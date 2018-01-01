You are here » Home » » Maris Spinners Ltd
Maris Spinners Ltd.
|BSE: 531503
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE866D01010
|BSE 11:54 | 12 Mar
|39.90
|
1.90
(5.00%)
|
OPEN
39.90
|
HIGH
39.90
|
LOW
39.90
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
Filter:
Maris Spinners Ltd. (MARISSPINNERS) - Balance Sheet
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Sources of Funds
|Share Capital
|8.04
|8.03
|8.03
|Reserves
|14.45
|11.79
|9.56
|Total Shareholders Funds
|22.49
|19.82
|17.59
|Secured Loans
|43.12
|42.50
|46.63
|Unsecured Loans
|3.90
|3.90
|1.86
|Total Debt
|47.02
|46.40
|48.49
|Total Liabilities
|69.51
|66.22
|66.08
|Application of Funds
|Gross Block
|115.70
|113.42
|111.56
|Capital Work in Progress
|1.02
|0.30
|0.09
|Investments
|0.07
|0.01
|0.00
|Current Assets, Loans & Advances
|Inventories
|36.92
|28.05
|19.89
|Sundry Debtors
|13.01
|13.28
|16.53
|Cash and Bank
|1.55
|0.42
|0.13
|Loans and Advances
|10.60
|8.94
|9.52
|Total Current Assets
|62.08
|50.69
|46.07
|Current Liabilities and Provisions
|Current Liabilities
|20.70
|10.77
|8.01
|Provisions
|2.53
|6.38
|7.40
|Net Current Assets
|38.85
|33.54
|30.66
|Miscellaneous Expenses not written off
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Deferred Tax Assets
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Tax Liability
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Deferred Tax
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other Assets
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Assets
|69.51
|66.20
|66.09
