Board Meeting
|Maris Spinners Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Dir...
|31-10-2016
|Board Meeting
|Maris Spinners Ltd has informed BSE that Please be informed that the Boa...
|30-05-2014
|Board Meeting
|Maris Spinners Ltd. will hold a meeting of the Board of Directors of the...
|30-05-2013
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Quick Links for Maris Spinners:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices