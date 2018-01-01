JUST IN
Maris Spinners Ltd.

BSE: 531503 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE866D01010
BSE 11:54 | 12 Mar 39.90 1.90
(5.00%)
OPEN

39.90

 HIGH

39.90

 LOW

39.90
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Maris Spinners Ltd
OPEN 39.90
PREVIOUS CLOSE 38.00
VOLUME 25
52-Week high 44.75
52-Week low 22.60
P/E 56.20
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 33
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 39.90
Sell Qty 1275.00
Maris Spinners Ltd. (MARISSPINNERS) - Balance Sheet

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Sources of Funds
Share Capital 8.04 8.03 8.03
Reserves 14.45 11.79 9.56
Total Shareholders Funds 22.49 19.82 17.59
Secured Loans 43.12 42.50 46.63
Unsecured Loans 3.90 3.90 1.86
Total Debt 47.02 46.40 48.49
Total Liabilities 69.51 66.22 66.08
Application of Funds
Gross Block 115.70 113.42 111.56
Capital Work in Progress 1.02 0.30 0.09
Investments 0.07 0.01 0.00
Current Assets, Loans & Advances
Inventories 36.92 28.05 19.89
Sundry Debtors 13.01 13.28 16.53
Cash and Bank 1.55 0.42 0.13
Loans and Advances 10.60 8.94 9.52
Total Current Assets 62.08 50.69 46.07
Current Liabilities and Provisions
Current Liabilities 20.70 10.77 8.01
Provisions 2.53 6.38 7.40
Net Current Assets 38.85 33.54 30.66
Miscellaneous Expenses not written off 0.00 0.00 0.00
Deferred Tax Assets N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Tax Liability N/A N/A N/A
Net Deferred Tax N/A N/A N/A
Other Assets 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Assets 69.51 66.20 66.09
